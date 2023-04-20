 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Stand your ground beef   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't think police had guns there...huh.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring it....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Huh?...Wha...? Stand my what now?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yes, an animal acting just like it's supposed to in nature. The only thing to do is kill it.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akallen404
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
With a photo from Google Street View for the headline.

I never imagined that "journalist" would end up being the easiest job to replace with an AI, but here we are.
 
khatores
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Yes, an animal acting just like it's supposed to in nature. The only thing to do is kill it.


Cows of this type have never existed in nature. Much like dogs or chickens, it is a product of 10,000+ years of human-imposed genetic modification through breeding and domestication.
 
EveryoneLovesCleanUndies
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Memorial service at 5pm, BBQ starts at 6
 
Trocadero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

khatores: Solty Dog: Yes, an animal acting just like it's supposed to in nature. The only thing to do is kill it.

Cows of this type have never existed in nature. Much like dogs or chickens, it is a product of 10,000+ years of human-imposed genetic modification through breeding and domestication.


And if the historical record is to be believed, aurochs were even meaner and bigger than cows were.
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not yet?
Cows With Guns - The Original Animation
Youtube FQMbXvn2RNI
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wot?  No Tranqui darts in the UK?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I hope the police shot a few bags of flour, too.
Can't have a roast beef dinner without Yorkies!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I didn't think police had guns there...huh.


Probably had to shoot the poor bastard a 150 times with a .380 handgun.
 
