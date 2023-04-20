 Skip to content
(Some Weed Guy)   This student journalist needed a story idea, so they just wrote a profile on their drug dealer. Groovy man   (thepostathens.com) divider line
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"always know your dealer"
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dave's not here.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"I buy a lot at a time, so I spend quite a bit, like $150 to $160 each time," he said. "That's just so I have enough to last me maybe a week and the rest I can sell."

Um, this is satire, right?
 
T.rex
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Athens Ohio!   30 years ago, i was blatantly shown on the front page of Athens school newspaper, signing legislation to legalize it.  Luckily, i had provided a fake name they used in the caption.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Curtis Mayfield - Pusherman
Youtube hCDAfa-NI-M
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
𝄫 Did you ever know that you're my hero
And everything I would like to be?
I can fly higher than an eagle 𝄢
For you are the wind beneath my wings
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
John Kay Steppenwolf The Pusher Live in Louisville
Youtube -Vr6f6o45WY
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He's been reduced to dealing?  Oh man where's there a Patreon I can donate to?

khatores
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chitownmike: "I buy a lot at a time, so I spend quite a bit, like $150 to $160 each time," he said. "That's just so I have enough to last me maybe a week and the rest I can sell."

Um, this is satire, right?


He might be buying two ounces...smoking one and selling one. The price has come down a bit lately and he might not be buying top quality. He's probably jacking the price up but it's worth it due to personalized on-campus delivery.
 
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is Ohio. The level of intelligence involved here is a stunning level of stupid, but that's kind of redundant.
 
ansius
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chitownmike: "I buy a lot at a time, so I spend quite a bit, like $150 to $160 each time," he said. "That's just so I have enough to last me maybe a week and the rest I can sell."

Um, this is satire, right?


News at eleven: $150 is a lot of money to some people.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Csb :
I used to sell greens when I was his age, too. I've also seen deals going down that went horribly wrong. Twenty years ago I had the deal of a lifetime. I was able to get 12lbs of Mexican brick weed for $1000. However, I was alone during that deal and the supplier had his six buddies there, all with handguns. Mean looking. They made me give them the money before I even saw the weed. I was nervous and thought they were either going to rob me or kill me or both. Fortunately, they handed over three grocery bags with four 1lb bricks in each one, then told me to leave. When I turned to walk away, I was half expecting to receive a bullet in the back, but I didn't. I was shaking when I got back to my car. I decided right then that was going to be the last pick-up for me. I sold that shiat within a month and quit dealing. It was no longer worth it to me to be in situations like that. /csb
Moral of the story is to quit while you're ahead. Hopefully this kid realizes that soon.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chitownmike: "I buy a lot at a time, so I spend quite a bit, like $150 to $160 each time," he said. "That's just so I have enough to last me maybe a week and the rest I can sell."

Um, this is satire, right?


Anybody that has to offer deals to people to bring in more customers isn't exactly Pablo Escobar - he's probably picking up like an ounce or something cheap from some low level distributor and selling gram bags at inflated prices.  In other words, the usual college boy "I'm a real dealer!" crap.
 
