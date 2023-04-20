 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   Kevin Sabet would like to use "4/20" to talk to you about the Menace of Marijuanna. You probably read about it in the papers. No doubt, many of you do not believe that these things do happen, that they cannot happen to you   (marketwatch.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be shocked at all to find out this person's funding comes from the alcohol industry.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have a very nice roof over my head because of booze. My family has had a good run of things because of booze. Going back generations here.

I have told my kids I would prefer it if they smoked pot instead of drank.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He'll tell us all about Becky.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I can't read TFA because it wants me to register, I'm not going to, and I don't care enough to get around it. But "taking back 4/20" implies that April 20 was something else of significance before it became associated with marijuana. I've done some quick but thorough research and the only other significance I can find attached to 4/20 is that it's Adolph Hitler's birthday. So lacking any other information to contradict my current understanding that this man wants to reclaim the marijuana holiday in order to more widely celebrate Adolph Hitler's birthday, I will assume that is what's going on and from this point on regard him and his organization accordingly.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, can't we progressives have ONE NICE THING you assholes don't constantly lie, cheat, and grift to try to undo?

Fk You, Sabet.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Take back" the date of April 20?

Why? So people can better remember it's hiatler's birthday?
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some say Sabet is arguably the most influential person in the movement against cannabis legalization in the United States.

Tallest midget scenario

Anyway, reading this guy's bio, I'm going to guess he got owned at a party at Cal Berkeley once by a stoner and decided to dedicate his life to revenge.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"We're skeptical of a war on drugs that saddles people with criminal records or other records and increases incarceration or criminality. We're also very skeptical of this move to commercialize, normalize and legitimize marijuana in any way, shape or form."

Uh huh.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I knew some people who wanted to take back the rainbow from the LGBTQ+ community. It's not going well.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bughunter: Jesus Christ, can't we progressives have ONE NICE THING you assholes don't constantly lie, cheat, and grift to try to undo?

Fk You, Sabet.


Well back in the 1960s when Richard Nixon wanted to stop the counterculture movement he targeted recreational drug use to great effect and was able to prosecute and throw in jail all sorts of young leaders because of drug use.

/ the people behind the war on drugs are more about culture war than drugs.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Riche: "Take back" the date of April 20?

Why? So people can better remember it's hiatler's birthday?


It's also Earth Day Eve Eve. That's probably what they meant.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: I wouldn't be shocked at all to find out this person's funding comes from the alcohol industry.


In my state the alcohol industry got into the weed game and it sucks for consumers and small farmers.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At this point they pretty much have to deny the existence of Canada to make their stupid arguments. Full legalization has been wildly successful.
 
