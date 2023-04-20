 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Elon Musk (waving his hand): "But SpaceX was a successful launch, the largest and most powerful rocket ever built." CBS News: "Yes. It was the largest and most powerful rocket ever built." Elon Musk: "Really? That worked?"   (twitter.com) divider line
25
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

426 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2023 at 10:38 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Starshipis the kindest, bravest, warmest, most wonderful human being I've ever known in my life.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Saturn V came up to me with tears in its eyes, very powerful rocket, never cried before, and said "sir, I've never seen power like that before."
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand that space rockets need to be penis-shaped in order for them to get 160,000 meters into the air, due to the physics involved.

But do Elon's rockets need to be THAT penis-shaped? The fins at the top make the nose of the rocket look like a glans.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: I understand that space rockets need to be penis-shaped in order for them to get 160,000 meters into the air, due to the physics involved.

But do Elon's rockets need to be THAT penis-shaped? The fins at the top make the nose of the rocket look like a glans.


Last time I saw ol' Musky's Twitter profile pic it looked like a giant cock, and that's pretty appropriate.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dear Penthouse Forum,

I never thought it could happen to me...blah, blah, blah.

Best regards,
Elmo
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Decent test, got some good data, hopefully learned a few things, but not worth all the hoopla. Let's wait till the damn thing actually works.
 
shroom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Unbelievable that this is still up after 12 hours. Cronkite is spinning in his grave.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Anything can be a success if you just ignore the part where it all went catastrophically wrong.

Goes with the same mindset that thought "No fair! I was winning the election until they counted the votes!" was a legitimate complaint.
 
nytmare
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
9:33 AM launch
9:37 AM explode
9:46 AM "success"
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did Elon write that headline too? Cause it failed as bad as his rocket
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

King Something: I understand that space rockets need to be penis-shaped in order for them to get 160,000 meters into the air, due to the physics involved.

But do Elon's rockets need to be THAT penis-shaped? The fins at the top make the nose of the rocket look like a glans.


And yet it's less penisy than the Amazon Prime rocket.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I mean, technically, it successfully *launched*.  ( ._.)

/the word only indicates 'set into motion'
//'into unexpected spirals and then asplode' is a different descriptor
 
El_Dan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Such power, much explosion.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did it make or it?

No.

It failed, just like the N1 did.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Saturn V made orbit and the capsule reentered safely on its first launch.

In the 1960s.
 
AeAe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I want to see a very penis-y looking rocket with veins, etc.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's an entirely different kind of flying, altogether.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
By the red rockst's glare...
 
NINEv2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

King Something: I understand that space rockets need to be penis-shaped in order for them to get 160,000 meters into the air, due to the physics involved.

But do Elon's rockets need to be THAT penis-shaped? The fins at the top make the nose of the rocket look like a glans.


I suppose it could look VAStly DEFERENt
 
paulleah
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I love that Robot 1X.
 
Nightjars
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AeAe: I want to see a very penis-y looking rocket with veins, etc.


And now for something completely different

d.ibtimes.co.ukView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jtown: King Something: I understand that space rockets need to be penis-shaped in order for them to get 160,000 meters into the air, due to the physics involved.

But do Elon's rockets need to be THAT penis-shaped? The fins at the top make the nose of the rocket look like a glans.

And yet it's less penisy than the Amazon Prime rocket.

[Fark user image 850x478]

Fark user imageView Full Size

Try a SFW version next time will 'ya!? Jeez.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Nightjars
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Archie Goodwin:
Try a SFW version next time will 'ya!? Jeez.

The rocket's from Japan?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.