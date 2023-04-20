 Skip to content
(Vice)   Being a "hands on" person can be a good thing, but not when an elderly evangelical youth festival founder is doing it   (vice.com) divider line
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:

Pilavachi and the Soul Survivor festivals were well-known for promoting abstinence till marriage. "The best way to make marriage work is to embrace the gift of celibacy until the gift of marriage," he has said on numerous occasions. Pilavachi, 65, is unmarried, and compared premarital sex to chocolate cake in an analogy he would repeat regularly. In the story, he would open up the fridge door and be tempted into eating a cake he was saving for his friends who were visiting later. He would then say that in opening the fridge door he allowed temptation in, in the same way young people must avoid "opening doors" to sex that in evangelical Christian tradition is only acceptable in marriage.


F*ck that....you don't buy a car without taking a test drive.
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The_Sponge: FTFA:

Pilavachi and the Soul Survivor festivals were well-known for promoting abstinence till marriage. "The best way to make marriage work is to embrace the gift of celibacy until the gift of marriage," he has said on numerous occasions. Pilavachi, 65, is unmarried, and compared premarital sex to chocolate cake in an analogy he would repeat regularly. In the story, he would open up the fridge door and be tempted into eating a cake he was saving for his friends who were visiting later. He would then say that in opening the fridge door he allowed temptation in, in the same way young people must avoid "opening doors" to sex that in evangelical Christian tradition is only acceptable in marriage.


F*ck that....you don't buy a car without taking a test drive.


Or you can get a Zipcar account and take out whichever car you want for the night.

I prefer to ride mass transit with multiple people whose names I don't know all at the same time.

Moral of the story is everybody does someday so get to that destination whichever way is most fun!
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A woman also contacted VICE World News to describe her "healing" experience, who we are anonymising to protect her privacy. Now a youth worker in churches, she has decided to not bring the young people in her care to Soul Survivor events based on her experiences growing up. "I had severe mental health issues as a teen and was constantly prayed over at Soul Survivor that I wouldn't self harm anymore. People would then announce me as healed, which would then make me feel like I failed when I would relapse with my mental health or self-harm," the woman said. "There was no promotion of mental-health support or therapy."

Yes, that is exactly how it works. You were a good candidate for faith-healing because you had a problem that wasn't immediately physically obvious, like a missing limb. Add in a healthy dose of "if you are really close with Jesus you'll have good mental health," and you wind up spending years chasing an actual miracle that actually does something before realizing how hard people have to work to maintain the illusion that miraculous healings happen all the time.

(That said, there is an interesting discussion to be had about how a lot of Christianity's difficulties addressing mental health in meaningful ways may stem from the way that the religion combines body/mind dualism with salvation through believing the right things. A disease of the mind with a physical origin is very uncomfortable for Christians because it implies that right beliefs and right actions aren't solely dependent on some sort of disembodied will independent of your mortal body, and therefore someone's salvation or lack thereoff may have aspects that are entirely outside of their "control.")
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: A woman also contacted VICE World News to describe her "healing" experience, who we are anonymising to protect her privacy. Now a youth worker in churches, she has decided to not bring the young people in her care to Soul Survivor events based on her experiences growing up. "I had severe mental health issues as a teen and was constantly prayed over at Soul Survivor that I wouldn't self harm anymore. People would then announce me as healed, which would then make me feel like I failed when I would relapse with my mental health or self-harm," the woman said. "There was no promotion of mental-health support or therapy."

Yes, that is exactly how it works. You were a good candidate for faith-healing because you had a problem that wasn't immediately physically obvious, like a missing limb. Add in a healthy dose of "if you are really close with Jesus you'll have good mental health," and you wind up spending years chasing an actual miracle that actually does something before realizing how hard people have to work to maintain the illusion that miraculous healings happen all the time.

(That said, there is an interesting discussion to be had about how a lot of Christianity's difficulties addressing mental health in meaningful ways may stem from the way that the religion combines body/mind dualism with salvation through believing the right things. A disease of the mind with a physical origin is very uncomfortable for Christians because it implies that right beliefs and right actions aren't solely dependent on some sort of disembodied will independent of your mortal body, and therefore someone's salvation or lack thereoff may have aspects that are entirely outside of their "control.")


I know scientology is fighting a war against mental health professionals.

Is it all religions. Is it seen as muscling in on their turf?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I know scientology is fighting a war against mental health professionals.

Is it all religions. Is it seen as muscling in on their turf?


Definitely can't speak for all religions, but one thing that evangelical Christianity and Scientology have in common is exuberant promises of a supremely healthy mental state if you just follow the program hard enough.

You can see how they might take exception to a medical professional saying "No, your bad feelings are not due to thetans or sin, you have a medical condition and we can help."
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: compared premarital sex to chocolate cake in an analogy


"I think you'll find that most people prefer to have the chocolate cake that I haven't farked," said Pilavichi
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: A woman also contacted VICE World News to describe her "healing" experience, who we are anonymising to protect her privacy. Now a youth worker in churches, she has decided to not bring the young people in her care to Soul Survivor events based on her experiences growing up. "I had severe mental health issues as a teen and was constantly prayed over at Soul Survivor that I wouldn't self harm anymore. People would then announce me as healed, which would then make me feel like I failed when I would relapse with my mental health or self-harm," the woman said. "There was no promotion of mental-health support or therapy."

Yes, that is exactly how it works. You were a good candidate for faith-healing because you had a problem that wasn't immediately physically obvious, like a missing limb. Add in a healthy dose of "if you are really close with Jesus you'll have good mental health," and you wind up spending years chasing an actual miracle that actually does something before realizing how hard people have to work to maintain the illusion that miraculous healings happen all the time.

(That said, there is an interesting discussion to be had about how a lot of Christianity's difficulties addressing mental health in meaningful ways may stem from the way that the religion combines body/mind dualism with salvation through believing the right things. A disease of the mind with a physical origin is very uncomfortable for Christians because it implies that right beliefs and right actions aren't solely dependent on some sort of disembodied will independent of your mortal body, and therefore someone's salvation or lack thereoff may have aspects that are entirely outside of their "control.")


#ShowMeTheToes
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Once again, not a drag queen.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who does this guy remind you of?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Okay, when I made that joke in the other thread that telling someone you're a youth pastor fulfills your legal obligation to inform your neighbors that you're on the sex offender registry, that was supposed to be hyperbole.

Cut it the fark out with all the rape, Christians.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Done in one.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

czei: Who does this guy remind you of?

[Fark user image 850x476]

[Fark user image 622x929]


filmdaily.coView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Gubbo: I know scientology is fighting a war against mental health professionals.

Is it all religions. Is it seen as muscling in on their turf?

Definitely can't speak for all religions, but one thing that evangelical Christianity and Scientology have in common is exuberant promises of a supremely healthy mental state if you just follow the program hard enough.

You can see how they might take exception to a medical professional saying "No, your bad feelings are not due to thetans or sin, you have a medical condition and we can help."


I don't think Methodists have the problem.  Then again they're the ones that believe in doing community service, with no talk about Jesus unless someone asks.

At least where I grew up they were like that.  It might not be everywhere, but that one seemed like ... kinda close to what the founder might have intended.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

czei: Who does this guy remind you of?

[Fark user image 850x476]

[Fark user image 622x929]


flxt.tmsimg.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image 300x168]


Always Weeners in sex with children thread, defending the pedo.
Every. Single. Time.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's been said before, but lemme reiterate for clarity:

Aaaaaaaand not a drag-queen.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh look, another Christian leader turns out to be a pedophile.  Shouldn't the Obvious tag just be automatic for these stories?
 
