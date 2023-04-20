 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Melting ice in Antarctica causes rising sea levels in Texas. That's one of the quiz answers, see if you can get the rest right   (apps.npr.org) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Sea level, Sun, Antarctic ice sheet, West Antarctic Ice Sheet, Ice sheet, Antarctica, Gulf of Mexico, Earth  
•       •       •

803 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2023 at 8:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know inflation is bad, but $34 billion to build a McDonald's in Texas?
 
Nogrhi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got all 4.  That was a decent presentation about a very real problem.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what a time to be alive
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ocean in the past 50 years has risen a good 8 inches near the equator. I have pictures of my brother posing from 1981 and 1999 in the same place in Virgin Gorda, BVI, There was hardly any water in that area that grew between 1981 and 1999, and now it is 5 inches deep, the whole area.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: I know inflation is bad, but $34 billion to build a McDonald's in Texas?


Doesn't your McDonald's have a football stadium too?
 
Probably Delicious
‘’ 1 hour ago  
couldnt bother scrolling more than half way, the whole page stinks of propaganda to me. simple facts dont need background imagery as you scroll in order to get their message across, simple facts stand on their own. the quizzing as you go is a tool used to further corrupt the viewer, forcing you to agree with the author's opinions on whatever the issue is; disagree and you are wrong. i'd expect these sort of tactics to be used in communist re-education camps, cannot recommend I live with my mom.
 
Salmon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Very well built, and ha ha to the I live with my mom filter.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Salmon: Very well built, and ha ha to the I live with my mom filter.


It's funny because you were trying to say one thing, and the filter changed it into something you didn't say.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've been to Dallas.  There is no ocean therefore there can't be any sea level rise.
Same for Austin, El Paso,  Lubbock, Laredo, Amarillo and San Antonio.  Remember the Alamo!  There is no chance the basement of the Alamo will flood.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Probably Delicious: couldnt bother scrolling more than half way, the whole page stinks of propaganda to me. simple facts dont need background imagery as you scroll in order to get their message across, simple facts stand on their own. the quizzing as you go is a tool used to further corrupt the viewer, forcing you to agree with the author's opinions on whatever the issue is; disagree and you are wrong. i'd expect these sort of tactics to be used in communist re-education camps, cannot recommend I live with my mom.


It would be propaganda if it were false. Striking imagery is forbidden? Madness.
 
morg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Global Warming created that type of web page format.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.