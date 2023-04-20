 Skip to content
Russian fighter bomber suffers premature release and bombs center of Belgorod, Russia
    Fail, shot  
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Russians may be losing this war, but their use of passive voice is magnificent.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like it landed in an open area at least.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha good. Russians don't deserve to feel safe in their homes. Boom boom biatches.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tempted to NelsonMandala.jpg, but I'd feel bad about the locals.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better there than a school in Ukraine.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Tempted to NelsonMandala.jpg, but I'd feel bad about the locals.


Don't kid yourself, Timmy. If a russian civilian had a chance to, they'd kill you and everyone you care about.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw you! You didn't bomb us, we bombed ourselves!!!
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

Make it a nuke next time, so we can have an excuse to wipe them off the face of the earth.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
О нет! Во всяком случае...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
calufrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
brainyquote.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a Russian pilot is about to have an accidental fall from an open window
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah...or maybe it was politically more palatable to say you bombed yourself, rather than that somebody got a drone in that far...
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Haha good. Russians don't deserve to feel safe in their homes. Boom boom biatches.


While I agree with you in this particular example, as an American who is casually familiar with our own brand of foreign policy since the Spanish American war, I'm going to be a bit more reserved with my schadenfreude.

Specifically, there are people in those apartments who hate Putin, too.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have to give the Russians credit.  There is no way Ukraine planned for this surprise attack.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read part of the Twit thread.  Saw this and snorted ginger ale out my nose.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm slightly surprised that they're admitting to it but it's probably because they did not have a choice. They can't blame Ukraine without losing face, and they can't contain this kind of news like in the old soviet days, at least not yet.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Soviet Russia, Russia bombs YOU?
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again...

This the the *dumbest* Twilight 2000 LARP, ever...
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, okay, Russia bombed Russia instead of Ukraine. Good start. Now we just need Russia to bomb Putin and his cronies.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mononymous: dionysusaur: Tempted to NelsonMandala.jpg, but I'd feel bad about the locals.

Don't kid yourself, Timmy. If a russian civilian had a chance to, they'd kill you and everyone you care about.


th.bing.comView Full Size


The everyday, average person in Russia doesn't hold a grudge against Americans or other westerners. They just want to live and basically be left alone. Ok, some vodak won't hurt (as much), but that's about it.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Today's lesson:
"accidental fall of an aircraft munition"
"rapid, unscheduled disassembly"
"unplanned descent into terrain"

... and we haven't even gotten to Tucker Carlson's collection of Republican WokeTM
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Here's an idea: use that money to actually keep your military in operational status and not to buy private mega yachts.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You dropped a bomb on me
Puti, you dropped a bomb on me

But you bummed me out Puti (you dropped a bomb on me)
Puti, you dropped a bomb on me
 
Decorus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He got lost mistook Russia for Ukraine.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I have just outlawed Russia forever.

The bombing begins in five minutes.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Looks like it landed in an open area at least.


Shame really
 
Gustopia
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mononymous: dionysusaur: Tempted to NelsonMandala.jpg, but I'd feel bad about the locals.

Don't kid yourself, Timmy. If a russian civilian had a chance to, they'd kill you and everyone you care about.


Right! Just like any regular American Joe would murder a Russian family if given the chance! Who wouldn't take that deal??

You're not helping. And you don't understand statistics. Or human behavior.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Upon further investigation, the Russian Air Force discovered that there was one casualty - the person who released the bomb.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sotua
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Sounds like a Russian pilot is about to have an accidental fall from an open window


Open aircraft window.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Sounds like a Russian pilot is about to have an accidental fall from an open closed window

No point in giving them a warning by opening the window.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's what you get when Milo Minderbinder's running the air force.

/But everybody gets a share!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think the little guy is finally getting it figured out...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This probably deserves its own thread, just like just about any of Beau's videos, but I'm too tired to come up with a "witty headline".


Let's talk about a Russian military performance comparison....
Youtube R-ZPe2RkgoU
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Putin's military carried out a successful attack against Putin's greatest enemy. The Russian people.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just keep flyin' comrade. Ain't nothin' to go back to
 
drayno76
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, the perspective none of you are taking is that Russia has a centuries long tradition of attacking themselves in the middle of a war.  They're just bombing their cities so Ukraine doesn't take them.
 
nytmare
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Yeah...or maybe it was politically more palatable to say you bombed yourself, rather than that somebody got a drone in that far...


Depends if we see more of these.

Do air-dropped bombs usually create deep craters while doing little damage to nearby buildings?
 
mononymous
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gustopia: mononymous: dionysusaur: Tempted to NelsonMandala.jpg, but I'd feel bad about the locals.

Don't kid yourself, Timmy. If a russian civilian had a chance to, they'd kill you and everyone you care about.

Right! Just like any regular American Joe would murder a Russian family if given the chance! Who wouldn't take that deal??

You're not helping. And you don't understand statistics. Or human behavior.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

H31N0US: neongoats: Haha good. Russians don't deserve to feel safe in their homes. Boom boom biatches.

While I agree with you in this particular example, as an American who is casually familiar with our own brand of foreign policy since the Spanish American war, I'm going to be a bit more reserved with my schadenfreude.

Specifically, there are people in those apartments who hate Putin, too.


Maybe yes maybe nyet.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I'm slightly surprised that they're admitting to it but it's probably because they did not have a choice. They can't blame Ukraine without losing face, and they can't contain this kind of news like in the old soviet days, at least not yet.


They can just blame it on some conscript smoking, like when the bases and ammo dumps exploded.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

nytmare: SecondaryControl: Yeah...or maybe it was politically more palatable to say you bombed yourself, rather than that somebody got a drone in that far...

Depends if we see more of these.

Do air-dropped bombs usually create deep craters while doing little damage to nearby buildings?


Delayed fuse?
Maybe not intentionally delayed, just typical Russian quality.
 
fullyautomatic [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"I see button on flying stick labeled 'pickle'. I press pickle button. But I no get pickle. I feel slight jolt and aircraft get lighter. Maybe pickle button give pickle to hungry Russian people below? Maybe I can go back in car, and they save pickle for me."
 
coyo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Captian.. Yossarian?
 
Hagbardr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Better dropped there than Ukraine.
 
