(Thread Reader)   Now that Twitter has gotten rid of blue checkmarks what could possibly go wrong?
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I continue to not rely on the site for anything?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: I continue to not rely on the site for anything?


Just wait until the next mass casualty incident when the fake news or government twitter accounts direct people to action
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Musk can do what he wants with his website.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh noes...

/anyway
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who the f*ck relies on Twitter?
And if you do, you deserve every single thing you get.
 
Unapologetically Canadian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bslim: Who the f*ck relies on Twitter?
And if you do, you deserve every single thing you get.


That is a colossally stupid thing to say.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Musk can do what he wants with his website.


But should he?
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bslim: Who the f*ck relies on Twitter?
And if you do, you deserve every single thing you get.


The people who may riot in your town and make you an accidental victim?

Since the only thing you seem to care about, is how it affects you personally, you self-centered ass. You're just Musk without the money.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bslim: Who the f*ck relies on Twitter?
And if you do, you deserve every single thing you get.


That's true today.  A year ago it wasn't.  It was one of the greatest tools that ever existed for rapidly obtaining reliable local information.  He's gone and f*cked that away forever.
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Here's a solution: don't use Twitter.

It's not water, or electricity, or even toilet paper. You really don't need it. Get off it.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bslim: Who the f*ck relies on Twitter?


Fark.com?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Now you trust the "official" accounts WITHOUT the blue checks.
 
Bslim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unapologetically Canadian: Bslim: Who the f*ck relies on Twitter?
And if you do, you deserve every single thing you get.

That is a colossally stupid thing to say.


Oh, really, let's see if you can stop fondling Elon's balls long enough to explain how that's so.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I didn't know what the purpose of that website was going in. When I opened up and started reading, I thought I was just reading really bad poetry.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bslim: Who the f*ck relies on Twitter?
And if you do, you deserve every single thing you get.


Welcome to being 14.  For about five years, you're going to be smarter than anyone else you meet.  Every other person is an idiot and we invite you to hate them for it.

After that, you're going to have to live in the same world with them and meet them where they are, so get the fark over yourself.
 
