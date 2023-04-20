 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Rare and polite heist totalling $20m reported at Canada's largest airport   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
    More: News, Toronto Pearson International Airport, New York City, Toronto, Greater Toronto Area, United States, Peel Regional Police, New York, Greater Toronto Airports Authority  
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rare and exclusive footage of 3 suspects
Goodfellas - Morrie's Wig Shop scene (720p)
Youtube JKDgjLf_rk4
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lufthansa heist, hardcore.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've had a heist in Canada, but you've probably never heard of it.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: [media.tenor.com image 220x166] [View Full Size image _x_]


It's not stealing, remember the old saying "finders creepers."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BigMax: Rare and exclusive footage of 3 suspects[YouTube video: Goodfellas - Morrie's Wig Shop scene (720p)]


JIMMMMMMMY!!!

/Over in one.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I couldn't not post this
//I couldn't not post this
 
6nome
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Surprised it wasn't maple syrup. Or should I say syruprised
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The only thing I ever stole in Canada was the heart of my international girlfriend.

/you wouldn't know her
//and don't tell my wife,
///Morgan Fairchild
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nobody will remember all the cargo those cops didn't let get stolen. Policing or security work like that is comparable to the joke about the guy who built a thousand bridges and f*cked one sheep.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
From the look on that cops face somebody better do a welfare check on his wife and/or dog.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, that loot's in Moscow as we type
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
One four inch bowl was stolen?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Swino
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cool, an actual heist.  Has anyone seen Pitt, Buscemi, or De Niro lately?.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dadoody
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"o canada"

Bill Burr - Just for Laughs 42 - Interview
Youtube mQPVzGojG1w
 
Quick and Dirty [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
