(The Intercept)   GOP-led SCOTUS farks up GOP-led Texas's plan to kill a convicted murderer before DNA tests can be done   (theintercept.com) divider line
13
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Every argument I've ever had with a pro death penalty person always starts with "what if there's undeniable proof they did it?"
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

EvilEgg: Every argument I've ever had with a pro death penalty person always starts with "what if there's undeniable proof they did it?"


And if you ask "What kind of proof?", you'll be lucky if they managed to hold in their honest response of "Well, to start with, he's a [Nubian]!"
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The white cop who was convicted of kidnapping another woman in uniform clearly wouldn't have hurt his living wife.

/s
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I fully expect to hear that the belt in question has somehow mysteriously vanished from inside a locked evidence room.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bloobeary: I fully expect to hear that the belt in question has somehow mysteriously vanished from inside a locked evidence room.


or someone 'mistakenly' spilled battery acid on it.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
God, Thomas is a piece of shiat
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's frightening that BeerBro and Handmaiden are the swing votes.
 
Daer21
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Every argument I've ever had with a pro death penalty person always starts with "what if there's undeniable proof they did it?"


Some people just need killing.
 
freidog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
the evidence is too contaminated for testing

That's some quality police work Lou.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Alito and Thomas I expected to dissent. Gorsuch? I thought he was less of an asshole than that.

Barrett in the majority opinion is like....?
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

freidog: the evidence is too contaminated for testing

That's some quality police work Lou.


How would they know if they hadn't tested it?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Every argument I've ever had with a pro death penalty person always starts with "what if there's undeniable proof they did it?"


That's an easy argument to counter: "that's irrelevant to whether the state should murder its own citizens".
 
