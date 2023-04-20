 Skip to content
(Phys Org2)   Okay, everyone good and 420'ed up? Lettuce begin. Please help us determine what this hollow, metallic 'space ball' that fell out of the sky on a remote grassland in Namibia in 2011 may be. No fair asking google or ChatGPT, human answers only. SPLIFFY   (phys.org) divider line
    Spiffy, European Space Agency, Sphere, Africa, Namibia, Alloy, Police rank, United States, Space ball' drops  
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The gods must be crazy
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Looks like an old ocean mooring buoy or a commercial fishing float.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

snowjack: Looks like an old ocean mooring buoy or a commercial fishing float.


That fell from the sky?
...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hydrazine propellant tank for rockets.

/f*ck yer rulz, subby!
//For what its worth, Chatgpt thought it was a kegel ball.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Martian lemon
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Martian lemon


It's metal. So... Forbidden Martian lemon?
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

brokenbiscuits: west.la.lawyer: Martian lemon

It's metal. So... Forbidden Martian lemon?


MMMm... floor lemon
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fuel tank from a rocket?

Chunk of a disintegrated satellite?

Somebody's still blew up?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Coca Cola viral marketing campaign.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Galaxian Space Nectarine. It's fruity taste is out of this world!
 
Bin_jammin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just on a hunch? Looks like the ballast at the center of a gyro/gimbal.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Betty White's left nut.
 
Alec Beevers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thnk it belongs to Bigz2k
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sorry, I mixed up my time machine and reality hopper, and my Kerbal Space Program was open. Had to revert to launch a few times. Then I had to fix the timeline again. Sorry.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Some alien's nut sack?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The fark if i know.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's not as good as our German gonculators.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Some kind of effed up turtle.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sputnik time traveled into the future.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm gonna go out on a limb here, and say it's a large metal ball.
 
Spikescape
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ill-conceived marketing campaign for MLB Africa
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fuel tank from a satellite.  Hope nobody breathed too deep when they found out it was hollow; if there was any residual propellant in there then they were in for a bad time.

That or the gods were crazier than usual that day.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Any Star Wars fan will tell you, inside are the secret plans for the Death Star.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The aliens on the dark side of the moon were playing spaceball, and someone hit a home run waaaay over the fences.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gutter ball

d1kx0jsb8xwkwf.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's a pressure tank probably for a liquified gas.


Also, incidentally I got up early for my dispensaries "420 sale" where they advertised door busters and a free gift for the first 100 customers.  So, the sales were good, 40% off everything and 5 dollar 1g pre-rolls.  I'm not a huge joint fan but I got a few good edibles and vape carts.  Anyways, I hustled my ass on down there to be in the first 100 people and my gift was...a keychain.  I was slightly disappointed.
 
SmugLife
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I say crack it open.

It could be full of Bud Light, packed in dry ice.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

IRestoreFurniture: It's a pressure tank probably for a liquified gas.


Also, incidentally I got up early for my dispensaries "420 sale" where they advertised door busters and a free gift for the first 100 customers.  So, the sales were good, 40% off everything and 5 dollar 1g pre-rolls.  I'm not a huge joint fan but I got a few good edibles and vape carts.  Anyways, I hustled my ass on down there to be in the first 100 people and my gift was...a keychain.  I was slightly disappointed.


wife loaded up yesterday and proudly FaceTimed me her winnings, she got a pretty good haul by the looks of it.
 
FiloBato
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"It's a space peanut."
 
