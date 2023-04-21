 Skip to content
(Axios)   Fake threats cause real terror at schools   (axios.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Swatting, Mental health, Psychology, Education, Health, SWAT, Child, Threat  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
People get hurt out of fear.
But courage, bravery, not blind stupidity, just a sense of knowing you are mortal, but wish to enjoy your freedom, goes a lot further than chewing on your fingernails and glancing side to side.

Yes the sky is falling

No, you cannot stop it.

Guess what?
If you fall in love, you might get your heart broken, too.

Life is full of unknowns, and it isn't fair.
Nut up. Enjoy summer because for a lot of folks, it is their last one.

Enjoy the bird songs and sound of a breeze and the warmth of the wind.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: People get hurt out of fear.
But courage, bravery, not blind stupidity, just a sense of knowing you are mortal, but wish to enjoy your freedom, goes a lot further than chewing on your fingernails and glancing side to side.

Yes the sky is falling

No, you cannot stop it.

Guess what?
If you fall in love, you might get your heart broken, too.

Life is full of unknowns, and it isn't fair.
Nut up. Enjoy summer because for a lot of folks, it is their last one.

Enjoy the bird songs and sound of a breeze and the warmth of the wind.


live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Greatest threat to my wellbeing at school back in the '70s was the fear that I'd get crammed unto a locker by a jock or be treated to a hair wash in one of the school toilets. America has descended into a very sick place since then.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Very often, and probably in this case, they are foreign actors," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said after 36 New York schools were targeted in March. "These are computer-generated calls originating in foreign lands that are trying to cause disruption."

The US government can't even get robocalls under control and that tech has been around for 40 years.

So can we just skip to the part where we wave the white flags or are we going to have to through the whole sideshow of excuses for the next few decades again?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This shiat again. At some point it gets all "boy who cried wolf".
 
dkimball
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I thought this was car make names or something... like (F)ound (O)n (R)oad (D)ead...etc
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sum bum on a park bench: Greatest threat to my wellbeing at school back in the '70s was the fear that I'd get crammed unto a locker by a jock or be treated to a hair wash in one of the school toilets. America has descended into a very sick place since then.


Hey now, don't forget about bullies making you eat grass. Come on, they put too much effort into their craft for you to just leaving out some of the healthier options.
 
