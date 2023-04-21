 Skip to content
(NBC Philadelphia)   What a prick
    More: Dumbass, Grocery store, State police, Cat food, Closed-circuit television, Cat, Mashed potato, Onion, Potato  
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jesus, he even put them in pet food.
Prick indeed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Get a farking rope
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You can tell he wasn't a cop or school administrator or judge or corporate executive, because he was immediately fired and is facing charges.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bslim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
All references to the criminal acts come from the cops?
Excuse me if I take them with a giant boulder of salt.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
WTP 2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
this is why i feel that if 12 people want them to die, they should, and quickly.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is this is the guy that puts fentanyl in your kids Halloween bags that we always hear about?
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That guy doesn't sound too sharp.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Kid probably comes from an abusive home. I'd check to see if there are tortured animals in the backyard.
 
benelane [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This story has me on tacks and nails over here. Wait, that's not right.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RedfordRenegade: That guy doesn't sound too sharp.


That's a pointed observation
 
