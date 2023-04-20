 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kyiv Post)   Day 422 of WW3: After 25-Day Lull, Russia Attacks Kyiv with Kamikaze Drones. No casualties have yet been reported, but an attack did park a car on the roof of a grocery store in Belgorod. In Russia. It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion   (kyivpost.com) divider line
19
    More: News, Russia, Administrative divisions of Ukraine, central western Vinnytsia, Kiev, kamikaze drones, Infrastructure, Military administration, 25-day lull  
•       •       •

122 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 21 Apr 2023 at 8:00 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine under fire: the situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Poltava region
At night, the enemy hit the BpLA in the Poltava district. There is destruction of civil infrastructure. There are no previous victims.

📍 Mykolaiv region
Yesterday, the city of Ochakiv was hiat by artillery fire. Private and apartment buildings were damaged. The hit was recorded on the territory of the infrastructure object. There are no casualties.

📍 Zaporizhzhia
During the day, the enemy carried out 75 attacks on 18 peaceful towns and villages: 3 airstrikes, 4 UAV attacks, 2 anti-aircraft missiles and 66 artillery attacks.

15 civilian objects were destroyed: residential buildings and apartments, farm buildings, garages, warehouses of an educational institution.

📍 Kharkiv region
As a result of shelling in Kupyansk, at least 2 private houses were damaged and fires broke out. In addition, the enemy fired artillery and mortars at the village of Dvorichna and the village of Kucherivka. No casualties.

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region
That night, the enemy shelled the Nikopol district with heavy artillery. Hit the Myrivsk community. People were not injured.

📍 Kherson Region
Over the past day, the enemy carried out 63 shellings, firing 247 shells from heavy artillery, UAVs and aviation. The enemy shelled the city of Kherson 4 times.

As a result of Russian aggression, 2 people died, 3 were injured.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clarification from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Destroyed 8 out of 12 drones this night

On April 21, 2023, the enemy attacked from the northern direction (Bryansk region) with kamikaze attack drones.

The invaders used up to 12 "Shahed-136/131" attack drones.

Air forces destroyed eight "shaheeds".
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our fighters destroyed the advanced Russian T-90 tank

Operators of one of the SSO units placed TM62 anti-tank mines in one of the directions. And the occupiers' T-90 successfully blew up on them.

Without hesitation, our soldiers finished off the enemy's equipment with anti-tank weapons.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oleksiy Reznikov met with the head of the Pentagon on the eve of the Rammstein meeting

"We will support them as long as it takes," Lloyd Austin wrote on Twitter.

According to preliminary data, at the Ramstein meeting this week, Ukraine will ask for the supply of air defense systems.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hinted that some new types of weapons may be discussed at the new meeting, but maintaining the combat capability of the systems already available in Ukraine remains an important task.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slovenia joined the joint purchase of ammunition for Ukraine

The Slovenian government has decided to join the procurement of shells for Ukraine within the framework of the European Defense Agency (EDA) project, in which 23 EU member states and Norway already participate.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, we have a major error on the Kyiv Independent casualty report. This report does NOT agree with the original report issued by the Ukrainian General Staff. The difference is an obvious entry error on the cumulative troop kills: the Kyiv Independent report shows 184,050 troop casualties; the UGS report shows 185,050. Balancing the spreadsheet requires that the UGS number, 185,050, be used.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Volodymyr Zelenskyi accepted the invitation to participate in the NATO summit in Vilnius in July

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced this when he arrived at the Ramstein-style meeting in Germany on April 21.

"President Zelenskyi and I discussed preparations for the upcoming NATO summit. I invited him to participate in the meeting and I am glad that he accepted the invitation. As I said yesterday in Kyiv, the future of Ukraine lies in the Euro-Atlantic family. All NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a member of NATO ," Stoltenberg added.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all. It's day 422 of Putin's abomination.Kyiv decides on a national graveyard for after the war, NATO will begin it's Ramstein Meeting today, and Russia finally brings it's war to the real enemy of Russia. This is your overnight war news from both the Kyiv Post and the Kyiv Independent.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Friday, April 21
You daily news brief direct from Ukraine's capital.

static.kyivpost.comView Full Size


See What Bakhmut Looked Like Before Russia Destroyed It
Ukraine's Ministry of Defense put out footage of beautiful pre-war Bakhmut, before it was shattered by Russian artillery. The city is now in the throes of hellish street-to-street combat.

National War Memorial Cemetery Site Earmarked for Kyiv
The Bykivnia woodland is already significant as the site of mass graves by those killed by the Soviet NKVD, including Polish prisoners of war in 1940.

Periscope
Thoughts from the Chief Editor

After 25-Day Lull, Russia Attacks Kyiv with Kamikaze Drones
Vinnytsia and the central Poltava region were also struck by Iranian Shahed attack drones. No casualties have yet been reported.

Money Disappearing from Major Charity to Help Ukraine - Is there a Scam?
Hundreds of thousands of dollars in aid money not sent to Ukraine and regulatory uncertainties hover over UkraineDAO. Kyiv Post investigates this foundation.

'A Storm is Coming': Counteroffensive Training With the Ukrainian Brigade Vowing to 'Destroy' the Enemy
While it has been renamed, the National Guard brigade traces its history back to 2014, when the defenders of Kyiv's Maidan central square went to fight.

Ukraine Planned Attack on Wagner in Syria, Washington Post Reports
The leaked Pentagon documents outline a Ukrainian plan to use drones and local Kurds to strike Wagner and Russian forces in Syria. Zelensky, however, appears to have halted it in late 2022.

EXPLAINED: How Russia Accidentally Bombed Itself Last Night
An explosion caused a massive crater in the Russian city of Belgorod last night, injuring two people, wrecking homes and severely embarrassing the Kremlin.

What to Expect From Today's Ramstein Meeting
NATO's chief has said the meeting will focus on the delivery of more weapons to Ukraine, while stressing the importance of enhancing maintenance operations to support Kyiv.


Media: Israel to test advanced missile alert system in Kyiv in May.
According to senior Ukrainian and Israeli intelligence officials cited by Israeli outlet Walla, the system was developed specifically for Ukraine and would ideally be operational by summertime in additional cities.

This Week in Ukraine Ep 4 - Russia's strategy of evil: 80,000 war crimes in Ukraine.

UK Defense Ministry: Impact of mud on spring campaign often exaggerated.
Springtime weather conditions are "highly likely" slowing down both Ukrainian and Russian forces, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote in its intelligence update on April 21.

11th Ramstein Summit begins.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin welcomed Defense Secretary Oleksii Reznikov to the start of the 11th Ramstein summit on April 21.

Washington Post: Leaked intelligence report suggests US thought Bakhmut would fall in January.
While Ukrainian forces continue to hold Bakhmut, leaked U.S. intelligence reports indicate that the U.S. was warning of a potential Russian encirclement and encouraged Ukrainian troop withdrawals back in January, the Washington Post reported on April 20.

Russia targets critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia Oblast with Iranian drones overnight.
Russia attacked an infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast with drones overnight on April 21, Ukraine's Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk reported on national television.

Russia attacks Kyiv, Poltava Oblast with drones overnight.
Russia launched a drone attack against Kyiv and Ukraine's central Poltava Oblast, where civilian infrastructure was damaged, overnight on April 21, the government said.

And that's your lot. Enjoy the weekend folks. See you again on Monday.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forwarded from
Zelenskiy / Official

The main goal is to win. The main goal is the strength of Ukraine to win. Defeat of the occupier, sentences to murderers, tribunal to the evil state.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Vinnytsia this night, as a result of a kamikaze drone attack, a critical infrastructure object was hiat

This was announced by the head of the region, Serhii Borzov.

The attack caused a fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The SBU detained employees of the State Emergency Service who defected to Russia and set fire to a fire station in the Kyiv region

The perpetrators were two officials of the 41st state fire-rescue unit of the main department of the State Emergency Service in the Kyiv region. During the occupation of the Vyshgorod district, they supported the Russian invaders and offered them their help. As noted, on the instructions of the Russians, on March 22 last year, traitors set fire to the premises of the fire department in the village of Ivankiv. In this way, the aggressor tried to leave the settlement without a fire and rescue unit and intimidate local residents.

After the arson, the suspects pointed out to the occupants three people who were trying to extinguish the fire. the Russians took them prisoner and tortured them - reported the press service of the SBU.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada announced a new $29 million aid package for Ukraine

The new package of military aid will include 40 50-caliber sniper rifles and ammunition, 16 radio stations to accompany the Leopard 2 tank and a contribution to the NATO fund for assistance to Kyiv, the Canadian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Top Russian propagandist rages against the FSB
Youtube vQsZu44xAUY
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's a topographic map. Assuming water runs downhill, and it's windier in the mountains. the northeast may dry out faster.  Note that I'm not a meteorologist, farmer or anyone who even slightly knows what he's talking about.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
US to begin training Ukrainian troops on Abrams tank

Begin?  I thought we already were training them?
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hope Putin dies of ass cancer.
 
turboke
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: I hope Putin dies of ass cancer.


That's a bummer for ass cancer though.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ukraine's millennial minister leads digital fight against Russia
 
ZaphodTheSmall
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fasahd: Oleksiy Reznikov met with the head of the Pentagon on the eve of the Rammstein meeting

"We will support them as long as it takes," Lloyd Austin wrote on Twitter.

According to preliminary data, at the Ramstein meeting this week, Ukraine will ask for the supply of air defense systems.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hinted that some new types of weapons may be discussed at the new meeting, but maintaining the combat capability of the systems already available in Ukraine remains an important task.


"Nur um eines möchte ich bitten" (I am only asking for one thing)
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.