(WSJM Kalamazoo)   We assure you that the people responsible for waking up the whole state at 4:45 am have been sacked   (wsjm.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Personally, I would prefer sacking those passing draconian legislation and signing them into law to withhold medical care from trans kids, banning books and abortions, ending teaching of historical discrimination against POC, LGBTQ, and other Americans in schools and universities, even banning mentioning periods in grades 1-6.

Being woke up at 0445 one morning is no big deal.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting a warning for just living in Florida seems appropriate
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either some underpaid under-trained poor bastard was told to run a mandated test he never heard of.

Or, someone missed a line of text
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course DeSantis got rid of them, he hates things that make Florida woke
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meatsim1: Of course DeSantis got rid of them, he hates things that make Florida woke


Nice.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Future alerts will be conveyed in an entirely different style at great expense and at the last minute.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: Either some underpaid under-trained poor bastard was told to run a mandated test he never heard of.

Or, someone missed a line of text


Or someone decided to see if ChatGPT could do his job while he caught some shuteye.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one: an accident happens

DeSantis:

We must overreact Immediately!
Youtube AG3mpZRvIkU
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Narrator:  It wasn't a test
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guess Monty Python references are old and the people responsible for the sacking of the sacked have themselves been sacked. In other words it works liike Twitter.
 
