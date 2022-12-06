 Skip to content
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just have to ask...

... were they stupid enough to try to arrest an American born-and-bred 14th Amendment citizen?

/and was it a relative of someone connected to NYC politics?
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
wah, 'oh mhai jung'gwok yan. dan leih gong-sit' mat yeh ah?

leih... tsee seen, sun ging bing. faih D pok kai seih lah, seih faih pok kaih meui meui ah je seuhyan bakchee lah gebor.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those three guys look very, very similar.

/not racist, honest.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get what his deal is. If someone compared me to Winne the Pooh it'd be a step up.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a fragile ego this dolt has
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Those three guys look very, very similar.

/not racist, honest.


Same guy.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come get me, Chinese spies.  My address is 1100 S Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, FL 33480.  Just drive past the guy at the gate he is mostly for show.
 
TheDogDidIt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone got a Winnie the Pooh outfit I can wear into the Chinese consulate in Chicago?

/yeah, I'm that bored
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: [Fark user image 425x241]

Come get me, Chinese spies.  My address is 1100 S Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, FL 33480.  Just drive past the guy at the gate he is mostly for show.


What makes you think that Chinese spies haven't had a VIP suite there for years?
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheDogDidIt: Anyone got a Winnie the Pooh outfit I can wear into the Chinese consulate in Chicago?

/yeah, I'm that bored


https://www.fantasycostumes.com/rental-costumes/
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: I just have to ask...

... were they stupid enough to try to arrest an American born-and-bred 14th Amendment citizen?

/and was it a relative of someone connected to NYC politics?


Apparently no. Per the article, they threatened people's families to try to convince them to return to China or tricked them to going to a 3rd country that would be willing to arrest them and turn them over to China.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cinedelic: Teddy Brosevelt: [Fark user image 425x241]

Come get me, Chinese spies.  My address is 1100 S Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, FL 33480.  Just drive past the guy at the gate he is mostly for show.

What makes you think that Chinese spies haven't had a VIP suite there for years?


https://www.winniethepoohcostume.com/
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: I don't get what his deal is. If someone compared me to Winne the Pooh it'd be a step up.


This is what started it all:

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size


It makes Xi look weaker than not only a foreign head of state, but a black man to boot.

When you are the head of a totalitarian regime, you must remain untouchable. People must always fear you. Fear and respect are obviously not the same thing, but fear works just as good to exert influence and control.

Laughter is very disarming. Ask any comedian who's likely been bullied as a youth. So, if the people can laugh at you, they can begin to lose their fear of you. And the less they fear you, the less power and control you have over them. It is a slippery slope to being ousted from your position of privilege and you losing your power.

Lots of Chinese people right now are NOT pleased with their government. Many different groups with many different reasons. Xi know this and is terrified. Thus comedy against him is seditious and must be eradicated at all costs.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In related news...

The Chinese Embassy in Washington DC announced a new dedicated wing of the Embassy devoted to monitoring and investigating Fark.com...
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheDogDidIt: Anyone got a Winnie the Pooh outfit I can wear into the Chinese consulate in Chicago?

/yeah, I'm that bored


The irony: guess where the costume was made.

Go on, guess.

We'll wait
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheDogDidIt: Anyone got a Winnie the Pooh outfit I can wear into the Chinese consulate in Chicago?

/yeah, I'm that bored


I have my kid's old Thor Halloween costume and a giant foam hammer I made myself
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I posted that I'm a Brit who doesn't like tea & got chucked into Brixton with Mr Pink marmalade-addict here!
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Mr. Fuzzypaws: I don't get what his deal is. If someone compared me to Winne the Pooh it'd be a step up.

This is what started it all:

[i.guim.co.uk image 700x420]


Let's perpetuate this unfolding of Xi and Pooh
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should switch to a different Disney character.

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Mr. Fuzzypaws: I don't get what his deal is. If someone compared me to Winne the Pooh it'd be a step up.

This is what started it all:

[i.guim.co.uk image 700x420]

It makes Xi look weaker than not only a foreign head of state, but a black man to boot.

When you are the head of a totalitarian regime, you must remain untouchable. People must always fear you. Fear and respect are obviously not the same thing, but fear works just as good to exert influence and control.

Laughter is very disarming. Ask any comedian who's likely been bullied as a youth. So, if the people can laugh at you, they can begin to lose their fear of you. And the less they fear you, the less power and control you have over them. It is a slippery slope to being ousted from your position of privilege and you losing your power.

Lots of Chinese people right now are NOT pleased with their government. Many different groups with many different reasons. Xi know this and is terrified. Thus comedy against him is seditious and must be eradicated at all costs.


Fear and respect... and ruthless efficiency.

Our three weapons are fear, and respect, and ruthless efficiency... and an almost fanatical devotion to the CCP... Our four... no... Amongst our weapons... Amongst our weaponry... are such elements as fear, respect... I'll come in again.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what actual government suppression of speech looks like, people who got kicked off Twitter.
 
JustinCase
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cinedelic: Teddy Brosevelt: [Fark user image 425x241]

Come get me, Chinese spies.  My address is 1100 S Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, FL 33480.  Just drive past the guy at the gate he is mostly for show.

What makes you think that Chinese spies haven't had a VIP suite there for years?


Pretty sure they have. Check ProPublica.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nypost.comView Full Size



i don't care who you are or what nationality you are, these three guys look exactly alike.

</sarcasm>
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


/don't know if he's supposed to be reading something
//I assume it's like the protests against censorship in Hong Kong and Russia where they hold up blank paper
 
Winston Smith '84
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, Now the GOPers are looking at this and going "hmmmmm, you can do that?"
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isitoveryet: [nypost.com image 744x459]


i don't care who you are or what nationality you are, these three guys look exactly alike.

</sarcasm>


😆 that cannot be real
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Xinnie the Pooh's paranoid neurosis makes Trump look like Obama.
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheDogDidIt: Anyone got a Winnie the Pooh outfit I can wear into the Chinese consulate in Chicago?

/yeah, I'm that bored


Dude. It's 4/20. How are you bored?
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: [nypost.com image 744x459]


i don't care who you are or what nationality you are, these three guys look exactly alike.

</sarcasm>


Apparently they all have the same name too!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: TheDogDidIt: Anyone got a Winnie the Pooh outfit I can wear into the Chinese consulate in Chicago?

/yeah, I'm that bored

The irony: guess where the costume was made.

Go on, guess.

We'll wait


....Taiwan?
 
gunsmack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

xcheopis: What a fragile ego this dolt has


Seriously. What a fragile little biatch. I've seen second graders with thicker skin.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

neapoi: xcheopis: What a fragile ego this dolt has

Seriously. What a fragile little biatch. I've seen second graders with thicker skin.


Absolute power is fragile. The tighter you squeeze....
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Oneiros: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x634]

/don't know if he's supposed to be reading something
//I assume it's like the protests against censorship in Hong Kong and Russia where they hold up blank paper


Shirt caption: WTFAIR!
 
zjoik
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: TheDogDidIt: Anyone got a Winnie the Pooh outfit I can wear into the Chinese consulate in Chicago?

/yeah, I'm that bored

The irony: guess where the costume was made.

Go on, guess.

We'll wait


Chicago?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

xcheopis: What a fragile ego this dolt has


It's pretty much a given for all authoritarians. People who can laugh at themselves generally don't become dictators.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Deeznutz69420 is probably not worth investigating.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: [Fark user image image 425x241]

Come get me, Chinese spies.  My address is 1100 S Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, FL 33480.  Just drive past the guy at the gate he is mostly for show.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Add me to the Come at me bro list.
You'll find me at
9800 Savage Rd #6623, Fort Meade, MD 20755
Just walk right in. Bring a shotgun.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: [Fark user image image 425x241]

Come get me, Chinese spies.  My address is 1100 S Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, FL 33480.  Just drive past the guy at the gate he is mostly for show.


Goddamn that is one ugly motherfarker.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Claude Ballse: Mr. Fuzzypaws: I don't get what his deal is. If someone compared me to Winne the Pooh it'd be a step up.

This is what started it all:

[i.guim.co.uk image 700x420]

Let's perpetuate this unfolding of Xi and Pooh
[Fark user image 425x223]


Pooh and piglet also applies to photos of Pooh bear with Putin...
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that, as a group, we should probably avoid PRC for the foreseeable future.

/that's what xi said
 
grchunt [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: [Fark user image image 425x241]

Come get me, Chinese spies.  My address is 1100 S Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, FL 33480.  Just drive past the guy at the gate he is mostly for show.


Like he doesn't have that in his address book already.
 
Ouiji Broad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Apparently, Xi has not heard of the Streisand Effect.
 
