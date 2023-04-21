 Skip to content
(The Hill)   During the pandemic, American ammosexuals bought 60 million guns, most legally   (thehill.com) divider line
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We're only 100,000,000 guns away from finally feeling safe
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet COVID persists.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm not an ammo sexual, but I did purchase a gun in 2020. I'd suspect a lot more on the left did than what you think, subby.
 
Phil McKraken [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama.
 
groppet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But we need more and more one for everyone that is out to get us.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Seems low.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is it wrong to think 'So, it's a lull?'

//and, do you end a sentence that has a question mark at the end with another question mark!
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: I'm not an ammo sexual, but I did purchase a gun in 2020. I'd suspect a lot more on the left did than what you think, subby.


Yep.  With the country lurching towards right-wing fascism it made sense to do so.

Of course a fascist American state would quickly ban private gun ownership for folks not members of the NRA and or registered GOP.  Ammosexuals wouldn't bat an eye.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nothing wrong with owning a gun for home defense, if it's properly stored and locked.

Owning a dozen guns you leave loaded and unlocked around the house "just in case there's a home invasion" means you may need some psychological help. (Yes I had an in law that did that. Ended up shooting his wife in the back of the head. Surprise!)
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTA: "Five percent of Americans said they bought a gun for the first time during the pandemic, which is a huge number," Roman said. "Those buyers were younger, they were more likely to be renters, they were more likely to be women, they were more likely to be people of color."

And I would be willing to bet beyond not being ammosexuals, they would be ok with some common sense gun laws also. It's not hard to be able to own a gun and not be a gun-nutting d-bag opposed to any kind of changes to gun obtaining in America.
 
gbv23
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm still gonna need my bump-stocks, ghost-guns, pistol-braces and yes, high-cap-mags:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Is it wrong to think 'So, it's a lull?'

//and, do you end a sentence that has a question mark at the end with another question mark!


That's one of those thing where I think I'm probably technically wrong but it just feels right to include two question marks - one for the quoted question inside the quotations  and one for the original question outside.

/Grammar anarchist.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: I'm not an ammo sexual, but I did purchase a gun in 2020. I'd suspect a lot more on the left did than what you think, subby.


I bought one in the summer of 2020 after witnessing first hand the asshattery  of groups like the boogaloo and proud boys. I had my doubts but Jan 6 was enough to let me know I made the correct choice. So yeah a lot "on the left" did arm themselves these past few years.
 
Dryad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: I'm not an ammo sexual, but I did purchase a gun in 2020. I'd suspect a lot more on the left did than what you think, subby.


FTA: "Five percent of Americans said they bought a gun for the first time during the pandemic, which is a huge number," Roman said. "Those buyers were younger, they were more likely to be renters, they were more likely to be women, they were more likely to be people of color."

Yeah subby. All those lefties, liberals, women, LGBTQ, and people of color that bought guns after the GOP that wants to exterminate them tried a farking coup are real 'ammosexuals' there. Sure they will run right out and buy NRA memberships right away <eye roll>

/ http://naaga.co/ or https://www.pinkpistols.org/ is far more likely
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You mean, in a re-election year with a good chance of a Democratic candidate winning and trying to pass gun-control laws, people that don't usually vote Democratic bought guns before the laws could be implemented?

Huh, imagine that.

Having difficultly imagining it?  Here's a visual aid:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

Googled hoping someone had created a Liefieldian superhero that was basically Many-Guns Man. This was the closest hit. Looks super efficient. Liberals, people of color, and the gays better watch out now and knock off all their tyranny.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yep, used those stimulus checks. Thanks!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Guns are one of the most commonly stolen items from home burglaries.  And that's how a "legal gun" gets into the hands of a gang member who then shoots up the neighborhood.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: I'm not an ammo sexual, but I did purchase a gun in 2020. I'd suspect a lot more on the left did than what you think, subby.


I don't own any guns because my household (as are most other American households) is safer in their absence.
 
JDAT [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So there were some good things to come out of the COVID scare.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Were they stockpiling ammo for a zombie apocalypse?  Did they think it would turn into "The Last Of Us"?  Did COVID somehow make dicks and balls smaller while making clits bigger?  Were they instead hoping for a Mad Max apocalypse about hunting for valuable resources like toilet paper and baking ingredients?

I can just picture roaming gangs of heavily armed thugs pulling raids so they can FINALLY make that perfect soufflé back at the camp that WON'T give everyone diarrhea.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: I'm not an ammo sexual, but I did purchase a gun in 2020. I'd suspect a lot more on the left did than what you think, subby.


its similar to cars.

you have a huge marketing machine getting people to buy giant trucks and SUVs that are inherently dangerous if you are involved in an accident with one.  after 20 years of that - now at a point where like 3/4ths of new vehicles are those giant ones - even people who resolutely DO NOT want that and have avoided the marketing are looking at the situation and buying larger crossovers and such.  not because they want them but because they are forced to just to be safe.  because almost everyone else is driving a huge truck or SUV on the highway.  thus increasing the problem even more since that just means more huge vehicles to make accidents worse.

after 40 years of marketing and lobbying telling all the people to buy guns half the people in the country have bought 50 guns each.  thats led to the criminal element having tons of readily available guns.  between the two - legal gun owners going crazy and becoming mass shooters, and criminals getting guns second or third hand from what were originally legal purchases - theres so many guns in america that any reasonable person has to assume that any bad situation in america is going to involve a gun.  thus any reasonable person, even if they have avoided the marketing and don't WANT a gun, is being pressured to buy one to level the field.  which just makes the situation worse since it means more guns in the hands of more people...any one of which could become the next crazy mass shooter or could lose/give/sell it to some criminal.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And the people who bought those 60 million guns accumalatively had only a few thousand covid shots I bet, if that.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
the home of the brave is terrified
 
Dryad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

rudemix: FTA: "Five percent of Americans said they bought a gun for the first time during the pandemic, which is a huge number," Roman said. "Those buyers were younger, they were more likely to be renters, they were more likely to be women, they were more likely to be people of color."

And I would be willing to bet beyond not being ammosexuals, they would be ok with some common sense gun laws also. It's not hard to be able to own a gun and not be a gun-nutting d-bag opposed to any kind of changes to gun obtaining in America.


Number of gun owners supporting stronger gun laws are running at about 85%.
The idea all gun owners are nutjob racists in a bunker buying their 80,000th gun is a strawman subby NEEDS desperately to believe in, but doesn't reflect reality. It belongs in the same shiatpile as Muslims are all terrorists and PoC are all in gangs.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
While some of those sales were probably driven by people worried about guarding their toilet paper reserves, I'm sure more than a few left leaning people decided letting the right wing nut jobs have the monopoly on violence isn't a good idea. Go far enough left, and you get your guns back.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fooking idjits.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dryad: rudemix: FTA: "Five percent of Americans said they bought a gun for the first time during the pandemic, which is a huge number," Roman said. "Those buyers were younger, they were more likely to be renters, they were more likely to be women, they were more likely to be people of color."

And I would be willing to bet beyond not being ammosexuals, they would be ok with some common sense gun laws also. It's not hard to be able to own a gun and not be a gun-nutting d-bag opposed to any kind of changes to gun obtaining in America.

Number of gun owners supporting stronger gun laws are running at about 85%.
The idea all gun owners are nutjob racists in a bunker buying their 80,000th gun is a strawman subby NEEDS desperately to believe in, but doesn't reflect reality. It belongs in the same shiatpile as Muslims are all terrorists and PoC are all in gangs.


its an interesting dichtomy
the constant argument that all gun owners are "responsible gun owners"
and thats why we need to deregulate gun ownership and remove all requirements for responsibility

because of "second amendment"
since, presumably, theres some issue wherein the "responsible gun owners" are for some reason unable to meet "responsible gun ownership" regulations and would thus be "infringed" from ownership by these regulations existing.
 
CthulhuCalling
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I built 3 or 4 rifles since 2020. It's sort of nice to research every part that goes into one, building it with your own hands and seeing how accurate your work is. Plus all of them can take out Nazis at 800 yards.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I identify more as a pan-ammosexual. I don't like one particular caliber over any other. They are all equally attractive to me.
 
Dryad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Were they stockpiling ammo for a zombie apocalypse?  Did they think it would turn into "The Last Of Us"?  Did COVID somehow make dicks and balls smaller while making clits bigger?  Were they instead hoping for a Mad Max apocalypse about hunting for valuable resources like toilet paper and baking ingredients?

I can just picture roaming gangs of heavily armed thugs pulling raids so they can FINALLY make that perfect soufflé back at the camp that WON'T give everyone diarrhea.


/It wasn't the pandemic that drove this, it was Trump/Jan 6/Proud Boys/etc.
You make the mistake of assuming its the same people buying more. But one look at a gun store will tell you otherwise unless bubba buying his 899th bunker gun really likes pink and purple suddenly. It was mainly new buyers, and the trended toward female, minority, and LBGT.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Guns are one of the most commonly stolen items from home burglaries.  And that's how a "legal gun" gets into the hands of a gang member who then shoots up the neighborhood.


CSB I've told before on here: Many years back I was at pool league, and one of the dart league players comes in, and has what appears to be a handgun case. Turns out it's a dart case. I told him he should make sure to never leave that in the car where it's visible from outside, because if some shiatbird criminal sees it they'll smash a window and take it. Before the end of the season he comes in with a different case. He told me he had left it on the front seat, and a window had been smashed and the case was taken. Said he found it and it's contents not more than 20 feet from the car. So, yup, criminal thought they were stealing a handgun.
 
belome
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Proud AR15 owner.  If you don't like it, I don't give a fark!
 
qlenfg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't recall buying any guns. However, I did buy ammo when it was needed and available.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: I'm not an ammo sexual, but I did purchase a gun in 2020. I'd suspect a lot more on the left did than what you think, subby.


I p
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You couldn't go to the bar, you couldn't go out to dinner, and the gyms were closed. So now all those people working from home had extra income and no in-person social group. But the gun stores and shooting ranges were open. Many white cisgender men found themselves in the presence of people unlike them for the first time, and some of them realized the learning shooters were good ol' Americans worthy of sharing rights. And some of them decided they were a new threat.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you didn't buy a gun, does that automatically make you a target? Is that how it works?
 
Number 216
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Damn the ammosexuals in this thread are providing without a doubt they're not even close to being a responsible gun owner
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Nothing wrong with owning a gun for home defense, if it's properly stored and locked.

Owning a dozen guns you leave loaded and unlocked around the house "just in case there's a home invasion" means you may need some psychological help. (Yes I had an in law that did that. Ended up shooting his wife in the back of the head. Surprise!)


'Oops'
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Samfucious: JAGChem82: I'm not an ammo sexual, but I did purchase a gun in 2020. I'd suspect a lot more on the left did than what you think, subby.

I p


Well, that went unexpectedly.

I picked up a couple, myself.

/ Pretty left
// Not ammo sexual
/// Also a martial artist - I file it under that.
 
vevolis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The calming thought here for me is that we all die someday; so the brief injustice I may feel for a fraction of a second as some disgruntled slob murders me over a parking spot, or for my position in line waiting to ride Space Mountain is pretty insignificant.

Thought it was gonna be old age, or a car accident, or a heart attack... but there's always room for 60 million more reasons. (And how many guns actually exist out there is incomprehensible - I love it when humanity backs ourselves into incomprehensible situations - take ChatGPT - haven't figured out the far reaching consequences yet, but we're full steam ahead...)
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

belome: Proud AR15 owner.  If you don't like it, I don't give a fark!


I imagine if you close your eyes you'll be able to see all those people who hate you for your freedoms.
 
houginator
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Nothing wrong with owning a gun for home defense, if it's properly stored and locked.

Owning a dozen guns you leave loaded and unlocked around the house "just in case there's a home invasion" means you may need some psychological help. (Yes I had an in law that did that. Ended up shooting his wife in the back of the head. Surprise!)


Only guy I know who does this is a retired cop who lived alone out in the woods.  Basically every place he might sit in his house is no more than an arm's reach away from a concealed loaded firearm.  Guy may need some psychologicalhelp, but in the course of his career he also made some enemies among the local criminal networks, so i can't really blame him for being paranoid.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

belome: Proud AR15 owner.  If you don't like it, I don't give a fark!


Back at you.  That is we don't give a fark when you whine like crap when we regulate the shiat out of your toy.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Number 216: Damn the ammosexuals in this thread are providing without a doubt they're not even close to being a responsible gun owner


there was a survey a few weeks back.  i think on here. with some truly depressing numbers.
something like 75% of gun owners stored weapons loaded and unlocked
like 1/3rd of gun owning PARENTS kept loaded and unlocked weapons in the house

theres a reason gun deaths by accident and suicide are so high in this country.  its gun owners.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: I'm not an ammo sexual, but I did purchase a gun in 2020. I'd suspect a lot more on the left did than what you think, subby.


Same. I'm as far left as they come, and I armed up before the 2020 election. I'm not putting my fate in the hands of some unhinged chudfark at the grocery store who decides to get shooty over coupons.
 
belome
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: belome: Proud AR15 owner.  If you don't like it, I don't give a fark!

Back at you.  That is we don't give a fark when you whine like crap when we regulate the shiat out of your toy.


They can shut the barn door, but all the horses are already gone.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

krispos42: You mean, in a re-election year with a good chance of a Democratic candidate winning and trying to pass gun-control laws, people that don't usually vote Democratic bought guns before the laws could be implemented?

Huh, imagine that.

Having difficultly imagining it?  Here's a visual aid:

[Fark user image 850x301]


People are funnying you, but this is a thing, and people have noted it for years. Gun sales also often spike shortly after a mass shooting, and are usually people who are worried that *this* time, there might be some actual laws passed. The idea that people might run out and buy up some thing about to be outlawed or no longer be available because the company is going out of business isn't weird.

/Since you typed "democratic" and not "Democrat", I'm gonna assume you are at least a kind of serious person
 
Dryad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: I'm not an ammo sexual, but I did purchase a gun in 2020. I'd suspect a lot more on the left did than what you think, subby.


The idea that Lefties might guns is rejected on Fark, because it might reveal that lefties have ALWAYS bought guns, and we can't have that now can we?
Half the adults in the nation live in a household with a gun in it. If you acknowledge that, the carefully constructed strawman that all gun owning households are a single cartoonish monoculture would fall apart, and that is something subby has nightmares about.
 
