(CNN)   The art of growing bald gracefully. File this one away on the same shelf as "Making the Best of Your Premature Ejaculation"   (cnn.com) divider line
62
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are definitely cool and uncool ways to handle baldness.

Except for the guy wearing it, a combover has never fooled a single human in the entirety of human history.

Patrick Stewart rocked baldness.

/Fight me
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FIRST!
damn. oops. sorry.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still have a full head of hair and I'll be 40 in December.

Wonder how long it'll last.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

This is how I treated my hair loss problem.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: There are definitely cool and uncool ways to handle baldness.

Except for the guy wearing it, a combover has never fooled a single human in the entirety of human history.

Patrick Stewart rocked baldness.

/Fight me


I'm getting older, I'm slowly losing my hair.

Eff this, I'll channel Patrick Stewart.

Now, do I need to learn acting or would the accent be enough?
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: I still have a full head of hair and I'll be 40 in December.

Wonder how long it'll last.


Around 45. Sorry.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Been bald since I was thirty. Unlike subby, I don't have self-esteem issues about it.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Shaved at 27.

Don't worry, there's plenty of other actual stuff coming that you REALLY need to be afraid of.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
58, still full head of hair. Silver colored now.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lost my hair starting in high school. Not a good look in the 1960s.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
subby sounds like one of those guys sucked in by those "there's a masculinity crisis" and the "if you were a real man you'd buy our product" commercials
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's an odd thing, but a shaved head looks less bald than a guy rocking the Friar Tuck.  And women, in general, don't mind a bald head, they do mind a combover.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: Been bald since I was thirty. Unlike subby, I don't have self-esteem issues about it.


I still have a full head of (graying) hair at 65. Clearly, I am superior to you.

/except for all those things you're probably better at than me
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
CSB
Fredneck, MD circa 1992

I was in my early 30's. Went to a PTA meeting at the school, with my wife and the kids were doing art projects and having snacks. Lots of photos were taken by my wife.

A week later, the photos come back from the development place via mail. We open them up.

There's this one with this poor guy with a big round bald spot on the back of his head, so I say..."Poor guy, loosing his hair like that. He should just buzz it all off."

My wife says...

"Stek, that's you in that photo. You didn't know you were losing your hair?"

"Uh, I really never look behind my head..."

Since then I shaved it all off with a buzzer and have been doing so since 1992...every two weeks. Buzz.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

natazha: Lost my hair starting in high school. Not a good look in the 1960s.


I'm not a narc!!!
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The trick is not to care.  It's just hair.

Mid to late 50s, still have most of my hair with a small bald spot, and most of it is still dark brown.  My beard, though, is mostly gray.  If it bothered me, I'd shave it off.
 
Nogrhi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My genetic disposition to a bald spot and a receding hairline gave me time to come to terms with the issue.  I wore the mohawk as long as I could reasonably connect it across the spot.  Once it started to the fail, I shaved my head and haven't looked back.  I actually like it.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: The trick is not to care.  It's just hair.

Mid to late 50s, still have most of my hair with a small bald spot, and most of it is still dark brown.  My beard, though, is mostly gray.  If it bothered me, I'd shave it off.


My damn beard went mostly bit not completely white in the sides, but with dark areas that make it look weird from a distance.

So not it's the Van Dyke
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: natazha: Lost my hair starting in high school. Not a good look in the 1960s.

I'm not a narc!!!


I started getting a receding forehead in 12th grade. Also started to need glasses too. Nothing I can do about the hair but I wasn't getting a pair of glasses until after I graduated.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cman: I still have a full head of hair and I'll be 40 in December.

Wonder how long it'll last.


51 and it's not going anywhere.  Granted, I'm almost completely gray at this point but it's all there.
 
phedex
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
42 year old here...I had no idea i was starting to go in the back until about a year ago.  At the time i had pretty long hair, past the shoulders, zero gray. One day i got curious and took a picture and holy crap, no.  not going to be that guy with long hair and a balding patch.  I went and got it cut to a short hair style.

I did start using minoxidil twice a day a few months ago and it does appear to be helping.  the process seemed to go just like they said, where you'd be shedding hair after the first month and a half, then that process completes and new hairs grow in.   Though i know this is likely just staving off the inevitable as the family line points to eventually being bald...

Also, its definitely a shock to the system when you realize it.
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't; you don't need to.  Get a dermaroller, or if you're squeamish see a microneedling therapist.  This technique completely shiats on minoxidil and finasteride and infrared therapy in terms of reclaiming lost territory.  It's stupid caveman technology and it works better and faster and harder than anything else we have.  Literally just injure the area with needles and let stem cells blindly regenerate dead follicles.

If that sounds dumb, it is.  Check the studies out.
 
guinsu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Joe USer: cman: I still have a full head of hair and I'll be 40 in December.

Wonder how long it'll last.

Around 45. Sorry.


46 and still going strong.
 
crzybtch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bald men are sexy!!

That being said, if you have the ring around your head, keep it trimmed very short or shave it.

And please, if your scalp is very pale, do not keep the ring a darker color.  Grey would be so much better.

Male pattern baldness runs in my family.  My Grandpa and my uncle were bald by 35.  I am 62 and have so much thinning on top that I get a sunburn on my scalp in summer.

And yes, there are a lot of sexy bald men in Hollywood.  Jason Statham, Patrick Stewart, Bruce Willis, the list goes on and on.

Please do not forget your sunscreen!  My boss has had so skin cancer lesions removed from his head!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
One of the cool things about being bald is that I can take a shower in under 5 minutes and I'm not wasting time time, styling it, combing it, etc.

It's a time saver.

The bad things?

1. Being cold in the winter
2. Getting sunburned on top of the head. Not sure about anyone else, but man that's annoying.

So, I wear a hat to protect my head when I go outside.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's aerodynamic. It's easy to care for. It saves money. It looks good, if you don't do silly stuff with your remaining hair.

It's the perfect hairstyle. Plus, you get one more excuse to wear stylish hats.

Like a fedora.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
LOL I'll go to my grave with a full head of hair. On my ass.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
1990's INFOMERCIAL HELL #19: "The Babes Are Back" with Ron Popeil's GLH canned hair, by Ronco!
Youtube 2GeF7A05zQ8
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cman: I still have a full head of hair and I'll be 40 in December.

Wonder how long it'll last.


45 here, and I'm 6'4 so nobody ever looks up there....I was shocked when I found a thinning patch a few months ago, so I shaved it all off. I must be part werewolf because it grew back even thicker, much to the chagrine of my brother and dad, who both started losing theirs at 25.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

crzybtch: My boss has had so skin cancer lesions removed from his head!


As a sufferer of skin cancer myself, (I get checked every 6 months) I've already had several Moes Surgeries.

It's not fun. So, anyone with a bald head, please, watch and get yourself looked at once a year.

This message brought you by me, and your local ad council.

Fark user image
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

crzybtch: Bald men are sexy!!

That being said, if you have the ring around your head, keep it trimmed very short or shave it.

And please, if your scalp is very pale, do not keep the ring a darker color.  Grey would be so much better.

Male pattern baldness runs in my family.  My Grandpa and my uncle were bald by 35.  I am 62 and have so much thinning on top that I get a sunburn on my scalp in summer.

And yes, there are a lot of sexy bald men in Hollywood.  Jason Statham, Patrick Stewart, Bruce Willis, the list goes on and on.

Please do not forget your sunscreen!  My boss has had so skin cancer lesions removed from his head!


So much this. My boss had this too, and having a hand-sized half-inch deep hole in the scalp doesn't look good on anyone.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I started losing my hair at 28.  I started shaving it in my early 30's.  It's really not that bad and I save money on barber visits and shampoo .  Plus I can blind my enemies with the reflection of the glare from the sun.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I should be in the kitchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: It's an odd thing, but a shaved head looks less bald than a guy rocking the Friar Tuck.  And women, in general, don't mind a bald head, they do mind a combover.


Shaved heads can be downright sexy but combovers never are.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I just comb my back hair up over the top of my head.

hehheh and no one has ever guessed...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Funny, no one here is even talking about pre-mature ejaculation.

Just sayin'
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's going grey, but there's still a lot of it.

/56
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm slowly going bald-ish. If my hair's behavior is anything like both my grandfathers, I'll keep getting the "racing stripes" along the side but keep it on the top, though thinner. And you know, this I'm OK with.

What's weird is just about everyone in my family went completely gray by the late 30s/early 40s, and I'm 54 but only my beard is almost fully gray.

Aging is weird.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bluemoons: cman: I still have a full head of hair and I'll be 40 in December.

Wonder how long it'll last.

45 here, and I'm 6'4 so nobody ever looks up there....I was shocked when I found a thinning patch a few months ago, so I shaved it all off. I must be part werewolf because it grew back even thicker, much to the chagrine of my brother and dad, who both started losing theirs at 25.


I'm 42. Full hair. Not a single gray one in there. I accompanied my brother (barely three years older) to a medical appointment where he was gonna get anesthesia and needed to be driven back. Receptionist asked if I was his son. Poor dude has not been the same since.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

turbocucumber: crzybtch: Bald men are sexy!!

That being said, if you have the ring around your head, keep it trimmed very short or shave it.

And please, if your scalp is very pale, do not keep the ring a darker color.  Grey would be so much better.

Male pattern baldness runs in my family.  My Grandpa and my uncle were bald by 35.  I am 62 and have so much thinning on top that I get a sunburn on my scalp in summer.

And yes, there are a lot of sexy bald men in Hollywood.  Jason Statham, Patrick Stewart, Bruce Willis, the list goes on and on.

Please do not forget your sunscreen!  My boss has had so skin cancer lesions removed from his head!

So much this. My boss had this too, and having a hand-sized half-inch deep hole in the scalp doesn't look good on anyone.


I just wear a hat anytime I'm outside more than a few minutes. The Texas sun is no joke much of the year with UV indexes of 10 to 11.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, premature ejaculation....
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: One of the cool things about being bald is that I can take a shower in under 5 minutes and I'm not wasting time time, styling it, combing it, etc.

It's a time saver.

The bad things?

1. Being cold in the winter
2. Getting sunburned on top of the head. Not sure about anyone else, but man that's annoying.

So, I wear a hat to protect my head when I go outside.


Always a hat
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's the "ing" part that bugs me. I've lost enough hair on top that I basically have to shave my whole head, I wish iat would just hurry up and all fall out already so I don't get the "horseshoe" around the sides and back.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: CSB
Fredneck, MD circa 1992

I was in my early 30's. Went to a PTA meeting at the school, with my wife and the kids were doing art projects and having snacks. Lots of photos were taken by my wife.

A week later, the photos come back from the development place via mail. We open them up.

There's this one with this poor guy with a big round bald spot on the back of his head, so I say..."Poor guy, loosing his hair like that. He should just buzz it all off."

My wife says...

"Stek, that's you in that photo. You didn't know you were losing your hair?"

"Uh, I really never look behind my head..."


Dude...I...damn man, I'm sorry.
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How to look good if you're bald:
Be black.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Scottish bald looks better than most other bald.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Always a hat


I like hats. I've got quite a few for different occasions. Nothing too crazy.
They provide protection, can keep my head warm in cold weather and block the sun from my eyes.
 
ar393
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cman: I still have a full head of hair and I'll be 40 in December.

Wonder how long it'll last.


I started losing hair on top of my head in my mid teens, by 19 I started using clippers. I've paid about 150 (cost of three sets of clippers and little electricity) for my last 25 years of hair cuts.
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cman: I still have a full head of hair and I'll be 40 in December.

Wonder how long it'll last.


I still got my full head of hair, and I'll be 50 next year. Heck, I'm even rocking a ponytail again. No man on either side of my family for as far back as we know/have pictures kept their hair past about 30. My dad went full male pattern baldness at about 25. So it's ultimately really just individual. Just depends on the genes you happened to get.
 
