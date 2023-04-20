 Skip to content
(CBS News)   SpaceX flight ends in metaphor   (cbsnews.com) divider line
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It blew up real good
 
pueblonative
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What a shame
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They got the spinning around part down
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was hoping for more Saturn V and less N1.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
SpaceXplode
 
masterofnothing
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"rapid unscheduled disassembly"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pueblonative: What a shame


It happens. First gen space vehicles and all that. This is why test flights are done well before they're crewed.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
SpaceX flight ends in metaphor

Too soon to name it, SplodyX?
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It realized it was owned by Elon Musk.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

masterofnothing: "rapid unscheduled disassembly"
[Fark user image 744x234]


I'm going to use that as a metaphor moving forward. Unfortunately, so will the insurance companies <chuckle>
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

masterofnothing: "rapid unscheduled disassembly"
[Fark user image 744x234]


They used that term quite a bit in the early days of dragon.  Not sure why people are making fun of them for it now.
 
Ultrablack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pueblonative: What a shame


Yeah. Had they succeded the price of global internet would plummet. Good it blew up.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Elon Musk is a giant douche, but I can't link his failures to this event.  What SpaceX is attempting here is *really hard*.  Moreover, as I understand the SpaceX organization, Musk is kept well away from anything other than "Hype".
 
buntz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I heard the SpaceX rocket had blue eyes.

One blew this way and one blew that way.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
SpaceX describes Starship as a fully reusable

(*) Asterisk.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: SpaceX flight ends in metaphor

Too soon to name it, SplodyX?


"FINALLY!!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: masterofnothing: "rapid unscheduled disassembly"
[Fark user image 744x234]

They used that term quite a bit in the early days of dragon.  Not sure why people are making fun of them for it now.


A lot of engineers use that phrase.  It's really funny in the office among the development team.  Not so much in a liability deposition.
 
munko
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
according to plan.  they weren't shooting for the moon.... not this time anyway
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Awesome
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Add this phrase to the vernacular:
"rapid, unscheduled disassembly"

It comes right after "unplanned descent into terrain".
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My god, the biggest man made non nuclear explosion ever!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Thanks a lot, Biden.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

munko: according to plan.  they weren't shooting for the moon.... not this time anyway


11-dimensional chess!
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pretty much all the reviews say to hold off buying KSP2 until they optimize a few things, but SpaceX didn't listen.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Space X would like to thank their test launch sponsor, Kerbal Space Program 2.  "Kerbal Space program 2 - Hit the farking space bar"
 
