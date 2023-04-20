 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   Over two million sledgehammers have been recalled due to their heads breaking off, weird '80s music video   (wral.com) divider line
29
    More: Awkward, Black & Decker, Stanley Black & Decker, DeWalt, reports of the sledgehammer, Head, Stanley FATMAX, Hammer, Craftsman Fiberglass sledgehammers  
•       •       •

530 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2023 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Peter Gabriel - Sledgehammer (HD version)
Youtube OJWJE0x7T4Q
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"This is a Big Time recall."

"So?"

"You must have something In Your Eyes."

"I'm just thinking of the Red Rain on the balance sheet."

"Well, Don't Give Up"

"We Do What We're Told."
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: "This is a Big Time recall."

"So?"

"You must have something In Your Eyes."

"I'm just thinking of the Red Rain on the balance sheet."

"Well, Don't Give Up"

"We Do What We're Told."


Sorry, it's a bit of a shock - the money...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IT LITERALLY IS ONE IN A MILLION !
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That song is one of the best of all time.

And actually, Harry styles and his band nailed it on Howard stern

https://youtu.be/Tqm7-zN5s8k
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Euphemism - The Song.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's only one true Sledgehammer!

Sledge Hammer! Opening and Closing Theme 1986 - 1988 (With Snippet)
Youtube KGAubZ71fXY
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I loved the advent of fiberglass handles, until a few wood splitting mauls broke off.  No injuries and it was easy enough to tell when they were about to break.

/No, I didn't miss and bash the handle directly.
 
alltim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No need to fly off the handle.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Two16: [media4.giphy.com image 368x265] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donate them to the Wagner Group. Sign the card 'love and kisses from Vlad.'
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They do not make reliable tools like they used to.

I was lucky enough to inherit my grandpa's old-school sledgehammer. None of this recall malarkey for me! To be fair, most people today have no idea how to properly clean & maintain their tools.

For mine, I've replaced the head twice and the handle three times so far. But I know grandpa would be proud that his original sledgehammer is still working great.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: There's only one true Sledgehammer!

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/KGAubZ71fXY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I had no idea Danny Elfman did the opening music, heh.
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was tripping on acid the first time I saw the Sledgehammer video.  Or was I . . .?
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OccamsWhiskers: For mine, I've replaced the head twice and the handle three times so far. But I know grandpa would be proud that his original sledgehammer is still working great.


Not sure if serious.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OccamsWhiskers: They do not make reliable tools like they used to.

I was lucky enough to inherit my grandpa's old-school sledgehammer. None of this recall malarkey for me! To be fair, most people today have no idea how to properly clean & maintain their tools.

For mine, I've replaced the head twice and the handle three times so far. But I know grandpa would be proud that his original sledgehammer is still working great.


Your dad's name isn't Theseus by any chance?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: BigMax: "This is a Big Time recall."

"So?"

"You must have something In Your Eyes."

"I'm just thinking of the Red Rain on the balance sheet."

"Well, Don't Give Up"

"We Do What We're Told."

Sorry, it's a bit of a shock - the money...


Boooo!
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least I won't get shocked by a monkey wrench.
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: They do not make reliable tools like they used to.

I was lucky enough to inherit my grandpa's old-school sledgehammer. None of this recall malarkey for me! To be fair, most people today have no idea how to properly clean & maintain their tools.

For mine, I've replaced the head twice and the handle three times so far. But I know grandpa would be proud that his original sledgehammer is still working great.


The thing, and the whole of the thing.
 
0z79
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/OJWJE0x7T4Q]


farking love that song.
 
Edgewood Dirk
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BigMax: OccamsWhiskers: For mine, I've replaced the head twice and the handle three times so far. But I know grandpa would be proud that his original sledgehammer is still working great.

Not sure if serious.


Trust him, he knows what he is doing
 
turbokat [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's why you spend the extra 5 bucks and get the gold standard.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I AM A VICTIM OF THIS!

Granted it was because i was trying to bust a rotor loose on the wife's car, after i drove it for the first time in 6 months and asked, "How long was it making that noise and feeling like that" and i did throw a cheater bar on it, and it was the first thing at hand and absolutely not the right tool for the job, and I did say, "This is a bad idea" before i did it....

Not sure how that will affect my case. Anyway, i do like some of the stanley hand tools for the price point. Their vice stuff is actually pretty decent for what you pay for it.

(send me product and i won't sue for my own idocy)
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

turbokat: That's why you spend the extra 5 bucks and get the gold standard.[Fark user image 850x1144]


My lame hobby is collecting hammers. I'd disagree.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Also my lame hobby of collecting hammers stems from a conversation with my wife of "what are, you, collecting hammers?"

Well maybe I am...

but inadvertently i found a really cool history, and really weird community.
 
turbokat [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Also my lame hobby of collecting hammers stems from a conversation with my wife of "what are, you, collecting hammers?"

Well maybe I am...

but inadvertently i found a really cool history, and really weird community.


Never had any issue with any Estwing product. But I also concede that mileage may vary.

My lame hobby is RC car collecting. I'll keep my collection away from yours.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Also my lame hobby of collecting hammers stems from a conversation with my wife of "what are, you, collecting hammers?"

Well maybe I am...

but inadvertently i found a really cool history, and really weird community.


Well we know you aren't TOO fond of the ball and peen type....


NTTAWWT
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.