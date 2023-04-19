 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Forbes)   Ball bearing shortage slows invading army as it marches across Ukraine. This is not a repeat from 1943   (forbes.com) divider line
39
    More: Spiffy, Russia, United States, France, Industry, Tank, Germany, Ukraine, Transport  
•       •       •

1418 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 20 Apr 2023 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's all ball bearings nowadays.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: It's all ball bearings nowadays.


Should'a seen my shoes... *whoochhh!*
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They dont have the balls to replace those tanks!
 
docsigma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: It's all ball bearings nowadays.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fletch all ball bearings
Youtube pjXLjxvgjls
 
falkone32
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Second Schweinfurt Raid.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What's Perfectly Round, Made Of Metal, And Keeping Russia From Replacing the 2,000 Tanks It's Lost In Ukraine?"

i'm not saying it's UFOs but...

/oh shiat it's actually just UAPs? this is embarrassing
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the Ukrainian Army could use this style of shotgun to send them a whole lotta ball bearings in a hurry.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
your mom is ball bearing
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean really there's no need for a thread at all because Fletch.

/ Strong letter to follow
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really? Gee that's a shame.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hitler has only got one ball,
Göring has two but very small,
Himmler is rather sim'lar,
But poor old Putin has no balls at all.
 
wrenchboy [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Working on motor vehicles for a living most of our engine and wheel bearings are made in China. And most of them suck.
 
peter21
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Yeah I know where it is. I'm just getting a bird's eye view of the thing and... uh huh huh huh huh heeeeeeew."
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I haven't done the math on this recently, but 15 years ago or so I found that you could get a 40' shipping container full of ball bearings to the dock in China for like $1400, and getting it from their port terminal to your door was surprisingly reasonable.

All in like maybe 3 grand total?  For, you know what, like 60,000lb of ball bearings?  Sweet.

Times and prices have changed I'm sure.
 
neofonz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Came for Fletch references, leaving satisfied.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: your mom is ball bearing


ISWYDT, eschewing the article and like such as...
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "What's Perfectly Round, Made Of Metal, And Keeping Russia From Replacing the 2,000 Tanks It's Lost In Ukraine?"

i'm not saying it's UFOs but...

/oh shiat it's actually just UAPs? this is embarrassing


Damn, that would have been a great headline!
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's the Ukrainians who are bearing all the balls in that part of the world.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So you're saying Russia doesn't have the balls to win this war?

Carry on.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I read this before the war.  Russia, the great and modern power, can't even make ball bearings.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"for want of a nail, a war was lost"
 
Halfabee64 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What's Perfectly Round, Made Of Metal, And Keeping Russia From Replacing the 2,000 Tanks It's Lost In Ukraine?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAYoung [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"When you got 'em by the ball bearings, their hearts and minds will follow."
-- Teddy Roosevelt
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dwedit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image 425x589]


It's unfortunate that that image is CROPPED and the nervous guy holding the coffee tray is missing.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When I was a teen and into skateboarding, I bought some German made bearings for my wheels..
And holy moley was that an amazing ride compared to the craptastic sloppy bearings that came with
the wheels I got..I treated those bearings like gold and cleaned and lubed them regularly..Then I started
playing roller hockey, and used them in my skates to replace the same type of craptastic bearings they
came with (And these are good CCM skates too! *Shakes tiny fist toward Canada*)..
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
BB guns are called BB guns because they shoot Ball Bearings.
 
Kar98
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It isn't, subby, because one thing Germany was NOT short of in WW2 was freaking ball bearings.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTA: Ball-bearing imports were a top target. "Following the start of the invasion, major Western producers of bearings exited Russia and ended their sales there,"

This is how you stand against war.

You don't appease the aggressor. That leads to more war. You don't buy the aggressors' oil or sell the aggressor equipment and supplies. That leads to a longer war. Instead, you cut the aggressor off from something/everything vital to their war effort and you do it as soon as possible. The goal should be to (hopefully non-violently) force the aggressor to relent as quickly as possible.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: I mean really there's no need for a thread at all because Fletch.

/ Strong letter to follow


I guess we can turn out the lights and pay the bill.
Put it on Underhill's American Express Card.
Want the number?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dwedit: Russ1642: [Fark user image 425x589]

It's unfortunate that that image is CROPPED and the nervous guy holding the coffee tray is missing.


Damn you have a great memory.  I remember that cartoon, but I totally forgot about the coffee guy.  Anyhow, here he is:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Really? Gee that's a shame.
[Fark user image 290x350]


Halfabee64: What's Perfectly Round, Made Of Metal, And Keeping Russia From Replacing the 2,000 Tanks It's Lost In Ukraine?


[Fark user image 489x373]


These posts are pleasing.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why do you think they are invading Ukraine? They are after the massive stockpile of indestructible brass ball bearings Zelensky stores in his pants.
 
BMulligan [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

valenumr: "for want of a nail, a war was lost"


Todd Rundgren - The Want Of A Nail (Letterman 5-26-89)
Youtube J3H1Njg5eNo
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.