(Twitter) If you park your car too close to Elmos exploding rocket ship then you better have farking good car insurance
70
    More: Giggity, shot  
70 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll buff out.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark did they allow cars to get that close? Did they not know the danger area of their own rocket?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As inflated as Elon's ego is, I don't think this will be dismissed as an Act of God.

Insurance should cover it.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark this minivan in particular.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't rotting whale blubber.
View Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a '98 Gran Caravan. Consider yourself lucky if you get enough to buy a six pack and a pack of smokes.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What hit the car? A rock?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's getting sued...I think he can afford it though.
 
mkelly1082
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: At least it wasn't rotting whale blubber.
View Full Size


2nd time I've seen this picture today - must be a sign!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Congrats on your new pickup truck" - from the twitter comments

<chuckle>
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big boom. They'll probably get it next time. *shrug*
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wide angle, more complete view:

https://twitter.com/esposimi/status/1649058198270115842
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the speed of that debris, I'd say that's way too close, but if I were Elon, I'd send this guy a free Tesla for the memes and PR.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched the launch. They were all like "this was a very successful test launch!".

/ Not that I blame them for framing it as a success. I just thought that it was funny
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legit?  Explody rocket exploded much higher.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice pressure wave....
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a tripod with a camera set up next to it. This is someone who was watching the launch. They are going to be close, and they are not standing outside. Wonder if they were sitting in the back watching it from inside the van?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am surprised that they got past MaxQ
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: As inflated as Elon's ego is, I don't think this will be dismissed as an Act of God.

Insurance should cover it.


Doesn't matter, insurance covers "acts of god" too.  That's kinda a big point of buying it.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Legit?  Explody rocket exploded much higher.


It's the pressure wave from the launch, not the high altitude boom.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched one of the recordings of the launch.  I really wish they'd stop putting in the audio of people cheering and screaming in joy.  I just want to see the damn rocket launch without all of the fanbois and fangurls losing their minds like they're at a Beatles concert.

And it's been interesting looking at the commentary after the failed launch.  Soooo many people kidding themselves about the result.  Rocket launched with several booster engines not firing.  Rocket systems failed to perform stage separation.  Rocket destroyed and caused downrange damage.  SpaceX hopefully will learn from this launch, but this launch is a failure and anyone claiming otherwise is lying to themselves.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was obviously in the danger zone, so whoever had been driving that van was either miles away or in a bunker.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mkelly1082: Ivo Shandor: At least it wasn't rotting whale blubber.
[cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com image 850x611]

2nd time I've seen this picture today - must be a sign!


View Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Legit?  Explody rocket exploded much higher.


If you watch the launch video, it looks like the booster shed some debris shortly after liftoff.

It looked to me like some of the engines weren't working. Maybe related?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: What hit the car? A rock?


Yes, or similar debris. You can bare see a dark object fly in during like two frames in the wide view. Lots more debris comes later.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: As inflated as Elon's ego is, I don't think this will be dismissed as an Act of God.

Insurance should cover it.


Tell Elon that something that's his fault is not an act of God, he might very well argue that it is.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: There is a tripod with a camera set up next to it. This is someone who was watching the launch. They are going to be close, and they are not standing outside. Wonder if they were sitting in the back watching it from inside the van?


Depends on the range safety rules and what sorts of permission that range safety officers were willing to give.

I wouldn't be surprised if they were granted permission to place recording equipment on the range, but were not allowed to bodily remain.  It may be faster/easier/cheaper to buy an clapped-out old minivan, adapt the roof rails to a fairly reasonable camera/equipment mounting platform for a remote controllable system, with the controlling computers and recording equipment inside of the van, and to use the minivan's engine to run a genhead for power or to use a big inverter driven off the alternator.  This would allow one self-propelled vehicle to be driven-in and parked, then the person getting into a support car as a passenger and riding out, to wherever they've got their remote controls set up.

Think of those live-TV remote vans, but built on a shoestring budget, stripped-down to the specific mission, and using modern consumer-grade technology.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I watched the launch. They were all like "this was a very successful test launch!".

/ Not that I blame them for framing it as a success. I just thought that it was funny


Honestly, the number one thing they haven't been able to test/simulate was getting all (or most) of the engines running at the same time for extended time periods. They have shown this engine cluster works just fine. Their clamp/separation design likely couldn't handle the pressures put on it, but that minor engineering that can be simulated on the ground.
 
soopey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ok. I know a guy that can fix it. He buys Bondo by the pallet.

View Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: I watched one of the recordings of the launch.  I really wish they'd stop putting in the audio of people cheering and screaming in joy.  I just want to see the damn rocket launch without all of the fanbois and fangurls losing their minds like they're at a Beatles concert.

And it's been interesting looking at the commentary after the failed launch.  Soooo many people kidding themselves about the result.  Rocket launched with several booster engines not firing.  Rocket systems failed to perform stage separation.  Rocket destroyed and caused downrange damage.  SpaceX hopefully will learn from this launch, but this launch is a failure and anyone claiming otherwise is lying to themselves.


Most definitely it was a failure.

Rocket scientists do learn from mistakes. If this wasn't the case then NASA wouldn't have ever been able to get past this:

Early days of the space age - Rocket Failures
Youtube g79K-R7xTFo
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when Columbia crashed, there was a guy in texas whose truck took a chunk of one of its tanks to it.

I always wondered if something like that was an insurance adjusters dream, or nightmare to do the claim on.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: As inflated as Elon's ego is, I don't think this will be dismissed as an Act of God.

Insurance should cover it.


It's adorable that you think Elon paid his insurance premiums.  Though it's not Twitter, so I guess it's likely
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 That got way farther than the old Soviet N-1 ever did.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Elmo's Exploding Rocket Ship" sounds like the name of a college/garage band.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: TWX: I watched one of the recordings of the launch.  I really wish they'd stop putting in the audio of people cheering and screaming in joy.  I just want to see the damn rocket launch without all of the fanbois and fangurls losing their minds like they're at a Beatles concert.

And it's been interesting looking at the commentary after the failed launch.  Soooo many people kidding themselves about the result.  Rocket launched with several booster engines not firing.  Rocket systems failed to perform stage separation.  Rocket destroyed and caused downrange damage.  SpaceX hopefully will learn from this launch, but this launch is a failure and anyone claiming otherwise is lying to themselves.

Most definitely it was a failure.

Rocket scientists do learn from mistakes. If this wasn't the case then NASA wouldn't have ever been able to get past this:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/g79K-R7xTFo]


Of course.  But no one was claiming that those failures were successes.

I suppose my own threshold for success would have been to-orbit, with a successful deorbit burn and a slow descent down to ground level.  I did not and do not expect the catchers-mitt to work the first time.  But, if they can fly the rocket up to the altitude defined in the mission profile and bring it back into atmosphere and slow it to a landing-speed without burning it up or blowing it up, then it becomes a matter for the engineers to revise the landing process.  Falcon 9 took many flights before the landing process worked, I expect this to have similar teething issues, but if the rocket doesn't even achieve its intended altitude then it's definitely a failure.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: As inflated as Elon's ego is, I don't think this will be dismissed as an Act of God.

Insurance should cover it.


The neat thing about insurance is it only covers what's specified in the policy. Acts of god/nature should be covered under comprehensive, such as if a tree falls on your car. It should cover debris kicked up by other cars on the road, but not debris kicked up by rockets while you are parked. Because a) who would think to write that into a policy, and b) comprehensive coverage only covers common issues, it is not actually comprehensive. Insurance companies are not philanthropists, if they can get out of paying, they will.

IMHO, IANAL, YMMV
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: Given the speed of that debris, I'd say that's way too close, but if I were Elon, I'd send this guy a free Tesla for the memes and PR.


"Sorry my exploding rocket trashed your car. Want an exploding car as recompense?"
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: I watched one of the recordings of the launch.  I really wish they'd stop putting in the audio of people cheering and screaming in joy.  I just want to see the damn rocket launch without all of the fanbois and fangurls losing their minds like they're at a Beatles concert.

And it's been interesting looking at the commentary after the failed launch.  Soooo many people kidding themselves about the result.  Rocket launched with several booster engines not firing.  Rocket systems failed to perform stage separation.  Rocket destroyed and caused downrange damage.  SpaceX hopefully will learn from this launch, but this launch is a failure and anyone claiming otherwise is lying to themselves.


Look i hate musk as much as the next sane person, but what spacex has been able to do in the timeframes they have accomplished it in is absolutely amasing

Part of this though is how spacex operates. Part of what has allowed them to do that is rapid iterations and learning from "failures". There was tons of talk prior to this about supression\flame trenches, etc. Now they have the data to understand that better. They already have newer iterations of the engines, they can take the data from the failed ones and make some decisions as to if those iterations will help mitigate the issues on the ones that failed today.

The point being this rocket was never really intended to succeed, but to learn from.

The big concern is how much damage their facilities took, and how long it will take to manage that, but even then, they will learn from that.

Compare that to something like the SLS, or the Vulcan, which have been in development for 10+ years, and use a lot of legacy well understood technologies.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Of course.  But no one was claiming that those failures were successes.

I suppose my own threshold for success would have been to-orbit, with a successful deorbit burn and a slow descent down to ground level.  I did not and do not expect the catchers-mitt to work the first time.  But, if they can fly the rocket up to the altitude defined in the mission profile and bring it back into atmosphere and slow it to a landing-speed without burning it up or blowing it up, then it becomes a matter for the engineers to revise the landing process.  Falcon 9 took many flights before the landing process worked, I expect this to have similar teething issues, but if the rocket doesn't even achieve its intended altitude then it's definitely a failure.


None of that was in the plan. The trajectory wasn't going to require a deorbit burn. It was orbital in the sense that it was orbital velocity so they could hopefully get some data on heat shield stuff, but the "plan" if all went well was for the second stage to smash into the pacific. The first stage was going to try to do a simulated return but still land in the ocean.

For month's they were saying if the thing got off the pad, it was a success. Obviously it could have gone better, i'm sure they were hoping for it to do so, but failure is a pretty strong word here.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Looks like a '98 Gran Caravan. Consider yourself lucky if you get enough to buy a six pack and a pack of smokes.


Hey, that's an upscale ride in Boca Chica.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LineNoise: For month's they were saying if the thing got off the pad, it was a success. Obviously it could have gone better, i'm sure they were hoping for it to do so, but failure is a pretty strong word here.


Yeah, I'm of this opinion. We don't yet know how much of a failure it was. It could be anywhere from a mild success to a major setback, but probably somewhere closer to neutral than really good or bad.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It wasn't a failure it was a partial success.

The only thing SpaceX couldn't test on the ground was flight dynamics.
 
TWX
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LineNoise: TWX: Of course.  But no one was claiming that those failures were successes.

I suppose my own threshold for success would have been to-orbit, with a successful deorbit burn and a slow descent down to ground level.  I did not and do not expect the catchers-mitt to work the first time.  But, if they can fly the rocket up to the altitude defined in the mission profile and bring it back into atmosphere and slow it to a landing-speed without burning it up or blowing it up, then it becomes a matter for the engineers to revise the landing process.  Falcon 9 took many flights before the landing process worked, I expect this to have similar teething issues, but if the rocket doesn't even achieve its intended altitude then it's definitely a failure.

None of that was in the plan. The trajectory wasn't going to require a deorbit burn. It was orbital in the sense that it was orbital velocity so they could hopefully get some data on heat shield stuff, but the "plan" if all went well was for the second stage to smash into the pacific. The first stage was going to try to do a simulated return but still land in the ocean.

For month's they were saying if the thing got off the pad, it was a success. Obviously it could have gone better, i'm sure they were hoping for it to do so, but failure is a pretty strong word here.


They've already launched mass-simulators for the upper stage on top of boosters.  They know how to force-feed rocket fuel into combustion chambers to produce adequate thrust.  At a minimum they needed stage-separation for this to be arguably successful.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TWX: I watched one of the recordings of the launch.  I really wish they'd stop putting in the audio of people cheering and screaming in joy.  I just want to see the damn rocket launch without all of the fanbois and fangurls losing their minds like they're at a Beatles concert.

And it's been interesting looking at the commentary after the failed launch.  Soooo many people kidding themselves about the result.  Rocket launched with several booster engines not firing.  Rocket systems failed to perform stage separation.  Rocket destroyed and caused downrange damage.  SpaceX hopefully will learn from this launch, but this launch is a failure and anyone claiming otherwise is lying to themselves.


You're a little unclear on several concepts. First of all, the people who were cheering were the engineers who built the farkin rocket, so I think they're allowed to show a little emotion. The video was broadcast from next to the actual control room.

Secondly, Elmo and everybody else, including NASA, understood that this was a preliminary test. The fact that it cleared the launch pad, and made it through maxQ, means that they're headed in the right direction, and now have a ton of data to help them with their next attempt. Elmo himself said they had only a 50% chance of completing the test. That's how SpaceX succeeds faster than anybody else, by testing, blowing things up, and reiterating, as opposed to Old Space who takes years and years to design something before they even light the engines.

So if I had to choose between opinions, in this case I'll go with NASA and Elmo as opposed to some internet rando.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yes, that will be covered if they have Comp on their policy, and their carrier will subrogate against SpaceX to get their payout and the customer's deductible back. I'm sure you were all dying to know the answer

18 years in insurance claims is 17 years too long
 
