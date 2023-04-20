 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Bizarre plot to steal Russian jets a "crazier-than-fiction story of triple-agents, fake passports and faux girlfriends"   (thedrive.com) divider line
    Russia, Code, Law, Crime, Flight, Kiev, Air force  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wondered why my Canadian girlfriend has been so quiet lately
 
burber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clint Eastwood wanted for questioning.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When does this movie come out? Have they cast any interesting people yet?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It was a clever plan, but they should have had the fighters jets directed towards a civil aviation field with no strategic value, well away from anything else as a precaution.  Or directed them to land in Georgia.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

burber: Clint Eastwood wanted for questioning.


"You must think in Russian."
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That "news article" is three sentences written a dozen different ways.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

burber: Clint Eastwood wanted for questioning.


Oh man...I need to re-watch Firefox.

/Last time might have been 1990 when I was a kid.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

brantgoose: When does this movie come out? Have they cast any interesting people yet?


I'm still waiting for the "Red Storm Rising" movie, so give it another what? 30-40 years?

/subs
 
nytmare
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Their papers were not in order.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Faux girlfriends" are we talking about "ladyboys" or what?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: That "news article" is three sentences written a dozen different ways.


It's also the same few concepts reiterated twelve times over
 
RealXavori
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: burber: Clint Eastwood wanted for questioning.

Oh man...I need to re-watch Firefox.

/Last time might have been 1990 when I was a kid.


You really don't.

Nostalgia might be why I love rubbery scrambled eggs with ketchup on them just like my mom would make when she got home from working nights as a nurse, but it definitely doesn't salvage terribad movies with more holes in the plot than Michael Bay's lucky undies.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: burber: Clint Eastwood wanted for questioning.

Oh man...I need to re-watch Firefox.

/Last time might have been 1990 when I was a kid.


One part that aged particularly well was when Clint royally farked up dealing with the KGB's BDOs and taught a generation of Cold War kids how to deal with the TSA's BDOs.

Whatever government you're dealing with - Russian, Ameristani, Aristotzkan, or wherever - when someone says "Papers, Please" and insinuates that your papers aren't in order, remember that your papers are in order. They always were in order.


clint eastwood. Your Papers From the movie Firefox
Youtube ZQpTNuLiA8k


https://theintercept.com/2015/07/31/tsas-behavior-detection-program-newsletter-ridiculous-offensive/

Fark user imageView Full Size


Anyone who suggests your papers aren't in order is a BDO who knows goddamn well that your papers are in order -- they're just farking with you to see if you flip out. Because someone flipping out in the presence of a BDO is one of the easiest ways to convince an adversary government that your papers aren't in order. Even if they were in order.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The real-life 2023 operation didn't work.

But goddamned I can't help but admire the audacity of it.

Russians have some cool planes? Solution? (Simple, really.) Steal one.
 
Kilted_Dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Came for Firefox comments.  I am pleased.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

burber: Clint Eastwood wanted for questioning.


We're showing our age
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: burber: Clint Eastwood wanted for questioning.

"You must think in Russian."


Show me your papers
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kilted_Dude: Came for Firefox comments.  I am pleased.


💯
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RealXavori: The_Sponge: burber: Clint Eastwood wanted for questioning.

Oh man...I need to re-watch Firefox.

/Last time might have been 1990 when I was a kid.

You really don't.

Nostalgia might be why I love rubbery scrambled eggs with ketchup on them just like my mom would make when she got home from working nights as a nurse, but it definitely doesn't salvage terribad movies with more holes in the plot than Michael Bay's lucky undies.


I've just taken the other side of that coin and I'll stand by it.

The novel was good.

The movie was good if you accept that it was two movies: about an hour of actual technothriller/spy novel content with a little commentary about Vietnam/PTSD, and about an hour of what would eventually become LucasArts having an absolute ball with special effects and models where you can just turn your brain off and enjoy the ride. (Any parallels between Luke Skywalker's Hero's Journey and the run through the Death Star's trench are entirely coincidental.)


i.imgflip.comView Full Size



E*TRADE | Off The Grid - 2022 Super Bowl Commercial
Youtube HV2KnY-HqV8


/The E*Trade Baby was the best there was.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RealXavori: The_Sponge: burber: Clint Eastwood wanted for questioning.

Oh man...I need to re-watch Firefox.

/Last time might have been 1990 when I was a kid.

You really don't.

Nostalgia might be why I love rubbery scrambled eggs with ketchup on them just like my mom would make when she got home from working nights as a nurse, but it definitely doesn't salvage terribad movies with more holes in the plot than Michael Bay's lucky undies.


I see your point, but I still need to.  If I think it sucks now, that is obviously on me.
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RealXavori: The_Sponge: burber: Clint Eastwood wanted for questioning.

Oh man...I need to re-watch Firefox.

/Last time might have been 1990 when I was a kid.

You really don't.

Nostalgia might be why I love rubbery scrambled eggs with ketchup on them just like my mom would make when she got home from working nights as a nurse, but it definitely doesn't salvage terribad movies with more holes in the plot than Michael Bay's lucky undies.


yeah, loved it as a kid but pretty terrible now.
 
