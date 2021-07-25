 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   After the parking garage collapse in Manhattan, the New York Post wishes to inform you that parking garages all over the country will be collapsing due to electric vehicles   (nypost.com) divider line
50
    More: Stupid, Audi e-tron, Electric vehicle, Transport, Electric car, Sport utility vehicle, Honda, Building, Ford Motor Company  
•       •       •

759 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2023 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So could massive SUVs, they weigh about the same. You could make the parking spots bigger to compensate.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
From TFA:  "I don't want to be too alarmist, but there definitely is the potential for some of the early car parks in poor condition to collapse,"

Key words being in poor condition.  I'm sure electric cars caused that condo to collapse in Florida, too.

At my job, they just condemned a parking garage because it isn't safe and is in such poor condition it can't be fixed.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lots of speculation is in that article, pushing for a specific agenda.

It's almost exactly like they're a useless right wing rag trying to angry up the blood of halfwit crazies in a desperate bid to appear relevant.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cars used to be built like tanks, out of heavy steel.  New electric cars can't possibly be heavier.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: So could massive SUVs, they weigh about the same. You could make the parking spots bigger to compensate.


Most of those vehicles look like SUVs and vans.
nypost.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Then so will the bridges I heard will be replaced.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

labman: From TFA:  "I don't want to be too alarmist, but there definitely is the potential for some of the early car parks in poor condition to collapse,"

Key words being in poor condition.  I'm sure electric cars caused that condo to collapse in Florida, too.

At my job, they just condemned a parking garage because it isn't safe and is in such poor condition it can't be fixed.


I was going to post this exact quote because half of Fark won't click on a NY Post link.

"Operators need to be aware of electric vehicle weights, and get their car parks assessed from a strength point of view, and decide if they need to limit weight."

Crazy talk from the Post.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yep, get that fear of the unknown going good and strong.
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTA: Chris Whapples, a structural engineer and consultant

Obviously I'm in no position to make fun of people's last names, but if...
 
kbronsito
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dumbasses. Everyone knows that CRT is what causes garages to implode.
 
synithium
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Cars used to be built like tanks, out of heavy steel.  New electric cars can't possibly be heavier.


The 2022 F-150 lightning weights ~700 lbs more than the gas powered one.

It is 500 lbs heavier than the 1980 gas F-150.

The electric Escalade only weighs 300 lbs more than the gas one.

The Tesla 3 weighs ~800 pounds more than the Mazda 3.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: So could massive SUVs, they weigh about the same. You could make the parking spots bigger to compensate.


Cars in general weigh more these days, so they're all adding to the risk. But electric cars are heavier than their ICE counterparts, and Americans are idiots, so a massive SUV with an internal combustion engine weighs a shiat-ton, and a massive electric SUV weighs a shiat-ton + about 30%. That's also about on par with how much more the F150 Lightning weighs than its gas counterpart, so trucks seem to be about the same. When we cut over to electric vehicles, do you think Americans are suddenly going to start buying small cars?

Pretty soon we'll all be driving 15,000 pound gross weight vehicles and wondering why the roads have so many potholes.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Cars used to be built like tanks, out of heavy steel.  New electric cars can't possibly be heavier.


You would be surprised.  The F150 Lightning weighs almost a ton more than a gas powered version of the same year. The Volvo XC40 electric is half a ton more than its ICE counterpart.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Escalades are still ok, right?
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Cars used to be built like tanks, out of heavy steel.


?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not a civil engineer but I'm fairly sure that parking garages aren't designed for empty Fiat Pandas with a safety factor of 1.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Netrngr: NM Volunteer: Cars used to be built like tanks, out of heavy steel.  New electric cars can't possibly be heavier.

You would be surprised.  The F150 Lightning weighs almost a ton more than a gas powered version of the same year. The Volvo XC40 electric is half a ton more than its ICE counterpart.


I think this should be marketed more to the target demographic.

Stiggit to those libs while you save gas money driving the BIGGEST, most MASSIVE electric vehicle that even GOD has ever seen.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Cars used to be built like tanks, out of heavy steel.  New electric cars can't possibly be heavier.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rdyb
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: EvilEgg: So could massive SUVs, they weigh about the same. You could make the parking spots bigger to compensate.

Most of those vehicles look like SUVs and vans.
[nypost.com image 850x566]


Even a Model X weights less than a large ICE SUV.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: So could massive SUVs, they weigh about the same. You could make the parking spots bigger to compensate.


I looked it up on Wikipedia, the curb weight for a Tesla Model X tops out at 5,531 lbs (the X is their heaviest line), which is about 1,000 lbs more than a Ford Explorer (4,345-4,727), so there's some basis behind what the guy is saying.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is our new life when the poor and uneducated are so fat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The battery of an electric GMC Hummer, for example, weighs about 2,900 pounds, roughly the entire weight of a Honda Civic.

Oh, f*ck you.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Lots of speculation is in that article, pushing for a specific agenda.

It's almost exactly like they're a useless right wing rag trying to angry up the blood of halfwit crazies in a desperate bid to appear relevant.


The New York Post, by and for people who hate New York City.
 
wozzeck
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Netrngr: NM Volunteer: Cars used to be built like tanks, out of heavy steel.  New electric cars can't possibly be heavier.

You would be surprised.  The F150 Lightning weighs almost a ton more than a gas powered version of the same year. The Volvo XC40 electric is half a ton more than its ICE counterpart.


And this is particularly a concern in NYC, where cars are parked so densely by the attendants in may lots that you can't even walk between the cars. (Seriously, park in NYC and come back and say, "I just need to get something out of my car." They usually won't do it, because just to get into the car they have to do everything they would normally do to free the car to drive it out.)

The building standards for parking garages are much lighter than for other structures -- 40 pounds per square foot--a little more than a third of 100 PSF requirement for restaurants, auditoriums, etc.

Park a bunch of electric SUVs at NYC garage parking density can easily overload the code building standard.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Toyota Prius curb weight: 3097 lbs
Dodge Charger curb weight: 3957 lbs.

Mazda MX-30 curb weight: 3655 lbs
Chrysler 300 curb weight: 4013lbs

Clearly the electric vehicles are to blame. They should be banned immediately.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think Mini Coopers are around 2000 lbs if I am not mistaken.

They make for really good city cars. Easy to park because they are so small for parallel parking, can get in and out of parking garages easily, etc.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

natazha: Walker: EvilEgg: So could massive SUVs, they weigh about the same. You could make the parking spots bigger to compensate.

Most of those vehicles look like SUVs and vans.
[nypost.com image 850x566]

Even a Model X weights less than a large ICE SUV.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Pretty soon we'll all be driving 15,000 pound gross weight vehicles and wondering why the roads have so many potholes.


Have you seen American roads? That's like saying "pretty soon we'll be wondering why our Swiss cheese has so many holes in it." If anything, more pot holes would probably smooth things out as they get rid of the random chunks of road in-between the holes.
 
eKonk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wingnut396: [Fark user image 698x832]


I'm not so good at identifying upside down cars, but the one in the upper left quadrant maybe? And the one directly to the upside down's right (on its side) very well might be a hybrid.

There, conclusive proof that EVs are the devil.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: NM Volunteer: Cars used to be built like tanks, out of heavy steel.  New electric cars can't possibly be heavier.

[Fark user image 750x500][Fark user image 749x500][Fark user image 800x450][Fark user image 667x374]


Nice comparison but so wrong.  They didn't have the engines we have now a car can last 200,000 miles. The crap that came out back from the 1950's to the 80s is just that , crap!

I spent thousands of hours building this Bug in Southern California. So I know cars.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

rdyb: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x1446]


Yet somehow I'm the one that gets a ticket when I park my Sherman in the 'compact vehicles only' space.  Bogus.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
New from VW!

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


And safe? Well, lemme tell you about safety with this one! it's not. You're gonna die in this.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cheron: Not a civil engineer but I'm fairly sure that parking garages aren't designed for empty Fiat Pandas with a safety factor of 1.


I didn't have time to find a more authoritative source, but I do remember from my engineering school days that parking garages are built with very low safety factors. If anything is going to collapse, it's a parking garage. Snow is a big problem with them, too:

Parking garage collapses under weight of snow
Youtube 5xL5GLpj6rI


They are cheaply built and subject to less regulations because they usually aren't considered "occupied" buildings.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The real weight problem is all the guns in the trunk.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: I think Mini Coopers are around 2000 lbs if I am not mistaken.

They make for really good city cars. Easy to park because they are so small for parallel parking, can get in and out of parking garages easily, etc.


New ones are around 3,000 pounds. Old ones are closer to 2,000 pounds.

MINI Cooper Curb Weight by Trim Level

MINI Cooper Hardtop 2-Door
Cooper Weight - Manual: 2,711 pounds / Automatic: 2,769 pounds
Cooper S Weight - Manual: 2,813 pounds / Automatic: 2,841 pounds
John Cooper Works Hardtop Weight - Manual: 2,892 pounds / Automatic: 2,951 pounds
Cooper SE Weight - Automatic: 3,143 pounds
MINI Cooper Hardtop 4-Door
Cooper Weight - Manual: 2,846 pounds / Automatic: 2,892 pounds
Cooper S Weight - Manual: 2,936 pounds / Automatic: 2,963 pounds
MINI Cooper Countryman
Cooper Weight - Automatic: 3,443 pounds
Cooper ALL4 Weight - Automatic: 3,545 pounds
Cooper S Weight - Automatic: 3,413 pounds
Cooper S ALL4 Weight - Automatic: 3,618 pounds
John Cooper Works ALL4 Weight - Automatic: 3,688 pounds
Cooper SE ALL4 Weight - Automatic: 3,926 pounds
MINI Cooper Clubman
Cooper S Weight - Manual: 3,306 pounds / Automatic: 3,333 pounds
Cooper S ALL4 Weight - Automatic: 3,534 pounds
John Cooper Works ALL4 Weight - Automatic: 3,608 pounds
MINI Cooper Convertible
Cooper Weight - Manual: 2,892 pounds / Automatic: 2,923 pounds
Cooper S Weight- Manual: 3,018 pounds / Automatic: 3,033 pounds
John Cooper Works Weight - Automatic: 3,143 pounds
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rdyb: [Link][i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x1446]


Sure, the F-150 has a few inches on the Panzer. What are you suggesting here?  That the F-150 could take it in a fight? I know which one I'm picking.

That's like saying DJ Qualls could take on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match because he's 5 inches taller.

Stop comparing apples to condoms. Those are two vastly different things.

Now on the other hand, if I gotta move a one bedroom apartment, I'm definitely picking the Tundra over the Sherman. Just like if I'm gonna smoke weed and play videogames, I'm definitely picking DJ Qualls to hang out with over Mayweather. But if I'm going to go start some shiat, it's Mayweather all day.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's crap American infrastructure, built on the cheap that is the problem.

Don't worry, the GOP is on it. Stop getting crushed! It's just that simple!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Autoerotic Defenestration: NM Volunteer: Cars used to be built like tanks, out of heavy steel.  New electric cars can't possibly be heavier.

[Fark user image 750x500][Fark user image 749x500][Fark user image 800x450][Fark user image 667x374]

Nice comparison but so wrong.  They didn't have the engines we have now a car can last 200,000 miles. The crap that came out back from the 1950's to the 80s is just that , crap!

I spent thousands of hours building this Bug in Southern California. So I know cars.

[Fark user image 500x611]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: NM Volunteer: Cars used to be built like tanks, out of heavy steel.  New electric cars can't possibly be heavier.

[Fark user image 750x500][Fark user image 749x500][Fark user image 800x450][Fark user image 667x374]


Fark user imageView Full Size
7,847 to 8,117 lbs

LOL!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Same story from The Telegraph, April 8.  The actual collapses are due to Fox News cars carrying gold bullion to pay the settlement to Dominion.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Huh.  I learn something new every day.

But my little economy car still weighs 2300, so there's that.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Everyone drive your electric car to the side of the earth so we can flip it over!!!!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bronskrat: New from VW!

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 499x384]

And safe? Well, lemme tell you about safety with this one! it's not. You're gonna die in this.


Sphere cars for sphere people

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just to make sure I'm clear on this: all vehicles don't have exactly the same weight?

;^)
 
Fereals
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Autoerotic Defenestration: NM Volunteer: Cars used to be built like tanks, out of heavy steel.  New electric cars can't possibly be heavier.

[Fark user image 750x500][Fark user image 749x500][Fark user image 800x450][Fark user image 667x374]

Nice comparison but so wrong.  They didn't have the engines we have now a car can last 200,000 miles. The crap that came out back from the 1950's to the 80s is just that , crap!

I spent thousands of hours building this Bug in Southern California. So I know cars.

[Fark user image 500x611]


They have some pretty nice electric conversion kits for those now.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Same story from The Telegraph, April 8.  The actual collapses are due to Fox News cars carrying gold bullion to pay the settlement to Dominion.


"Pay"... ha that's funny!

Fox will probably treat this the same way they treat everything: first they'll claim they don't owe any money.  Then they'll claim that Dominion doesn't exist.  Then they'll claim that money doesn't exist, and blame the "woke mob" for blowing it all out of proportion.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.