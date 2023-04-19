 Skip to content
(Navy Times)   Newest Littoral Combat Ship Cleveland scores partial victory in its first engagement   (navytimes.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Littoral combat ship, Marinette Marine, Fincantieri, Shipbuilding, Ship class, Ship, Menominee River, Navy  
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would we build a combat ship for that?
I'm pretty sure women just want you to find it, not go to war against it.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Measure once, crush twice is the name of the game for the tug captain.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Brand new boat, already need repairs. Stellar.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Finally, we can protect ourselves from Canada.
 
Azz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There was an opportunity there to name it clitoral littoral combat ship...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We used to send men to the moon. Now we can't even launch a f*cking boat without incident.
 
Avast ye Scallywag
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's a Navy ship, SWOs were probably going to run it into something eventually. At least they got it out of the way early.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
'tis but a scratch!
 
Clark W Griswald
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, was this a snafu, or a fubar, or possibly a clusterfark?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Clark W Griswald: So, was this a snafu, or a fubar, or possibly a clusterfark?


Why not both all three?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Does the name have something to do with it? Inauspicious
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's weird to find out they are building combat ships in Wisconsin.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh, that's nasty....

Tug did not keep clear. Tug boat captain at fault. This is either a repeat post or a more common event than we knew.
 
