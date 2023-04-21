 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Colorado DMV is auctioning off 20 chances to get continually pulled over in Texas   (kdvr.com)
    More: Facepalm, Colorado DMV, Vehicle registration plate, Cannabis (drug), honor of the unofficial marijuana holiday, cannabis-themed license plates, Auction, 420 (cannabis culture), Vanity plate  
1244 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2023 at 9:04 AM



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
or get your plate stolen
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why isn't weed legal in the freest state in the Union?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
MNCHIES
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't get the bubonic one.  Any of you dirty hippies care to explain?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Spliff 85555 Déjà Vu
Youtube vEMTR-NsfkE
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Colorado: Who wants a weed themed license plate?
Florida: Don't say gay, drag is illegal, teaching black history is illegal, etc.

The divide in this country between red states and blue states is incredible.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I don't get the bubonic one.  Any of you dirty hippies care to explain?


I'm not sure of it's origins or really anything about it other then on Dr. Dre's The Chronic album he used the phrase "bubonic chronic" several times.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Since when could the local DMV do race conversion surgery, subs?
 
darkmayo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I don't get the bubonic one.  Any of you dirty hippies care to explain?


Not sure if it was coined by Snoop Dog, but its a line from Gin and Juice.  Its slang for weed that really farks you up (as a white Canadian living in Alberta I referred to that sort of weed as Crippler Chronic because I am not slim with a tilted brim.)
 
Klom Dark [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also, TOWELIE?? What's that mean?
 
tclayton2k
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Since THC is my actual initials, that one should be mine!!!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: Also, TOWELIE?? What's that mean?


something to do with funkytown
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: Also, TOWELIE?? What's that mean?


Believe it's a reference to South Park.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: Also, TOWELIE?? What's that mean?


I don't even know where I am right now.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Klom Dark: Also, TOWELIE?? What's that mean?

Believe it's a reference to South Park.


A la

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The cops seem to love the "I'm not as tunk as you drink I am" bumper sticker, I keep get pulled over.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Seriously, I wonder how many people with Dead Head stickers get pulled over.

Officer: Know why I pulled you over?
Driver: Er, no.
Officer: I smell weed. Get out of the car now. Hands up on the roof, spread your legs..."
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: Also, TOWELIE?? What's that mean?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sigdiamond2000: Why isn't weed legal in the freest state in the Union?


We have a governor who puts his personal view on the matter over the majority of his constituency...He's tabled everything that's gotten there.
 
