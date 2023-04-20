 Skip to content
(KEZI Eugene)   "Our specials for the next few days include smoked steaks, smoked chops, smoked chicken, smoked fish, smoked crabs, smoked shrimp, smoked vegetables, smoked soup, smoked potatoes, smoked baked Alaska, smoked ice cream, and smoked beer and wine"   (kezi.com) divider line
    Strange, Fire marshal, Facebook, Arson, Employment, T.J. Mooney, Beer, Law, Fire engine  
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's a restaurant. Their profit margin doesn't leave much room for closing inopportunely....
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"But I don't like smoked things!"
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I guess some people just want to watch the restaurant burn.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wouldn't be uncommon if the restaurant has a sprinkler system. That being said... that does not look like a restaurant that had a sprinkler system.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Obviously caused by a customer that didn't get free refills on their soda.
 
nytmare
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yo dawg I heard you like things smoked....
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nelson is one of the kindest people I have ever met.

I used to be in an exercise class with him a few years ago, and he was always encouraging with fellow classmates and high energy and an absolutely lovely human being.

I was really sad to hear about this.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I realize that some restaurants still have a smoking section, but isn't this taking things a bit too far?
 
