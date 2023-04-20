 Skip to content
Protesting the police? That'll get you shot 57 times with body cameras turned off
57
57 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murder most foul
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately he was a dirty smelly hippy so the far right, conservatives, and moderates (feeling extremely repetitive today) will say it was justified and demand that nothing be done about policing in this country.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Unfortunately he was a dirty smelly hippy so the far right, conservatives, and moderates (feeling extremely repetitive today) will say it was justified and demand that nothing be done about policing in this country.


Never miss an opportunity
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hit Irish Setter hollers.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops should be fired and lose their gun rights if they ever pull a firearm on duty without 5heir body cams functioning. Then they should be arrested and tried for obstruction of justice and manslaughter.
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Cops should be fired and lose their gun rights if they ever pull a firearm on duty without 5heir body cams functioning. Then they should be arrested and tried for obstruction of justice and manslaughter.


And the pensions for everyone in their whole department should be reset to $0
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He walked into my bullets.  He walked into my bullets 57 times.

/He had it comin'! He had it comin'! He only had himself to blame!
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No gunshot residue on his hands or clothes.  FARK THESE MUDEROUS PIGS!!
 
JessieL
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's very important to give cops unlimited discretion in who they shoot, along with a budget that increases 20% every year.

Otherwise who will give you a report number for your insurance when you get robbed?

If you don't like it, I guess you should have come up with a better slogan than "defund the police", which is so easy for me to deliberately misconstrue.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Our taxpayer-funded police system is only 130-140 years old and the bugs haven't been worked out yet.   They still think know they are funded by private companies.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Seems a little bit of an overkill.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Reason number 15,673 for making cops go back to revolvers and pushing all semi-autos into the NFA.

These cops are cowards and murderers.
 
cyferhax
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
1) Body cams should never be able to be turned off.  In fact, attempting to do so should be a violation and instant 30 days suspended w/o pay.
2) However, since they can be turned off... ANYTHING an officer is accused of after they turn off their body cam, they should be assumed 100% guilty and have the maximum sentence applied.

/ACAB
//if you call the cops when you have a problem, you now have 2 problems.
\|/
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And the cops wonder why we don't want to give them a taxpayer funded military style fort to strike from when (insert any color other than white) folks protest?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Going to be in Atlanta in two weeks. It's a lovely city except for the PD (if/especially if you're a minority), but that can be said about many cities throughout the U.S. and Third World.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah we are in the 4th Reich now. It is only a matter of time before it is official.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And people wanted others to jump in when a cop's kid fought another kid and killed him in a bounce house.

Citizen action won't work.  The cops are armed to the teeth.  Do protests against drug cartels work?

What we need is Biden to disband the cops, remove their protections and have the military pacify the ex cops by any means necessary.  Until the military takes out the cops, we live under cartel rule.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The police are a murderous gang, full stop. The so-called "good cops" are just the ones there to put a good face on the gang while doing nothing to improve them. The ones who actually try to hold other cops accountable for bad actions tend to get murdered themselves.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tomahawk513: He walked into my bullets.  He walked into my bullets 57 times.

/He had it comin'! He had it comin'! He only had himself to blame!


Consider that they're bad shots, they probably fired a few hundreds.

No I am not being sarcastic, he had wounds to his hands etc.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Man, fark this country.
fark it.

I hate it here.
The culture is less than shiat.
 
wage0048
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If a police officer fires their weapon while their body camera is turned off, that should be deemed prima facie evidence that they are committing first degree murder.

No exceptions.

Yes, I'm okay with sending the one goodnot murderous cop to prison for life along with the multitude of thugs-with-badges.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No GSR is particularly concerning. The idea that he fired first looks pretty sketchy. Like, federal investigation sketchy.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: And people wanted others to jump in when a cop's kid fought another kid and killed him in a bounce house.

Citizen action won't work.  The cops are armed to the teeth.  Do protests against drug cartels work?

What we need is Biden to disband the cops, remove their protections and have the military pacify the ex cops by any means necessary.  Until the military takes out the cops, we live under cartel rule.


Well, there it is, the dumbest thing I will read this month.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: AmbassadorBooze: And people wanted others to jump in when a cop's kid fought another kid and killed him in a bounce house.

Citizen action won't work.  The cops are armed to the teeth.  Do protests against drug cartels work?

What we need is Biden to disband the cops, remove their protections and have the military pacify the ex cops by any means necessary.  Until the military takes out the cops, we live under cartel rule.

Well, there it is, the dumbest thing I will read this month.


How do you want to stop the police cartel?  Tots and pears?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How many cops were there? I seriously doubt only one of them shot the victim 57 times.
 
Fast Thick Pants
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Time to equip the service weapons with their own cameras, automatically activated whenever they're held.
 
Blaarrg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But remember everyone: ONLY tHE PoLIce SHOuld Be ALLOwEd TO HavE GuNs! tHeY cAN Be TrUsTEd!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fast Thick Pants: Time to equip the service weapons with their own cameras, automatically activated whenever they're held.

out of the holster
 
Rent Party
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Feds charge 23 people with domestic terrorism over that protest.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Someone Else's Alt: AmbassadorBooze: And people wanted others to jump in when a cop's kid fought another kid and killed him in a bounce house.

Citizen action won't work.  The cops are armed to the teeth.  Do protests against drug cartels work?

What we need is Biden to disband the cops, remove their protections and have the military pacify the ex cops by any means necessary.  Until the military takes out the cops, we live under cartel rule.

Well, there it is, the dumbest thing I will read this month.

How do you want to stop the police cartel?  Tots and pears?


Simply enforce existing laws. Federal or State investigation into the incident and aggressive prosecution of the offending cops. Do this everywhere instead of the typical paid vacation until they move to another cop shop, and 95% of this problem goes away. Without using martial law, without pissing off every cop and cop family in the country.

But hey, using the Army would work too I guess.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: How many cops were there? I seriously doubt only one of them shot the victim 57 times.


I'd say at least seven.

Empty a full gun ... say 9 rounds ...if it were six cops that's only 54 bullets.

If somebody actually reloaded and kept firing, well that actually seems worse.
 
Alebak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The entire point of the body cameras was to prove that they're not up to shiat when iffy situations occur and they need to prove that they're aboveboard and following the rules.

So if this isn't an immediate and automatic "Okay you don't get to be police anymore" at the bare minimum, what is even the point?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: AmbassadorBooze: Someone Else's Alt: AmbassadorBooze: And people wanted others to jump in when a cop's kid fought another kid and killed him in a bounce house.

Citizen action won't work.  The cops are armed to the teeth.  Do protests against drug cartels work?

What we need is Biden to disband the cops, remove their protections and have the military pacify the ex cops by any means necessary.  Until the military takes out the cops, we live under cartel rule.

Well, there it is, the dumbest thing I will read this month.

How do you want to stop the police cartel?  Tots and pears?

Simply enforce existing laws. Federal or State investigation into the incident and aggressive prosecution of the offending cops. Do this everywhere instead of the typical paid vacation until they move to another cop shop, and 95% of this problem goes away. Without using martial law, without pissing off every cop and cop family in the country.

But hey, using the Army would work too I guess.


How do we enforce existing laws against the police cartel when they are the ones in charge of law enforcement?  All the "good cops" start arresting the bad cops?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: AmbassadorBooze: Someone Else's Alt: AmbassadorBooze: And people wanted others to jump in when a cop's kid fought another kid and killed him in a bounce house.

Citizen action won't work.  The cops are armed to the teeth.  Do protests against drug cartels work?

What we need is Biden to disband the cops, remove their protections and have the military pacify the ex cops by any means necessary.  Until the military takes out the cops, we live under cartel rule.

Well, there it is, the dumbest thing I will read this month.

How do you want to stop the police cartel?  Tots and pears?

Simply enforce existing laws. Federal or State investigation into the incident and aggressive prosecution of the offending cops. Do this everywhere instead of the typical paid vacation until they move to another cop shop, and 95% of this problem goes away. Without using martial law, without pissing off every cop and cop family in the country.

But hey, using the Army would work too I guess.


If anyone was interested in enforcing existing laws on police we would not be in this situation today. The status quo will not solve this.
 
JessieL
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fast Thick Pants: Time to equip the service weapons with their own cameras, automatically activated whenever they're held.


If we could get that kind of thing adopted, we could probably just get police who aren't 80 IQ rageaholics.

The technology has been periodically reinvented for 100+ years.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


The fact is, cops want to murder people and get away with it; and our society tacitly supports that.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Since the body cams were turned off, I will automatically assume the cops are lying sacks o'shiat when they claim this guy shot first.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: cyberspacedout: How many cops were there? I seriously doubt only one of them shot the victim 57 times.

I'd say at least seven.

Empty a full gun ... say 9 rounds ...if it were six cops that's only 54 bullets.

If somebody actually reloaded and kept firing, well that actually seems worse.


Cops though, you have to assume at least half the shots missed.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Going to be in Atlanta in two weeks. It's a lovely city except for the PD (if/especially if you're a minority), but that can be said about many cities throughout the U.S. and Third World.


Lovely isn't a word I ever expected to see used to refer to Atlanta
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Unfortunately he was a dirty smelly hippy so the far right, conservatives, and moderates (feeling extremely repetitive today) will say it was justified and demand that nothing be done about policing in this country.


I'm a moderate. The piggy cops murdered this guy. There was no justification for what they did and every single cop who was there belongs in prison.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

youre killing independent george: Man, fark this country.
fark it.

I hate it here.
The culture is less than shiat.


I'd move to another country if I had the money. This place is f*cked.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: And people wanted others to jump in when a cop's kid fought another kid and killed him in a bounce house.

Citizen action won't work.  The cops are armed to the teeth.  Do protests against drug cartels work?

What we need is Biden to disband the cops, remove their protections and have the military pacify the ex cops by any means necessary.  Until the military takes out the cops, we live under cartel rule.


.. and them martial law. You are so full of stupid ideas
 
fireclown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: AdmirableSnackbar: Unfortunately he was a dirty smelly hippy so the far right, conservatives, and moderates (feeling extremely repetitive today) will say it was justified and demand that nothing be done about policing in this country.

I'm a moderate. The piggy cops murdered this guy. There was no justification for what they did and every single cop who was there belongs in prison.


I'm also a moderate.   And I'd extend that to any police officer who HEARD about it later and did nothing.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chitownmike: AmbassadorBooze: And people wanted others to jump in when a cop's kid fought another kid and killed him in a bounce house.

Citizen action won't work.  The cops are armed to the teeth.  Do protests against drug cartels work?

What we need is Biden to disband the cops, remove their protections and have the military pacify the ex cops by any means necessary.  Until the military takes out the cops, we live under cartel rule.

.. and them martial law. You are so full of stupid ideas


That's his shtick.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: AmbassadorBooze: And people wanted others to jump in when a cop's kid fought another kid and killed him in a bounce house.

Citizen action won't work.  The cops are armed to the teeth.  Do protests against drug cartels work?

What we need is Biden to disband the cops, remove their protections and have the military pacify the ex cops by any means necessary.  Until the military takes out the cops, we live under cartel rule.

Well, there it is, the dumbest thing I will read this month.


Probably not even the dumbest thing from Booze this week...
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Power only understands power.  Only one way to restore police respect of citizens.  Hint: it looks a lot like what police do now.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WTF is a Drexel: Power only understands power.  Only one way to restore police respect of citizens.  Hint: it looks a lot like what police do now.


Why do I own firearms?  Because I'm afraid of the police and I believe they are well on their way to taking control and bypassing our justice system entirely.  Do I stand a chance against them?  Probably not.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
thealgorerhythm:
Fark user imageView Full Size


File Transfer Protocol?
 
thedumbone
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: And people wanted others to jump in when a cop's kid fought another kid and killed him in a bounce house.

Citizen action won't work.  The cops are armed to the teeth.  Do protests against drug cartels work?

What we need is Biden to disband the cops, remove their protections and have the military pacify the ex cops by any means necessary.  Until the military takes out the cops, we live under cartel rule.


Your use of the word "cartel" is inconceivable.

Cartel (n):
an association of manufacturers or suppliers with the purpose of maintaining prices at a high level and restricting competition,

or, historically:

a coalition or cooperative arrangement between political parties intended to promote a mutual interest.

It doesn't mean: group of people I don't like

/the only side I'm taking is that words have meaning
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They say he shot a cop. Where is the gun?
 
