109 year old man gives tips for not driving your car into farmer's markets
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After reading that, I'm sure this had all just been one big misunderstanding.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The tip to safe driving if you're over 80 is to turn your left turn signal on as soon as you start up the car

/then leave it there
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Among centenarians, 85% are women and 15% are men, according to the New England Centenarian Study based at Boston University. The reasons are unclear.

Not if you're a married man, they're not.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The first thing you should do?  Arrange to be born with the genes that will let you live that long.  Second, don't get into an accident or anything.  Which equals around .005% of the population on average.  Good farking luck
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good story, but something does not add up.

Article says he worked more than 60 years, retired in late 70s.

Ok, so assuming he went to work at 12 years old, and retired in 1979. That means he would have been 72ish. 79 was 44 years ago. So he would have to be 116 or started work at 5. And this is with exactly 60 years of work,  not over, and assuming the absolute end of the 70s for retirement.

And man, how much do you think this dude has pulled from his pension and social security over what he paid in. I mean talk about an ROI.

/ ok i just need to enjoy nice articles
// yes i should be sleeping
/// yes i have horrific insomnia and it is too late to take a pill for it
 
