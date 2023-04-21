 Skip to content
(WTAE)   And now, the true victims of THE Ohio train derailment   (wtae.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Huh?  Other schools not attending events in Palestine is a real consequence of the area being toxic.  Sure, it's not, "The air is filled with metal and the ground water is giving me cancer", but it's a real impact.  It's money.  It's morale.  It's shiatty for the kids.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The air in the area has been monitored around the clock by the Environmental Protection Agency since shortly after the derailment. The numbers are available online and indicate the air is safe.

Oh, now you want people to trust the government and science and facts and reality after spending decades brainwashing them not to.  Well, good luck with that.  Reap what you sow and all. Enjoy the lesson.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bravo Subby.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The train owners? *Click* oh right.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Get them kids back out there. Bad air builds character.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Donald Trump?

Ron DeSantis?

People that drink bud light?

Anti-woke crowd?

Fox News ombudsman?
 
funzyr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So now the air in Pittsburgh is bad? What about before?
 
