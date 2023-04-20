 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Grandson describes views of grandpa who shot Ralph Yarl: ""It's stock Fox News, conservative American stuff. It's 'fatherless Black families are the reason why crime exists in this country'. Nowadays people are acting on it a little bit more"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
23
    More: Obvious, Fear, Crime, Family, Grandchild, Racism, Prosecutor, Outreach, Civil and political rights  
•       •       •

617 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2023 at 9:04 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
buster_v
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So he admitted to willfully disengaging with reality.  Okay.  Noted.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good on the grandson for being honest. We need to call out the far right more and more often as publicly as possible.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: Good on the grandson for being honest. We need to call out the far right more and more often as publicly as possible.


And disowned by a portion of the family in 3,21
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Grandson might as well move to civilization right now because KCMO will have nothing to do with him and every cop will have him in their sights.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

alechemist: My Second Fark Account: Good on the grandson for being honest. We need to call out the far right more and more often as publicly as possible.

And disowned by a portion of the family in 3,21


Sounds like he doesn't much GAF about that atm
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I had a hunch it was gonna be something like that.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I had a hunch


Fark user imageView Full Size


and so did the shooter
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: gameshowhost: I had a hunch

[Fark user image image 704x396]

and so did the shooter


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

alechemist: My Second Fark Account: Good on the grandson for being honest. We need to call out the far right more and more often as publicly as possible.

And disowned by a portion of the family in 3,21


What are they gonna do, shoot him?
 
cefm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gee I can only wonder why those people are acting on it more?  Maybe it might have something to do with their national leaders encouraging it?  Up to and including a president who explicitly told them this is what they should be doing?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
To some degree, the news-worthiness of this is the man-bites-dog story, statistically speaking.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

alechemist: My Second Fark Account: Good on the grandson for being honest. We need to call out the far right more and more often as publicly as possible.

And disowned by a portion of the family in 3,21

"A nephew of Lester's told The Star Wednesday evening that his uncle was a "decent man.""


*checks 'not that one' box*
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Comments on Fox site are...something else.  One poster said something to the effect that the kid should give half the money he raised to the old man as a repayment for scaring him so much that he shot the kid.
Another was something like the kid would have robbed him and he hopes the old guy will be ok.

I can't even...
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Watching Fox News and conservative media should be treated as evidence that someone is a racist, when determining their mindset when they committed a crime. Not only is it true that heavy Fox News and Talk Radio consumption shows a racist mindset, the paranoia of knowing that such behavior can be used to throw them in jail if they shoot someone would make a lot of them reconsider their viewing habits.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I can't even...


You didn't expect that?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hopefully kids like this one will get out to the ballot box at the next election.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The shooting sparked a national conversation on race and guns.

Maybe it should start a national conversation on the responsibility of right-wing media in fostering armed paranoia
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Keeping the elderly terrified was supposed to be something beautiful
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds like everyone but Klint is in denial. I want to know more of his story.

"...in the last five or six years or so, I feel like we've lost touch," [Ludwig] said. "I've gotten older and gained my own political views, and he's become staunchly right-wing, further down the right-wing rabbit hole as far as doing the election-denying conspiracy stuff and COVID conspiracies and disinformation, fully buying into the Fox News, OAN kind of line. I feel like it's really further radicalized him in a lot of ways."

So why didn't Klint turn out like that?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I kinda have the hots for Klint Ludwig right now.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Keeping the elderly terrified was supposed to be something beautiful


It still is, the way I do it.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
he believed his grandfather would not have fired had Yarl not "gone for the door."

Wonder what that means.
 
cmb53208
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Being a frightened, angry old coot like this piece of shut is a willful decision, and perhaps it's time for families to start disowning people like this.

I'm a bipolar ex-drunk that barely graduated high school, and while I'm not exactly Noam Chomsky I still refuse to listen to Fox, OANN, etc. because it's nothing but racism, fear, and entitlement. Becoming like this man is again a conscious decision and there needs to be a price for it
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.