 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Oingo Boingo, Greg Kihn, Adam & The Ants, and The Three O'Clock. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #457. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
111
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Orange County, California, Federal Communications Commission, KUCI FCC Public Files, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Irvine, California, California  
•       •       •

128 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 20 Apr 2023 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



111 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
boomerocity.comView Full Size

My Social Security is in Jeopardy, Baby.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

perigee: [boomerocity.com image 411x480]
My Social Security is in Jeopardy, Baby.


No, not that song?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello all.
It's the big move tomorrow so been packing stuff onto shelves & junk, & hung the telly on the wall too.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Tomorrow Iggy gets transplanted. That'll be fun
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Floki: perigee: [boomerocity.com image 411x480]
My Social Security is in Jeopardy, Baby.

No, not that song?


no, but i love that song and have played it.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also, might i add some yum?

lyrics NSFW-ish.

Baby Floods the Zone SHRIEKBACK
Youtube q4AtRmA-lfI
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. I did my homework and watched Three Amigos yesterday. Can I sit with you guys now?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. I did my homework and watched Three Amigos yesterday. Can I sit with you guys now?


that depends. did you like it is the more relevant question
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody!
I'm having a strange day again. Admittedly my mood has improved significantly but considering that this change is completely unjustified, I might stay quiet again. I might also fall asleep this time and stay even more quiet. Either way, I'll stay tuned in. It counts, right?

Jazz... No, I am not asleep yet.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found this keyboard while I was unpacking stuff today that I made when getting a tampo print process sorted years ago. You have to look closely.... 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello all.
It's the big move tomorrow so been packing stuff onto shelves & junk, & hung the telly on the wall too.
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x510]

Tomorrow Iggy gets transplanted. That'll be fun


Lookit you and your fancy stuff! Congrats at last!!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. I did my homework and watched Three Amigos yesterday. Can I sit with you guys now?

that depends. did you like it is the more relevant question


It was agreeable, and I've always had a thing for Martin Short, but it didn't knock my socks off.

It was no Liquid Sky, that's for sure.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Found this keyboard while I was unpacking stuff today that I made when getting a tampo print process sorted years ago. You have to look closely.... [Fark user image image 425x318]


I'm still using that keyboard.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello all.
It's the big move tomorrow so been packing stuff onto shelves & junk, & hung the telly on the wall too.
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x510]

Tomorrow Iggy gets transplanted. That'll be fun


Give her cuddles from me and tell her to be brave. She will love her new lovely and cozy new home.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. I did my homework and watched Three Amigos yesterday. Can I sit with you guys now?

that depends. did you like it is the more relevant question

It was agreeable, and I've always had a thing for Martin Short, but it didn't knock my socks off.

It was no Liquid Sky, that's for sure.


Would you say that we have a plethora of bad movie references here?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Present!  and not freezing.. today.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In honor of Elon Musk losing a fat bomb over Texass today...

The The - Sweet Bird Of Truth (Video)
Youtube azysyU_Rr1g
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: Present!  and not freezing.. today.


User name... does not check out.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. I did my homework and watched Three Amigos yesterday. Can I sit with you guys now?

that depends. did you like it is the more relevant question

It was agreeable, and I've always had a thing for Martin Short, but it didn't knock my socks off.

It was no Liquid Sky, that's for sure.

Would you say that we have a plethora of bad movie references here?


Neither movie was bad, in my opinion, so I think what we have is a paucity.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lioness7: I'm having a strange day again. Admittedly my mood has improved significantly but considering that this change is completely unjustified, I might stay quiet again.


Sorry life has decided to mug you the last couple of weeks. You know the chickens are always ready to help you any way we can. But as you know...

Squeezit : What can chickens do?

...Precisely.

I'll go talk to life about getting off your neck, but frankly, he's drunk again, and you know how mean he gets after a few, so no promises.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Found this keyboard while I was unpacking stuff today that I made when getting a tampo print process sorted years ago. You have to look closely.... [Fark user image 425x318]


Brilliant :D
Want.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm here. For the jazz break.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: Lioness7: I'm having a strange day again. Admittedly my mood has improved significantly but considering that this change is completely unjustified, I might stay quiet again.

Sorry life has decided to mug you the last couple of weeks. You know the chickens are always ready to help you any way we can. But as you know...

Squeezit : What can chickens do?

...Precisely.

I'll go talk to life about getting off your neck, but frankly, he's drunk again, and you know how mean he gets after a few, so no promises.


That's OK. I should get drunk as well.
Thanks :)
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello all.
It's the big move tomorrow so been packing stuff onto shelves & junk, & hung the telly on the wall too.
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x510]


So happy for you! Looks spectacular.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sad that all the Red Sox references in the thread yesterday happened AFTER I went to work.

/Red Sox fan
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
such a great album this. great choice, me.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: I'm here. For the jazz break.


Thought of you today when I was putting my CDs on the shelves.
Got all the way to Z & found I packed The Scream in the wrong place in amongst the ZZTop discs & had to move everything along one space to fit it in the right spot
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: I'm sad that all the Red Sox references in the thread yesterday happened AFTER I went to work.

/Red Sox fan


Oh that reminds me. Have a listen to the fist track on the sonic supernova playlist from Tuesday. I think it'll be right up your street.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: [boomerocity.com image 411x480]
My Social Security is in Jeopardy, Baby.


And now I have Weird Al in my head. Not actually a complaint though.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: djslowdive: I'm here. For the jazz break.

Thought of you today when I was putting my CDs on the shelves.
Got all the way to Z & found I packed The Scream in the wrong place in amongst the ZZTop discs & had to move everything along one space to fit it in the right spot


I farking hate it when that happens!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: djslowdive: I'm here. For the jazz break.

Thought of you today when I was putting my CDs on the shelves.
Got all the way to Z & found I packed The Scream in the wrong place in amongst the ZZTop discs & had to move everything along one space to fit it in the right spot


Yeah- you have all those ...CDs?... hanging up on the wall like that... You're SUCH a 20th Century man. That's quaint...
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: Pista: djslowdive: I'm here. For the jazz break.

Thought of you today when I was putting my CDs on the shelves.
Got all the way to Z & found I packed The Scream in the wrong place in amongst the ZZTop discs & had to move everything along one space to fit it in the right spot

Yeah- you have all those ...CDs?... hanging up on the wall like that... You're SUCH a 20th Century man. That's quaint...


a wall? LUXURY!!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: Pista: djslowdive: I'm here. For the jazz break.

Thought of you today when I was putting my CDs on the shelves.
Got all the way to Z & found I packed The Scream in the wrong place in amongst the ZZTop discs & had to move everything along one space to fit it in the right spot

Yeah- you have all those ...CDs?... hanging up on the wall like that... You're SUCH a 20th Century man. That's quaint...


You should see my wall of cd's
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: Pista: djslowdive: I'm here. For the jazz break.

Thought of you today when I was putting my CDs on the shelves.
Got all the way to Z & found I packed The Scream in the wrong place in amongst the ZZTop discs & had to move everything along one space to fit it in the right spot

Yeah- you have all those ...CDs?... hanging up on the wall like that... You're SUCH a 20th Century man. That's quaint...


I also have a few terabytes of digital files too. & a fark ton of The Cure bootleg recordings on data discs.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: perigee: Pista: djslowdive: I'm here. For the jazz break.

Thought of you today when I was putting my CDs on the shelves.
Got all the way to Z & found I packed The Scream in the wrong place in amongst the ZZTop discs & had to move everything along one space to fit it in the right spot

Yeah- you have all those ...CDs?... hanging up on the wall like that... You're SUCH a 20th Century man. That's quaint...

You should see my wall of cd's


I gave up on jewel cases over a decade ago, I have probably over 1,000 in large CD Books, in milk crates. My Sony 400 CD player is theoretically at capacity at all times.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: djslowdive: perigee: Pista: djslowdive: I'm here. For the jazz break.

Thought of you today when I was putting my CDs on the shelves.
Got all the way to Z & found I packed The Scream in the wrong place in amongst the ZZTop discs & had to move everything along one space to fit it in the right spot

Yeah- you have all those ...CDs?... hanging up on the wall like that... You're SUCH a 20th Century man. That's quaint...

You should see my wall of cd's

I gave up on jewel cases over a decade ago, I have probably over 1,000 in large CD Books, in milk crates. My Sony 400 CD player is theoretically at capacity at all times.


I still like having the jewel cases. I'm weird, I know.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Everything but the Girl - Run a Red Light (Live for 6 Music)
Youtube z-POOjJw3Lo
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

djslowdive: perigee: Pista: djslowdive: I'm here. For the jazz break.

Thought of you today when I was putting my CDs on the shelves.
Got all the way to Z & found I packed The Scream in the wrong place in amongst the ZZTop discs & had to move everything along one space to fit it in the right spot

Yeah- you have all those ...CDs?... hanging up on the wall like that... You're SUCH a 20th Century man. That's quaint...

You should see my wall of cd's


you should see my 15 25 bankers boxes
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pista: perigee: Pista: djslowdive: I'm here. For the jazz break.

Thought of you today when I was putting my CDs on the shelves.
Got all the way to Z & found I packed The Scream in the wrong place in amongst the ZZTop discs & had to move everything along one space to fit it in the right spot

Yeah- you have all those ...CDs?... hanging up on the wall like that... You're SUCH a 20th Century man. That's quaint...

I also have a few terabytes of digital files too. & a fark ton of The Cure bootleg recordings on data discs.


NOWS Yer talking! Hook that up to that TV, and rule the airwaves with 21st Century tech. Fly across the city
Rise above the land - You can do 'most anything, Now you're a 21st century man.
 
MurphyManifesto
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was thinking on the drive home that I'd like to hear some more Oingo Boingo so I'm pretty stoked for today's show.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

djslowdive: thespindrifter: djslowdive: perigee: Pista: djslowdive: I'm here. For the jazz break.

Thought of you today when I was putting my CDs on the shelves.
Got all the way to Z & found I packed The Scream in the wrong place in amongst the ZZTop discs & had to move everything along one space to fit it in the right spot

Yeah- you have all those ...CDs?... hanging up on the wall like that... You're SUCH a 20th Century man. That's quaint...

You should see my wall of cd's

I gave up on jewel cases over a decade ago, I have probably over 1,000 in large CD Books, in milk crates. My Sony 400 CD player is theoretically at capacity at all times.

I still like having the jewel cases. I'm weird, I know.


no you're not. i'll never get rid of mine
 
MurphyManifesto
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. I did my homework and watched Three Amigos yesterday. Can I sit with you guys now?

that depends. did you like it is the more relevant question

It was agreeable, and I've always had a thing for Martin Short, but it didn't knock my socks off.

It was no Liquid Sky, that's for sure.


Welcome to the club!
 
Displayed 50 of 111 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.