(Detroit Free Press)   Optometrist is a not-see
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He certainly made a spectacle of himself.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pilon's lawyer, however, asked the judge to spare his client from prison and give him home confinement instead, arguing Pilon suffered from depression, anxiety, physical pain and isolation, and that his "irrational and repugnant" behavior was "totally out of character."

So out of character that he did it how many times, sir?
 
lordluzr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo, subby, bravo.
 
Plissken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know how anyone has as much education as it takes to be an optometrist and still be such a piece of shiat. Even Ronald McDonald Drumpf at least had the decency to barely get a bachelor's before taking the country hostage.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, we must not construct additional Pilons.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were there any eye-witnesses?
 
EnderWiggnz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Also, we must not construct additional Pilons.


How's the vesper gas?

Stop poking me.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Pilon is deeply remorseful and embarrassed by his actions," defense attorney Barry Wolf wrote in a sentencing memo.

So embarrassed that he repeated them dozens of times over an extended period of time.  AKA he's sorry he got caught, not sorry that he actually did what he did.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wow, he's not at all what I expected...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He also admitted to telling one Starbucks employee, "I'm gonna go out and lynch me a (N-word)."
.


Sure you are, Eckleburg.
 
Brainmeat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry...

That I got caught
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: "Pilon is deeply remorseful and embarrassed by his actions," defense attorney Barry Wolf wrote in a sentencing memo.

So embarrassed that he repeated them dozens of times over an extended period of time.  AKA he's sorry he got caught, not sorry that he actually did what he did.


If he's truly "deeply remorseful," then he should be happy to serve the sentence that was legally and properly imposed upon him for his crimes to repay his debt to society. It's his legal penance.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He sounds nice.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Pilon's lawyer, however, asked the judge to spare his client from prison and give him home confinement instead, arguing Pilon suffered from depression, anxiety, physical pain and isolation, and that his "irrational and repugnant" behavior was "totally out of character."

So out of character that he did it how many times, sir?


I've been depressed, anxious, in pain and isolated. But I never felt terrorizing people with racism and threats of violence would help in any way. And I never felt depression or anxiety were get out of jail free cards.

Aside from maybe, arguably, a massive brain tumor, there is no excuse for this guy's behavior and the sentence is very light. Still, I hope he loses his professional license and that he lose all ability to terrorize people.

/subby
//hates Saginaw Nazis.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would not let this guy anywhere near my eyes.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Coward couldn't talk shiat to people's faces.

How was he not brought up on terrorism charges?
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: He certainly made a spectacle of himself.


Pathetically, he claimed to have been framed.

The police broke him by asking repeatedly which was better, 1 or 2? 2 or 3?  3 or 1?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least his name wasn't Reinhardt H. Schwimmer.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what Fox News is doing to people.
You can't yell fire in a crowded movie theater and you shouldn't be able to hide behind "free speech" as the people you are manipulating are terrorizing and shooting people.
 
Calamity Gin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Pilon's hateful conduct, motivated by racial intolerance, was intended to intimidate the victims as well as create fear within the African-American community," said Detroit's FBI chief James A. Tarasca.


Can we stop with the weasel words? This isn't "racial intolerance." This is racism. It's racial hatred. It's white supremacy. The speaker is the city's FBI chief, the one responsible for investigating crimes such as this. He doesn't need to soft sell this. He needs to call it what it is.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Aquapope: [Fark user image image 300x168]
Wow, he's not at all what I expected...


Short, fat, bald, old, white, stupid. Pretty much exactly what I expected.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Better now, or better now?  How about now?  No?  Better now, or better now?
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BigMax: Aside from maybe, arguably, a massive brain tumor, there is no excuse for this guy's behavior


Maybe that's what the bandage in the booking photo is for?  His makes-me-do-racist-things tumour is poking out of his skull and the bandage is keeping it in?

/It is naht a tooomah
 
johnny queso
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
he was obviously devoid of humor.
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I guess we can't accommodate him. It's the Donderest thing
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
10 months? What is that in diopters?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wow I'm surprised this got investigated. Prosecuted.  And earned a conviction.
Good.
 
