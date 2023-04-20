 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Despite two millennia of plundering the world's wealth and a predilection for showing off bling, the Vatican will not pay $8 for a bluecheck
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's going to happen, the church will be impersonated by a paedophile predator?
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: What's going to happen, the church will be impersonated by a paedophile predator?


Thread over.
 
JustinCase
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago, Drew mentioned seeing a fark user located at the Vatican. I like to think it was the pope.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys, they have liquidity issues.

Pretty much everything is locked up in ceiling paintings.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Damned - Anti-Pope
Youtube s1G1y7_r8bE
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you ever visit St. Peters, tour the dome and view Rome from the roof. There's a coffee shop up there!

/yes, seriously
 
seanpaul.bobadilla
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe because a blue check doesn't mean anything anymore except give me money or I'll let someone impersonate you. It's extortion. Which the Catholic Church has done plenty of, but you have to start drawing lines somewhere.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
*coffee coffee, not 420 coffee
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Knights Templar approve.
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Nah we're good.  Besides, Twitter is just like FB, nothing but a Boomer echo chamber.  Now Tik Tok, that's an underage goldmine!"
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: *coffee coffee, not 420 coffee


Put the bong down
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Historically, the Vatican has a good eye for value.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: If you ever visit St. Peters, tour the dome and view Rome from the roof. There's a coffee shop up there!

/yes, seriously


This sounds like "there's free candy in the back of my van!", but with coffee for the middle aged.

/might risk it though.
 
Nightjars
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FFS, won't Twitter just die already?
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

JustinCase: Years ago, Drew mentioned seeing a fark user located at the Vatican. I like to think it was the pope.


It's my super special VPN.
 
cleek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nightjars: FFS, won't Twitter just die already?


BuT iT's ToO ImpoRTanT To ThE InfORMATiOn COMuNiTy!
 
Iczer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Was reading an article yesterday that said that only about 3% of Twitter's top 500,000something "power users" have bought into this crap. At this point this literally has to be a tax write-off for Schmusk, because his "ZOMG BRILLIANT!!!!" way of getting the platform to make money has fallen pretty damn hard.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JustinCase: Years ago, Drew mentioned seeing a fark user located at the Vatican. I like to think it was the pope.


Okay, pope coming in now.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cleek: Nightjars: FFS, won't Twitter just die already?

BuT iT's ToO ImpoRTanT To ThE InfORMATiOn COMuNiTy!


Between post and mastodon I've replicated 90% of what I used twitter for.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Siding with the Catholic Church vs. Elon Musk is a tough call, but I think I'm with the Catholics.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: If you ever visit St. Peters, tour the dome and view Rome from the roof. There's a coffee shop up there!

/yes, seriously


Starbucks is everywhere!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Aar1012: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Frankie?
 
Irisclara
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I expect most of the corporate users will be leaving Twitter by the end of next week.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Only people with money to burn stay in the resorts and whatnot in the park.  The people who stretched their budget for park tickets stay in hotels and motels outside the park and eat at local restaurants.  DeSantis would kill their yearly tourist income if he somehow forced Disney World to move.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Crap, wrong thread...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 425x161]


Okay. But. Explain, what happened.  I only vaguely understand.

/
Some additional questions
1. Why couldn't he simply require a yearly buck to have an account and must be paid with a credit card matching user?  (Up it later)
2. Shouldn't corporate users be paying to kill fakes?
 
