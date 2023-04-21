 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   If you are going to ride an unlicensed dirt bike at 10pm, with a bike that has no lights, then make sure you don't get in front of a fuel tanker. The truck driver will probably not see you. SAD tag run over by the DUMBASS tag   (wral.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, Truck, Highway patrol, driver of the fuel tanker, 22-year-old dirt biker, Truck driver, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, path of a fuel tanker, United States  
•       •       •

285 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2023 at 12:35 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
catusr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was going to say, "And nothing of value was lost."  But then I started feeling sorry for the truck driver.
 
Judge_Tech
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Culling the herd.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He rode a dirt bike, and now he's taking a dirt nap.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Trucking company to be sued in 5, 4, 3....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'll probably never have another chance to share this important information on here, so here goes:

Fark user imageView Full Size


In 1976, my fif grade rec league basketball team in Alamance County, NC was sponsored by Eagle Oil Co.
 
Fiction Fan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It wasn't a Wal-mart truck, was it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I ride a motorcycle and it is dangerous enough out there on a street bike! If you own a dirt bike, why the HELL are you riding in the street? You can get enduros for about the same $$ as you can a dirt bike. Sure, it won't perform in the dirt like you want, but at least it has feeling LIGHTS.
/ end rant
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I'll probably never have another chance to share this important information on here, so here goes:

[Fark user image 334x270]

In 1976, my fif grade rec league basketball team in Alamance County, NC was sponsored by Eagle Oil Co.


Ah good old Rocky Mount, NC.  I remember passing through from Raleigh to I-95. and vice verse.

Sadly, never actually stopped in Rocky Mount.  We just kept on going...
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: He rode a dirt bike, and now he's taking a dirt nap.


I probably should not have laughed at that.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nothing wrong with riding dirt bikes without lights, but yeah, stay away from other traffic.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, if that dirt bike rider filled out the 'Organ Donor' card - forget it.
/get a shovel and hose
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.