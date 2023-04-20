 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Man claims he has proof of emerald mine Elon Musk says never existed. And that man is... oh   (the-sun.com) divider line
37
    Democratic Republic of the Congo, United States, University of Pennsylvania, Business school, South Africa, Pretoria, Zambia  
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Follow the yellow brick paper trail to the mythical Emerald City.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Promo Sapien: Follow the yellow brick paper trail to the mythical Emerald City.


Well, if I'm going to have a song stuck in my head all morning, at least it's a good one.

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (Remastered 2014)
Youtube wy709iNG6i8
 
skilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Unavailable for comment
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Promo Sapien: Follow the yellow brick paper trail to the mythical Emerald City.


Phun Phact: the Emerald City wasn't emerald, it was white, and everyone wore green-tinted glasses to make it look emerald.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, Elon's pretending he doesn't come from money?

Sad.  Just admit it and move on, show you grew the wealth, whatever.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, look, another "self-mode" billionaire dickhead who would be selling used cars that don't work without his daddy handing him a fortune. I'm shocked. Shocked!
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine. Learning something interesting from the US Sun.

Errol Musk has a fair point. Bill Gates' family were prosperous too, but they couldn't have made him the world's richest man. Bill did the legwork and so did Elon. (Bill proved far more competent a leader of his firm when it hit the big time, but that's another story.)

I have spoken very poorly of Elon Musk the man, many times. Elon Musk the entrepreneur is not Donald Trump, and never was. He didn't inherit his wealth, and didn't steal it any more than Bill Gates or Mark Zuckerberg did. He's just an asshole, and useless at managing anything bigger than a start-up or boutique firm whose only employees are him and a few buddies. (Trump couldn't even handle that.) They're a dime a dozen in the business world.

And they live everywhere. They don't dig them all out of the ground in some godforsaken hole in the ground in southern Africa.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: Hey, look, another "self-mode" billionaire dickhead who would be selling used cars that don't work without his daddy handing him a fortune. I'm shocked. Shocked!


Aren't all billionaires on "self-mode"?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least it wasn't something tacky, like diamonds.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groverpm: Dictatorial_Flair: Hey, look, another "self-mode" billionaire dickhead who would be selling used cars that don't work without his daddy handing him a fortune. I'm shocked. Shocked!

Aren't all billionaires on "self-mode"?


Considering that every single one is a thief of the highest order, I suppose so.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Well, at least it wasn't something tacky, like diamonds.


You must be a dude

Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend (2006 Remaster)
Youtube gAlRbCB0xpE
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You musk be joking.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: You musk be joking.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear, I thought that picture of Errol Musk was just an badly made age-progression image of Elon.

So I guess that's what Elon has to look forward to then?
 
Fart And Smunny [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: Wait, Elon's pretending he doesn't come from money?

Sad.  Just admit it and move on, show you grew the wealth, whatever.


His entire reputation is built on the idea the at-this-point obvious fabrication that he's some diamond (or emerald) in the rough genius, so he can't be brought to admit it.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: Wait, Elon's pretending he doesn't come from money?

Sad.  Just admit it and move on, show you grew the wealth, whatever.


It's the mythos. Just like Trump. Hopefully this pasty pusbag falls farther.

Musk never invented anything.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Whaddya mean, he bought Twitter and I'm dying for nothing?"
 
Fart And Smunny [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fsbilly: PunGent: Wait, Elon's pretending he doesn't come from money?

Sad.  Just admit it and move on, show you grew the wealth, whatever.

It's the mythos. Just like Trump. Hopefully this pasty pusbag falls farther.

Musk never invented anything.


Oh that's not fully true. He invented the idea that he's a genius.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Tesla CEO, 51, last week offered a million Dogecoin (almost $93,000 at the time of writing) to anyone who can prove the existence of the mine his dad supposedly owned.


Pfft, amateurs. I'm out 5 mil on a dumb bet like that.
image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: Hey, look, another "self-mode" billionaire dickhead who would be selling used cars that don't work without his daddy handing him a fortune. I'm shocked. Shocked!


So what you're telling us is that his selling new cars that catch on fire isn't that far off from where his life would be without the rich father.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Schmerd1948: Well, at least it wasn't something tacky, like diamonds.

You must be a dude

[YouTube video: Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend (2006 Remaster)]


Thanks for posting this. I enjoyed this version.

I'm proud to be related to the lyricist by marriage. Leo Robin was a cool dude.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ReverendLoki: I swear, I thought that picture of Errol Musk was just an badly made age-progression image of Elon.

So I guess that's what Elon has to look forward to then?


It's not like the flesh hasn't slid off the bone pretty hard already. If Elon was ever cute - and I doubt it - his shelf life was measured in minutes.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wait... Christopher Walken is Elon Musk's dad?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wow, the ugly runs deep in that family.
 
carkiller
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oof.  Must have pissed off daddy quite a bit if he's willing to torpedo you like that, Elmo.

I mean, we already knew the facts.  Having the man behind those facts call you out is something else.  Forget to send a Christmas card last year?

Weird for a slave-owner to be so forthcoming.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: Oof.  Must have pissed off daddy quite a bit if he's willing to torpedo you like that, Elmo.


It doesn't have  be anger. Sometimes egotistical industrialists come from egotistical small fish.

iat happened with Rockefeller. His dad loved attention and was happy to trade some of his son's reputation to get it.
 
discoballer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: fsbilly: PunGent: Wait, Elon's pretending he doesn't come from money?

Sad.  Just admit it and move on, show you grew the wealth, whatever.

It's the mythos. Just like Trump. Hopefully this pasty pusbag falls farther.

Musk never invented anything.

Oh that's not fully true. He invented the idea that he's a genius.


Idiots the world over come up with that every day, so it's hardly an invention.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Elmo, 2 days from now: "See? My dad said it's NOT a mine; just an unregulated hole in the ground where we looted the natural resources of an impoverished country by paying workers pennies sand grains on the dollar, and then he illegally sent me and my brother proceeds from sales of those unhealthily-gotten gains, outside of The Sanction Zone of Apartheid South Africa.

"So there."
 
Fart And Smunny [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

discoballer: Fart And Smunny: fsbilly: PunGent: Wait, Elon's pretending he doesn't come from money?

Sad.  Just admit it and move on, show you grew the wealth, whatever.

It's the mythos. Just like Trump. Hopefully this pasty pusbag falls farther.

Musk never invented anything.

Oh that's not fully true. He invented the idea that he's a genius.

Idiots the world over come up with that every day, so it's hardly an invention.


Point. I guess he probably just copied that idea too.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

atomic-age: spongeboob: Schmerd1948: Well, at least it wasn't something tacky, like diamonds.

You must be a dude

[YouTube video: Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend (2006 Remaster)]

Thanks for posting this. I enjoyed this version.

I'm proud to be related to the lyricist by marriage. Leo Robin was a cool dude.


Still is
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OptimisticCynicism: Kuroshin: Oof.  Must have pissed off daddy quite a bit if he's willing to torpedo you like that, Elmo.

It doesn't have  be anger. Sometimes egotistical industrialists come from egotistical small fish.

iat happened with Rockefeller. His dad loved attention and was happy to trade some of his son's reputation to get it.


Good point.

Remember kids: always pay off your parents, lest they snitch on you to the press!
 
Arxane
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Do we have confirmation of this from a publication other than The Sun? Not defending Elmo or anything, I just want a more credible news source than a supermarket tabloid.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I know nothing about this story but why is this a big deal?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh, so it's true - Elmo never owned an emerald mine.
They basically just looted emeralds from a mine commonly owned by the people of Zambia.
Got it. No wonder he wants to set the record straight.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I know nothing about this story but why is this a big deal?


Who said it was a big deal.
Are you, like, King Shiat of f*ck city, and can only be arsed to discuss important things?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MikeyFuccon: Imagine. Learning something interesting from the US Sun.

Errol Musk has a fair point. Bill Gates' family were prosperous too, but they couldn't have made him the world's richest man. Bill did the legwork and so did Elon. (Bill proved far more competent a leader of his firm when it hit the big time, but that's another story.)

I have spoken very poorly of Elon Musk the man, many times. Elon Musk the entrepreneur is not Donald Trump, and never was. He didn't inherit his wealth, and didn't steal it any more than Bill Gates or Mark Zuckerberg did. He's just an asshole, and useless at managing anything bigger than a start-up or boutique firm whose only employees are him and a few buddies. (Trump couldn't even handle that.) They're a dime a dozen in the business world.

And they live everywhere. They don't dig them all out of the ground in some godforsaken hole in the ground in southern Africa.


The rich didn't do "the legwork." They did steal it. The only way to get that rich is exploitation. Every dollar they hoard was someone else's and still could be. Someone's rent, sick day, vacation, or just not demanding his own employees forsake their lives outside of work to make him money.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
