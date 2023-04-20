 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   A whole bunch of UK tabloids jump on the old story of famous Flat Earther Bob Knodel spending $20,000 on a laser gyroscope to prove the earth doesn't rotate, and ends up proving the opposite. Problem - Bob Knodel died 2 weeks ago (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
FormlessOne
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
...how is that a problem, subby? Are you implying that he somehow didn't do this, or that the story's a hoax?

"Behind the Curve" was released in 2018. About the only "problem" here is that the tabloids are about five years too late in reminding folks that flat-eather morons are, well, morons.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
His body was shot off the edge of the Earth.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I wonder what the Venn Diagram for flat earthers and sovereign citizens is?

And can we build an ark and send them all into space?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And, let's face it, the brutal math is that the passing of a flat-earther improves the population just that tiny fraction. Belligerently deluded folks are at the root of a lot of what we've gone through for the last two decades or so.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not really?

The 20k was part of a Netflix special that just got released

So you know how these things go.  They were probably filmed last year/earlier this year and the episode just released in the past week or so.

His death in that timeline is irrelevant unless he died before filming.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: ...how is that a problem, subby? Are you implying that he somehow didn't do this, or that the story's a hoax?

"Behind the Curve" was released in 2018. About the only "problem" here is that the tabloids are about five years too late in reminding folks that flat-eather morons are, well, morons.


Maybe he climbed over the ice wall and fell off the edge.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Thanks Bob"
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Aha! So laser gyroscopes are part of the conspiracy!
 
I'm Mr. Meeseeks!
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Algebrat: FormlessOne: ...how is that a problem, subby? Are you implying that he somehow didn't do this, or that the story's a hoax?

"Behind the Curve" was released in 2018. About the only "problem" here is that the tabloids are about five years too late in reminding folks that flat-eather morons are, well, morons.

Maybe he climbed over the ice wall and fell off the edge.


Antarctica is the "sending him to live on a farm upstate" for the flat earthers. He's with the turtles now, turtles all the way down.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just like antivaxxers, flat earthers dying is not a problem.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's of course, sad for his family and they deserve condolences for their grief.

BUT...

Bob Knodel was a liar and a con artist.  And could be kind of a dick in the way that flat-earth grifters can be when their delusional con is threatened.  The fact that he died last week is irrelevant.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Russ1642: "Thanks Bob"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I wonder what the Venn Diagram for flat earthers and sovereign citizens is?

And can we build an ark and send them all into space?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
carkiller
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good thing the Sun is there, or this night turn into a whole degravitated bit of messiness.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I wonder what the Venn Diagram for flat earthers and sovereign citizens is?

And can we build an ark and send them all into space?


Okay, but don't send the telephone sanitizers with them. Turns out we need those people.
 
khatores
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: And, let's face it, the brutal math is that the passing of a flat-earther improves the population just that tiny fraction. Belligerently deluded folks are at the root of a lot of what we've gone through for the last two decades or so.


I have trouble believing a lot of these people sincerely believe the Earth is flat. If you listen to them in interviews, they appear to be articulate human beings capable of thought.

A more reasonable explanation is that this is the group of people who are cashing in on the ignorance of others.  They're writing books, running websites, whatever.  It's a niche group, but they can make money there as big fish in a small pond...much more so than if they tried to compete as a small fish in a big pond.

Typically, people who have something to gain from publicity are the ones most likely to position themselves in front of a camera as it raises their profile. It's reasonable to expect that "Flat Earthers" with a profit motive would contact the media and announce they're available for interviews. Members of the media don't want to go dragging through a Flat Earther group looking for average people any more than anyone else does, so they just take the first guy who walks in the door as long as he's willing to talk on camera coherently.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Algebrat: FormlessOne: ...how is that a problem, subby? Are you implying that he somehow didn't do this, or that the story's a hoax?

"Behind the Curve" was released in 2018. About the only "problem" here is that the tabloids are about five years too late in reminding folks that flat-eather morons are, well, morons.

Maybe he climbed over the ice wall and fell off the edge.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Pancake Earth... Butter Wall.
 
carkiller
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

carkiller: Good thing the Sun is there, or this xnxmight turn into a whole degravitated bit of messiness.


There we go
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He died? Now we will never find out if the earth is flat or not.
 
Speef
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dear Mods and Subbies:

LOOK WHAT YOU HAVE DONE TO FARK

Fark user imageView Full Size

Just because your soup has a nugget or two of beef floating in it doesn't mean that it's okay that the rest of it is made of Drano and rotten opossum and creamed hobo.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Speaking of gyroscopes and things that are actually cool and interesting, Ripperoni and its gyro-balanced vertical spinner could go all the way in this season of BattleBots.  The beating they laid on Copperhead last week was farking savage.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Walker: His body was shot off rolled over the edge of the Earth.


FTFY
Too much effort
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

carkiller: Good thing the Sun is there, or this night turn into a whole degravitated bit of messiness.


Um, gravity would still exist. We would just get flung out and wander the universe as a frozen ball of dirt, or possibly wind up circling Jupiter.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Flat Eathers are like Vegans, they just want to talk about dumb shiat all the time for attention.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

khatores: FormlessOne: And, let's face it, the brutal math is that the passing of a flat-earther improves the population just that tiny fraction. Belligerently deluded folks are at the root of a lot of what we've gone through for the last two decades or so.

I have trouble believing a lot of these people sincerely believe the Earth is flat. If you listen to them in interviews, they appear to be articulate human beings capable of thought.

A more reasonable explanation is that this is the group of people who are cashing in on the ignorance of others.  They're writing books, running websites, whatever.  It's a niche group, but they can make money there as big fish in a small pond...much more so than if they tried to compete as a small fish in a big pond.

Typically, people who have something to gain from publicity are the ones most likely to position themselves in front of a camera as it raises their profile. It's reasonable to expect that "Flat Earthers" with a profit motive would contact the media and announce they're available for interviews. Members of the media don't want to go dragging through a Flat Earther group looking for average people any more than anyone else does, so they just take the first guy who walks in the door as long as he's willing to talk on camera coherently.


There are also those who desperately need something to believe in that sets them apart from others. Religion, politics, conspiracies; whatever makes them feel like their lives aren't worthless. We all have a little bit of that in us.
 
thedumbone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Umm.... this experiment doesn't prove that the earth is or isn't round.

A rotating flat disk would do this.  It doesn't matter whether the disk was a round, square, triangular, or any other shape.

It would do this on a sphere too.

All told, excellent trolling.
 
Cormee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If they buried him I hope he doesn't fall out the other side
 
I'm Mr. Meeseeks!
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

khatores: FormlessOne: And, let's face it, the brutal math is that the passing of a flat-earther improves the population just that tiny fraction. Belligerently deluded folks are at the root of a lot of what we've gone through for the last two decades or so.

I have trouble believing a lot of these people sincerely believe the Earth is flat. If you listen to them in interviews, they appear to be articulate human beings capable of thought.

A more reasonable explanation is that this is the group of people who are cashing in on the ignorance of others.  They're writing books, running websites, whatever.  It's a niche group, but they can make money there as big fish in a small pond...much more so than if they tried to compete as a small fish in a big pond.

Typically, people who have something to gain from publicity are the ones most likely to position themselves in front of a camera as it raises their profile. It's reasonable to expect that "Flat Earthers" with a profit motive would contact the media and announce they're available for interviews. Members of the media don't want to go dragging through a Flat Earther group looking for average people any more than anyone else does, so they just take the first guy who walks in the door as long as he's willing to talk on camera coherently.


Having spoken with a lot of flat earthers, some of the "prophets" that aren't at the grifting level and are just promulgating it like the attention. It's a combination of being able to say: "look at these people that tell you the earth is round, look at all the money they wasted on degrees to lie for institutions that are screwing you", as well as talk about "science" by referencing things like the Michaelson and Morely experiment and refraction without really understanding these things*, and combining faith with conspiracy theories so that "the bible is always true" and "you think these government institutions that lie to you tell you the truth about the globe? It's a way to control people and steal money from people while lying about going to space and you are all sheeple for believing it."

*(and I really mean not understanding these things, I had a guy argue that all effects of gravity we see are due to buoyancy, skipping entirely over the fact that buoyant forces are often opposing gravitational forces:

dr282zn36sxxg.cloudfront.netView Full Size

Also talking to people who have zero understanding of relative motion and different types of spacial coordinates (Cartesian vs. spherical, which is important when asked, what direction is "down", and you try to explain radially out and orientation and reference frame for "down).
 
spleef420
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Just like antivaxxers, flat earthers dying is not a problem.


Flat earthers are probably the most harmless group, they're just trying to convince everyone else that they aren't idiots. Anti-vaxxers are actively trying to exterminate humanity.

Flat earthers may be dumb, but they're not trying to kill anyone.
 
rick42
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So what did the guy die of? Embarrassment?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Foucault's pendulum showed the Earth was rotating too. Foucault is dead too.

I begin to see a pattern.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

khatores: I have trouble believing a lot of these people sincerely believe the Earth is flat. If you listen to them in interviews, they appear to be articulate human beings capable of thought.


See, I would've gone with that, but, I've had assholes who think that shining a UV light up your ass while chugging horse dewormer could halt a viral pandemic, and until that time many of those folks also sounded like articulate human beings capable of thought, too. I've heard elected politicians make claims that are, clearly, ludicrous, yet do so with sincere earnest and straight faces even as their own goddamned constituents were dying.

I'm not required to divine the subtext of fools and farkwits. If they base their claims to fame on bullshiat, I'm happy to take them seriously (and contemptuously deride them) at face value.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Foucault's pendulum showed the Earth was rotating too. Foucault is dead too.

I begin to see a pattern.


Umberto Eco did, too.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

spleef420: Flat earthers may be dumb, but they're not trying to kill anyone.


At least one death recorded - sure, it was one who killed himself, but it counts.
 
I'm Mr. Meeseeks!
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

spleef420: Teddy Brosevelt: Just like antivaxxers, flat earthers dying is not a problem.

Flat earthers are probably the most harmless group, they're just trying to convince everyone else that they aren't idiots. Anti-vaxxers are actively trying to exterminate humanity.

Flat earthers may be dumb, but they're not trying to kill anyone.


There definitely is overlap in the groups. Flat earthers can easily transition to anti-vaxxers due to distrust of institutions. I have seen it. I am not a fan of "the slippery slope" argument, but the notion that "these institutions are lying to you to control you and make money off of you" which is one of the big answers for "why would governments go to all the trouble to fabricate everything space related, what's the payoff", easily transitions into, "they're lying about the shape of the earth to control you and they are lying about vaccines to control you and the population."

Be very, very afraid, of they...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: khatores: I have trouble believing a lot of these people sincerely believe the Earth is flat. If you listen to them in interviews, they appear to be articulate human beings capable of thought.

See, I would've gone with that, but, I've had heard assholes ...

Yikes. That's a typo worth fixing. I'm not banging the deluded.
 
khatores
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I'm not required to divine the subtext of fools and farkwits. If they base their claims to fame on bullshiat, I'm happy to take them seriously (and contemptuously deride them) at face value.


"Divining the Subtext of Fools and Farkwits" sounds like a chapter in a book, or a song.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Speef: Just because your soup has a nugget or two of beef floating in it doesn't mean that it's okay that the rest of it is made of Drano and rotten opossum and creamed hobo.


I've never had creamed hobo, but I've had cream of hobo.

/it's less good than it sounds
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

khatores: FormlessOne: I'm not required to divine the subtext of fools and farkwits. If they base their claims to fame on bullshiat, I'm happy to take them seriously (and contemptuously deride them) at face value.

"Divining the Subtext of Fools and Farkwits" sounds like a chapter in a book, or a song.


Don't give Muse any more ideas.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Aa far as conspiracy theories go, flat Earth has got to be the dumbest. Every other planet we can locate is demonstratably round...except Earth? Seriously?
 
I'm Mr. Meeseeks!
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: Aa far as conspiracy theories go, flat Earth has got to be the dumbest. Every other planet we can locate is demonstratably round...except Earth? Seriously?


It's all the fish eye lenses \s
 
