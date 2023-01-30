 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Woman gets sentenced to 21 years for attempted Law and Order episode   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you want to kill your lookalike?  That is your first resort for blame if you kill someone else.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like General Hospital but that's just my take.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She tried to kill Mariska Hargitay?

THROW THE BOOK AT HER!!!!
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ok fine. I'll do it.

DUNK DUNK

there. now it's in your head too.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Why would you want to kill your lookalike?  That is your first resort for blame if you kill someone else.


If only there was an article.
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prosecutors said she hoped to kill Olga Svyk with a cheesecake laced with a potentially fatal drug so she could steal Svyk's identity, passport and other documents and return to Russia.

If someone wants to actually return to Russia, just let them go back? What's the problem?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wouldn't put it past him.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her Facebook pic is a LIE!!!!!!

assets1.cbsnewsstatic.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murder? Piece of cake.

Murder By Numbers
Youtube tUq9fURN2VQ
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

booztravlr: [Fark user image image 850x460]


So if you're gonna do two chicks at the sane time, do you really want them to look like one another?

It's like getting two scoops of the same flavor ice cream. It's not really variety, just more of the same thing.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Her Facebook pic is a LIE!!!!!!

[assets1.cbsnewsstatic.com image 850x478]

[Fark user image image 360x456]


does the article tell you what sov cit (I'm guessing) nonsense it says on her t-shirt?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: johnny_vegas: Her Facebook pic is a LIE!!!!!!

[assets1.cbsnewsstatic.com image 850x478]

[Fark user image image 360x456]

does the article tell you what sov cit (I'm guessing) nonsense it says on her t-shirt?


I think it's an excuse for why she is fat and an attempted murderer
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it because the ADA is a lesbian?
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: johnny_vegas: Her Facebook pic is a LIE!!!!!!

[assets1.cbsnewsstatic.com image 850x478]

[Fark user image image 360x456]

does the article tell you what sov cit (I'm guessing) nonsense it says on her t-shirt?


Looks to be:

Who are you to judge the life I live?
I know I'm not perfect
-and I don't live to be-
but before you start pointing fingers...
make sure you hands are clean!
-Bob Marley

Which is one HELL of a choice of wardrobe for court.  And quite possibly some kind of sovcit rallying cry I haven't seen in the wild yet.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: johnny_vegas: Her Facebook pic is a LIE!!!!!!

[assets1.cbsnewsstatic.com image 850x478]

[Fark user image image 360x456]

does the article tell you what sov cit (I'm guessing) nonsense it says on her t-shirt?


It says something about no one is perfect, so think about that before you point your finger.

I found a larger version of the image and read part of it. Basically it's her being passive aggressive.

I expect prison will be an interesting experience for her.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks to King Missile's Cheese Cake Truck (song)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: booztravlr: [Fark user image image 850x460]

So if you're gonna do two chicks at the sane time, do you really want them to look like one another?

It's like getting two scoops of the same flavor ice cream. It's not really variety, just more of the same thing.


If you're going by weight this is actually three chicks at the same time so it's kind of a BOGO.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: booztravlr: [Fark user image image 850x460]

So if you're gonna do two chicks at the sane time, do you really want them to look like one another?

It's like getting two scoops of the same flavor ice cream. It's not really variety, just more of the same thing.


Yes please. I get 2 scoops of chocolate ice cream because I like it better than other flavors.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: booztravlr: [Fark user image image 850x460]

So if you're gonna do two chicks at the sane time, do you really want them to look like one another?

It's like getting two scoops of the same flavor ice cream. It's not really variety, just more of the same thing.


That's what you say when ladies are self-conscious about their boobs being two different sizes.
 
khatores
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Claude Ballse: booztravlr: [Fark user image image 850x460]

So if you're gonna do two chicks at the sane time, do you really want them to look like one another?

It's like getting two scoops of the same flavor ice cream. It's not really variety, just more of the same thing.

That's what you say when ladies are self-conscious about their boobs being two different sizes.


Or balls for that matter.
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Why would you want to kill your lookalike?  That is your first resort for blame if you kill someone else.


So it will look like a suicide instead of a murder, obviously.
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Lady J: johnny_vegas: Her Facebook pic is a LIE!!!!!!

[assets1.cbsnewsstatic.com image 850x478]

[Fark user image image 360x456]

does the article tell you what sov cit (I'm guessing) nonsense it says on her t-shirt?

Looks to be:

Who are you to judge the life I live?


"I'm the judge. Guilty!"
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Murder? Piece of cake.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tUq9fURN2VQ]


Great album.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Prosecutors said shehoped to kill Olga Svyk with a cheesecake laced with a potentially fatal drug so she could steal Svyk's identity, passport and other documents and return to Russia."

Not even, Subby, that's a 1980s primetime soap opera plot. Like "Dynasty".
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: "Prosecutors said shehoped to kill Olga Svyk with a cheesecake laced with a potentially fatal drug so she could steal Svyk's identity, passport and other documents and return to Russia."

Not even, Subby, that's a 1980s primetime soap opera plot. Like "Dynasty".


It seems that everything people raised in Russian culture do is like a damned Russian novel..
Everyone has 5 aliases and is doing shady two faced crap and running these sort of convoluted plans within plan
scams. It's just farking bizarro-land crap..
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When I live in the lower Hudson valley in NY, I was mistaken for no less then six different women. Even a guy that I worked with met one of my doppelgangers. He went for a new job and looked at the secretary and thought it was me. One woman told me my name was Anne and I was on her bowling league. Another woman told me that I had just been at a woman's retreat with her. She said that this version of me walked with the same cane that I had and the same glasses. At Walmart I was in one of the electric carts and the man at the jewelry counter asked if I had come back for a bracelet that he showed me and my husband the day before. Since I moved to Florida it has only happened once. At Blizzard Beach little boy thought I was his aunt. He grabbed m hand insisting that I was. Strangely they were from upstate NY. I spent the whole day with him. It was fun.
 
