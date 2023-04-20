 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   What goes up must come down. Right on your minivan   (gizmodo.com) divider line
3
3 Comments     (+0 »)
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Boy, I sure got a great parking space!  Can you believe it?  No one even parked near me!!

Today is going to be my day!!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Meh. It might have been amusing if it'd been a Tesla instead of a minivan.
 
El_Dan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wonder what the chances are that Elon forgot to keep the liability coverage up to date.
 
