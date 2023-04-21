 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Lachlan Murdoch drops defamation case against Crikey 'in light of the Dominion case' but totally would have won   (theguardian.com) divider line
10
    More: Unlikely, Lawsuit, Australia, Lawyer, Marketing, Court, Delaware, Trial court, Plaintiff  
•       •       •

1206 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 21 Apr 2023 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Dad pulled the plug on my lawyers, and said something about, 'gonna need to save money for the legal team for the foreseeable future.' Whatever, we totes would have won. Who do these muckrackers think they are? Lad Bible?"
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While Smartmatic watches with the attention of a hungry shark that's smelled blood, yeah, maybe your little SLAPP suit is a waste of your lawyers' time.
 
SupplySideJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hereinNC
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It would have been nice to see that Trial.
Dear Judge: Fox settled with Dominion, and Rupert was going to be one of the first witnesses.
Judge:  Crikey!
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
EABOD, Lachlan.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just remember, Eeyores - the Fox/Dominion case was a total loss, and the bad guys won again, forever.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's no one in that family who isn't an obnoxious rancid turd.
 
NDFarkdude
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.