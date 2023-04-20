 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Today's award for Failing to Read the Room goes to the organizers of a middle school whipped cream licking contest   (yaktrinews.com) divider line
550 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2023 at 12:05 PM (28 minutes ago)



39 Comments
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wow  kids are huffing Ready Whip cans at an early age now.

Good.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: Wow  kids are huffing Ready Whip cans at an early age now.

Good.


Whip, it good.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: Wow  kids are huffing Ready Whip cans at an early age now.

Good.


Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Teach Your Children
Youtube EkaKwXddT_I
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
crzybtch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't see anything wrong with that.
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, that's a little slice of farked up, isn't it?

The weird part is that I've seen that as a party game for adults. It would've been farked up to have two teams of middle-school students "competing" against each other - but, a team of students and a team of adults "competing" against each other?

I mean, what the hell? They're about 20 minutes away from just playing Whipster...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pueblonative: steklo: Wow  kids are huffing Ready Whip cans at an early age now.

Good.

Whip, it good.


Whippet? Good!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The whipped cream is a gateway dessert.....

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

crzybtch: I don't see anything wrong with that.
[media-amazon.com image 850x855]


I want in on THIS contest. Just watch me make a pig of myself! Alright, more of a pig than usual.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: crzybtch: I don't see anything wrong with that.
[media-amazon.com image 850x855]

I want in on THIS contest. Just watch me make a pig of myself! Alright, more of a pig than usual.


It's all fun & games until you hit the hair...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pueblonative: steklo: Wow  kids are huffing Ready Whip cans at an early age now.

Good.

Whip, it good.


Truth be told, in 1978 I was in the Devo fan club. 3 years later when they were on the Merv Griffin show, playing "Snowball" I canceled my membership.

Devo, on Merv Griffin?  yeah...

they were kicked off the Lilly Tomlin special that year. She didn't like the Whip It video and cancelled them on the spot.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: zimbomba63: crzybtch: I don't see anything wrong with that.
[media-amazon.com image 850x855]

I want in on THIS contest. Just watch me make a pig of myself! Alright, more of a pig than usual.

It's all fun & games until you hit the hair...


Been there before and, how do I say this, lingered for awhile. My dad had that album, found it 'fascinating' and liked the music, too.
 
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
One time in middle school, the cafeteria served peanuts. I say one time because once one kid discovered you can launch a peanut a long way with a plastic spork, a legendary food fight began. Good times.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pueblonative: steklo: Wow  kids are huffing Ready Whip cans at an early age now.

Good.

Whip, it good.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
belome
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh for f'ks sake, there was a piece of pexiglass between them.

The bike helmet wearing generation parents are going to doom us all.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTFA: "It shows students and staff running up to a table where a sheet of plastic glass separates the the two groups. On the plastic glass are rows of whip cream and the object of the game is to be the first team to successfully lick off all of the whip cream."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Well, that's a little slice of farked up, isn't it?

The weird part is that I've seen that as a party game for adults. It would've been farked up to have two teams of middle-school students "competing" against each other - but, a team of students and a team of adults "competing" against each other?

I mean, what the hell? They're about 20 minutes away from just playing Whipster...


Middle schoolers, adults, whipped cream, licking.

What could possibly go wrong?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: The whipped cream is a gateway dessert.....

[external-preview.redd.it image 400x515]


That just freaks me the fark out.
Reminds me of Myra from The Evil Within
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

belome: Oh for f'ks sake, there was a piece of pexiglass between them.

The bike helmet wearing generation parents are going to doom us all.


Probably the same ones who consider bananas radioactive and won't let their children eat them.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bacteria and viruses are still a thing, no?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wet Leg - Wet Dream (Lyrics)
Youtube 6MMoKPr3gVw
 
Moose out front
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Personally, I find the act of licking a piece of plexiglass the most disturbing thing here.

/You don't know where that thing's been!
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When the GenZers get to adult stage, whoo boy, we're in for a treat.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

belome: Oh for f'ks sake, there was a piece of pexiglass between them.

The bike helmet wearing generation parents are going to doom us all.


If this had happened before the bike helmet generation, somebody would've gotten beaten with a 2x4 for thinking this Cringe-O-Rama fest was a good idea.

Just listen to the video at ~50s. The kids are all "gross, who thought this was a good idea!?!?"

Christ, a Cronenberg directors cut film festival would elicit fewer "HURKS" from the audience than this
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Phaedrus the Vague: One time in middle school, the cafeteria served peanuts. I say one time because once one kid discovered you can launch a peanut a long way with a plastic spork, a legendary food fight began. Good times.


Peanuts are now considered lethal biological weapons in schools, so scratch that plan.
 
gbv23
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's not far from the Hanford nuke farm, and everybody glows

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

belome: Oh for f'ks sake, there was a piece of pexiglass between them.

The bike helmet wearing generation parents are going to doom us all.


So you think that middle schoolers and staff licking whipped cream off the opposite sides of a piece of plexiglass at the same time is... appropriate?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

khatores: What could possibly go wrong?


there's going to be that one kid that brings a chocolate snack pack pudding cup to the party and things will get really weird.


CSB

My wife decided to put some chocolate snack pack pudding on her boobies one day. She grabs it out of the fridge, takes off her top and bra and puts the pudding on.

A second later she's dancing around the kitchen yelling..."It's too damn cold!  OUCH!" This hurts!"

oh, we laugh about that anytime we hear the word pudding.

good times.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Personally, I find the act of licking a piece of plexiglass the most disturbing thing here.

/You don't know where that thing's been!


And it's not like COVID-19 has farking gone away.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I almost feel like I should congratulate whoever thought up one, single thing that could be that wrong on so many different levels.
There's almost a certain weird genius to it.
 
dletter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm not sure the video gave me enough information, the news anchors should have demonstrated in studio.
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: pueblonative: steklo: Wow  kids are huffing Ready Whip cans at an early age now.

Good.

Whip, it good.

Whippet? Good!


Been using this one a lot lately.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Even taking the student/staff pedo angle out of it completely, there is something about the idea of licking whipped cream off of glass that's tickling my gag reflex.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 minute ago  

khatores: FormlessOne: Well, that's a little slice of farked up, isn't it?

The weird part is that I've seen that as a party game for adults. It would've been farked up to have two teams of middle-school students "competing" against each other - but, a team of students and a team of adults "competing" against each other?

I mean, what the hell? They're about 20 minutes away from just playing Whipster...

Middle schoolers, adults, whipped cream, licking.

What could possibly go wrong?


I was going to go with "salmonella" or "listeria" or some other food born bit of grossness.

What were you thinking?
 
Rindred
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And here they say that kids don't learn any practical skills in school.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 minute ago  
imagez.tmz.comView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: khatores: What could possibly go wrong?

there's going to be that one kid that brings a chocolate snack pack pudding cup to the party and things will get really weird.


CSB

My wife decided to put some chocolate snack pack pudding on her boobies one day. She grabs it out of the fridge, takes off her top and bra and puts the pudding on.

A second later she's dancing around the kitchen yelling..."It's too damn cold!  OUCH!" This hurts!"

oh, we laugh about that anytime we hear the word pudding.

good times.


Well, did you help her get it off like a good husband?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Magnanimous_J: belome: Oh for f'ks sake, there was a piece of pexiglass between them.

The bike helmet wearing generation parents are going to doom us all.

So you think that middle schoolers and staff licking whipped cream off the opposite sides of a piece of plexiglass at the same time is... appropriate?


Ultimately, what part of this is harmful to any person involved or the plexiglass?

Is it kinda weird?  Ya...   It is that..
 
