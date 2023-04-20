 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Floridians awakened at 4:45 in the morning by test from the National Emergency Alert System. Hilarity fails to ensue   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida  
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was originally set for 4:20 am but NEAS got high.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what you are saying, subby, is that at 4:45 this morning...

(•_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)

...Florida went Woke.

YEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHH!

/meet the new boss
//same as the old boss
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're a big enough idiot to leave those turned on then you're partly to blame.

/yes, I'm blaming the victim
 
Leecy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet all of those "Q" people were feeling extra "awake".
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to log the Jira bug and listen to a week of devs explaining why it's not actually a defect and delaying the fixes because of devs ego despite the devs being proven wrong nearly every time this happens.

/works in software testing
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: [Fark user image 850x913]


I prefer "The wolf that cried boy"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: If you're a big enough idiot to leave those turned on then you're partly to blame.

/yes, I'm blaming the victim


I turned off the amber alerts. I still get the text messages but the problem was I'd be using my phone and then suddenly there's a loud squealing. I dropped it several times because of that. WTF.

As far as standard EAS, the tests are annoying but I leave it on because things have been heating up internationally for a while. If something drastic were to happen I'd like to know with as little delay as possible.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Emergency. You are living in Florida. Please leave immediately. This is not a drill.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got all the alerts on except for test alerts.

The weather one came in handy last month when I was driving up I-75 in south Georgia and a tornado went across the road ahead of me.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I've got all the alerts on except for test alerts.

The weather one came in handy last month when I was driving up I-75 in south Georgia and a tornado went across the road ahead of me.


"Warning: You may have just been killed by a tornado"
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: If you're a big enough idiot to leave those turned on then you're partly to blame.

/yes, I'm blaming the victim


You can turn off tests individually without affecting the other things. I have tests and Amber Alerts turned off, but the other stuff is turned on. It would be good to know if I'm about to die.

Of course, turning off tests only works if test alerts go out properly on the test channel. TFA doesn't say if that happened here.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never gotten an alert, which is weird because they were all turned on  (well, not any more).

My coworkers' phones get all excited when there's severe weather though, so I guess I'm covered.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got that. I was confused for a second then went back to sleep. Forgot all about it until just now.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Florida, isn't 4:45 in the morning also known as meth o'clock?
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It woke us up, but we get up about 5 anyway so no biggie. Who sleeps past 5 am?
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Emperor DeSantis wants all the worker bees  up in time for dawn calisthenics, pregnancy tests, and their daily porridge ration.
 
chrisevan7
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was going to complain, but decided it's not worth having a prison open up next to my house. #livinginanautocracy
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Weird. I just looked and I have tests turned on. But I didn't get this today.

And I've been back in Florida since Monday, so plenty of time for the cellular networks to know I'm here.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Florida is now the most woke.

Thanks, Ron.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
> the test alert is scheduled to occur every other month around 4:50 a.m. However, Florida officials stated that residents were not supposed to get the alert on their cell phones.

Cruelty is designed into the system.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Yattering: Rapmaster2000: I've got all the alerts on except for test alerts.

The weather one came in handy last month when I was driving up I-75 in south Georgia and a tornado went across the road ahead of me.

"Warning: You may have just been killed by a tornado"


If I was about 5 minutes ahead of where I was, it may have been interesting, but I just saw two billboards blown over and some garbage blown everywhere.
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Obituary Birthday: It woke us up, but we get up about 5 anyway so no biggie. Who sleeps past 5 am?


whipper snappers, I tells ya!
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I slept through that, crisis averted.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't the missile incoming woops they had in HI. I have that shiat all disabled. Even the president alert shiat 45 did. Buy an android you can root.
 
bdub77
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: So what you are saying, subby, is that at 4:45 this morning...

(•_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)

...Florida went Woke.

YEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHH!


I'll turn off the lights.

/Because it's 4:45 in the farking morning and I'm going back to bed
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Already seeing the conspiracy theory that Rebekah Jones hacked the system to send the alert for... some reason.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"...woke millions"
In Florida?
That's bad news for Desantis.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Someone said "gay"
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Was it to let them know they're governor fled the state.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's one way to keep The Matrix at bay...
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: If you're a big enough idiot to leave those turned on then you're partly to blame.

/yes, I'm blaming the victim


They overide Do Not Dusturb, and you can't expect every device owner to jailbreak their device.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's Florida, so they're probably planning on using the alert system to broadcast misinformation.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i live in S.E. Florida,
last night was one of the few nights i turned off my phone.
i think i will keep doing that.
what are the odds of a middle of the night emergency anyway ??
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Walker: If you're a big enough idiot to leave those turned on then you're partly to blame.

/yes, I'm blaming the victim


Had mine turned off, still woke up this morning to the missed notification.  Guess I'll sleep through an H-bomb after all.
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I never got that 2018 test of the Presidential Alert System that was supposed to go to every phone in the country. I left my phone powered down in the car that morning, because sometimes I react badly to loud, sudden noises (think: Wolverine after a bad dream).

Anyway, if that alert system is ever actually used, I fully expect to follow it up with a pair of goodbye texts to my parents telling them: "YOU farkING MADE THIS HAPPEN!!!!!"
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I mean... the answer to "why was this test done at 4am" is actually answered by the fact that the test went out at 4am to cell phones when it was only supposed to go out to TV stations.

This is literally what you're testing for with test broadcasts, errors in the system for distributing the alerts.  You certainly would not want to find out that this part of the system was prone to this kind of error in an actual emergency and, say, not warn anyone before a hurricane landed on their farking car in-transit to work during rush hour because the alert was instead sent to your nephew's speak-and-spell.

// As a former real american with a proper manly job and shiat I feel obliged to point out that everyone upset by this is a liberal snowflake-- bakers, breakfast-shift food service people, construction workers and half of factory shift-workers have already been up for hours at 4am and farmers are on the way out with a mug of coffee.  Man up, Floridians.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I thought the apocalypse was nigh when the alarm went off right next to my head.
Thankfully I get up at 5am anyway, so it was just a "meh" outrage factor for me.

I don't normally mind the Amber or "Silver" alerts, but after today - I went ahead and shut them off.
 
