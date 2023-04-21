 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Isaac Newton once predicted the world would end in 2060, leaving us to comprehend the gravity of the situation (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    Unlikely, Prophecy, Prediction, Isaac Newton, Jews, Physics, Anno Domini, 21st century, Science  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Many, many Christians have predicted when Jesus would come back. He never does.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
See, over in England they put important and smart people on their paper money.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, 2060...

...i'll be 89...

Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wasted the last third of his life being a nut.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Meh. Many, many Christians have predicted when Jesus would come back. He never does.


Didn't he belong to some weird cult that had some very weird theology ?
 
SmugLife
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Meh. Many, many Christians have predicted when Jesus would come back. He never does.



They were wrong.

The Bible itself says that nobody knows.


Also, Newton was pro-science.
 
Colonel_Angus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Some eggheads from MIT predicted 2040 back in the early 70s, and every time the progression of the predictions has been reviewed, we still seem to be right on track.

No reason to change, though.  Keep up your normal consumption habits.
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x421]


See, over in England they put important and smart people on their paper money.


Yeah... I have some bad news about the fate of the one pound note...

The current roster is Churchill, Jane Austen, JMW Turner and Alan Turning on the 5,10,20 and 50 respectively. So, still fairly respectable, though I miss being able to whip out a Charles Darwin tenner to troll the less well travelled Americans.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
3rd time this week I used this photo.

Heavy, man.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thenewflesh: steklo: [Fark user image 850x421]


See, over in England they put important and smart people on their paper money.

Yeah... I have some bad news about the fate of the one pound note...

The current roster is Churchill, Jane Austen, JMW Turner and Alan Turning on the 5,10,20 and 50 respectively. So, still fairly respectable, though I miss being able to whip out a Charles Darwin tenner to troll the less well travelled Americans.


RIP Jane Austen
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thenewflesh: Yeah... I have some bad news about the fate of the one pound note...


yeah, I hear they are getting rid of the pound note, going to the coin version. I'm glad I saved that one when I was over there in 2001.

They need to put James Burke on the 100 pound note.  he's brilliant.

steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: They need to put James Burke on the 100 pound note.  he's brilliant.


oh and they also need to put Stephen Hawking on some paper money too.

while they are at it, each member of Monty Python too.

and The Beatles.

But not Pires Morgan.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Kuroshin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I mean, that's not a bad guess.  A little early, but not by much.

And by "world end" I mean "habitable world end."  Less than 50 years left unless the population of the entire planet unites to become carbon-negative.  Not going to happen - not even one country will put enough scrubbers into service to slow down the accelerating greenhouse effect.

Sorry kids.  Hope you like Armada Storms.  Maybe you can construct some Caves of Steel to save yourselves.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Colonel_Angus: Some eggheads from MIT predicted 2040 back in the early 70s, and every time the progression of the predictions has been reviewed, we still seem to be right on track.

No reason to change, though.  Keep up your normal consumption habits.


Based on a subsequent Carnegie Mellon study, the 2040 date only applies to MIT itself as it slowly gets sucked up its own asshole.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dude lived at super-genius level. Probably one of the smartest people we will ever know about. He also believed in alchemy and was, like many geniuses, an asshole.  His prediction was based on biblical studies, so he used fan fiction to come up with this date.

FWIW: The only other known super-genius is a coyote that lives in the southwest desert of the United States. He's an influencer that cuts promos for the Acme Company.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

oyster_popsicles: So, 2060...

[Fark user image image 400x231]

...i'll be 89...

[Fark user image image 440x277]


I'll hit 100.
Maybe.
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: thenewflesh: Yeah... I have some bad news about the fate of the one pound note...

yeah, I hear they are getting rid of the pound note, going to the coin version. I'm glad I saved that one when I was over there in 2001.

They need to put James Burke on the 100 pound note.  he's brilliant.

[Fark user image 320x240]


Yeah, the pound note's been gone for a long time, replaced with a £1 and a £2 coin. In fact, I'm sure that happened long before 2001, though there might have been something still in circulation or used to give to tourists as souvenirs back then.

The UK doesn't have a £100 note as far as I'm aware, and I'm not sure if that's ever on the cards since larger notes invite counterfeiting and most people use contactless cards for smaller purchases anyway nowadays. But, there's been a pretty good history of who gets chosen to represent on the currency, so who knows lol
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Meh. Many, many Christians have predicted when Jesus would come back. He never does.


Would you?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: thenewflesh: Yeah... I have some bad news about the fate of the one pound note...

yeah, I hear they are getting rid of the pound note, going to the coin version. I'm glad I saved that one when I was over there in 2001.

They need to put James Burke on the 100 pound note.  he's brilliant.

[Fark user image image 320x240]


Dude, the £1 note was removed from circulation in 1988. No idea how you acquired one in 2001. Someone must have thought they were scamming a Yank.

And the Bank of England doesn't issue hundos. The Scottish banks do, but you'll often have difficulty spending Scottish notes in England.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

oyster_popsicles: So, 2060...

[Fark user image 400x231] [View Full Size image _x_]

...i'll be 89...

[Fark user image 440x277] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'll be 103 ...dead...an unpleasant memory...forgotten.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Newton also beleived that the speed of light was infinite, knowing someone who counterfeited coins was a capital crime, and that the King's piss had magical powers.  I'm not gonna hang my hat on every idea that passed through his noggin.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SBinRR: was, like many geniuses, an asshole


One of my favorite Newton-is-an-asshole stories is how he invited Calculus.

At the same time, someone else was also claiming to have invented it. Turns out, someone from the same science foundation Newton was president of.

So to put the matter to rest, they turned it into a vote and since Newton was the top supreme member of the committee, voted it down and declared himself the inventor of Calculus.

Also, according to Brian Cox, Newton was never hit in the head by the apple, he simply watched the apple fall, then decided to figure out why...
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: SBinRR: was, like many geniuses, an asshole

One of my favorite Newton-is-an-asshole stories is how he invited Calculus.

At the same time, someone else was also claiming to have invented it. Turns out, someone from the same science foundation Newton was president of.

So to put the matter to rest, they turned it into a vote and since Newton was the top supreme member of the committee, voted it down and declared himself the inventor of Calculus.

Also, according to Brian Cox, Newton was never hit in the head by the apple, he simply watched the apple fall, then decided to figure out why...


Leibniz was the other guy who contemporaneously and indepently invented calculus, no?
 
