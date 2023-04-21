 Skip to content
(Ozarks First)   If you see someone hauling 40 20-foot long oak logs, the Baxter County Arkansas sheriff would like to talk to you
    More: Weird, Press release, Sheriff, press release, Tree, Crime, Baxter County Sheriff's Office, heavy equipment, BAXTER COUNTY  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That reminds me. I'm working on a new pickup line. "Hey baby. Are you a lumberjack?  Because you just gave me wood."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
40 20-foot oak logs? How many whiskey barrels is that?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: That reminds me. I'm working on a new pickup line. "Hey baby. Are you a lumberjack?  Because you just gave me wood."


🤣

/ came to say: I've got wood you can have
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hauling Logs is now the name of my CW McCall/ Ramones fusion band
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image image 425x493]


Damnit. Beat me. So here's the bestest scene of a Rube Goldberg Death Machine.
Final Destination 2 (2003) | Highway Crash Scene | 31kash Movie Clips
Youtube vsBdAqZvIGQ
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: 40 20-foot oak logs? How many whiskey barrels is that?


It's a few hundred thousand dollars in veneer just selling them in log form.
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's as many as four tens. And that's terrible.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm axing if you wood split and not bark about the log jokes, you sap.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DarksideHalo: Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image image 425x493]

Damnit. Beat me. So here's the bestest scene of a Rube Goldberg Death Machine.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/vsBdAqZvIGQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


The important takeaway here is do not under any circumstances fill your car with nitroglycerine and gelignite so it will randomly explode the minute it hits anything
 
MIRV888
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Police ask if anyone has any knowledge of this crime or persons involved in it to contact Sergeant Scott Thrasher.
He's got sick grinds.
 
