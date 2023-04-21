 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   And the senator, while insisting he was not intoxicated, could not explain his nudity   (wtae.com) divider line
10
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

397 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2023 at 8:05 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Republican.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Republican.


Interesting that that was left out of the article.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Still one of the best sitcoms ever broadcast.
 
Ktonos
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
For those of you too young to get the reference...

WKRP in Cincinnati: The Complete Series (1978) Opening Sequence
Youtube YQvCNLIVydM




\Greatest. Sitcom. Ever.
\\Five time winner of the Buckeye Newshawk Award and the coveted Silver Sow
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Gentlemen... Aren't we all, in some way, shape or form, all naked under our clothes?!"
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: arrogantbastich: Republican.

Interesting that that was left out of the article.


If you're from PA and you saw what counties he represents, you'd know.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Since when do people need explainations for their nudity? Do we asks babies why they are naked when they are born, officer? Nudity is natural. People should be asked to explain clothes, man. Like what's with you guys all wearing the same shiat? It is so confusing. Makes you people look all alike. But if I say that, I get accused of being a cop racist, even though everyone has been thinking it, man.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How many times could the same thing have been said about me?

I am in no position to judge.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Adams County, PA. Gettysburg area.

Used to live up that way.

In all fairness, there's really nothing to do except to drink and crash your car.

Give him a metal for not crashing into a Sheetz.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Most importantly, I am relieved that my lack of judgment did not result in any injury to others or myself."

Thank god he has a job that requires no manner of good judgment or accountability
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.