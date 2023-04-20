 Skip to content
(WTAE)   2,000 rounds of ammunition reported missing at Veterans Administration campus. In other news, the VA keeps a lot of ammo for an organisation that is supposed to help you AFTER you get done using ammunition for a living   (wtae.com) divider line
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That sounds like a lot, but it's only two cases. Probably 9mm.  Someone probably had a few fun hours on the range, or was planning to.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: That sounds like a lot, but it's only two cases. Probably 9mm.  Someone probably had a few fun hours on the range, or was planning to.


it's less than $500 of .9mm range ammo

meh
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm. So. Scared.
 
firefly212
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
People are surprised that hospitals have security?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Would this not be ammo one could buy just about anywhere in the US?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Would this not be ammo one could buy just about anywhere in the US?


The main thing is someone stole it from the VA. Dick move.

The ZOMG 2000 rounds is fear mongering. It's just two cases of extremely common bullets, probably not even that spicy considering the intended purpose.  Don't want over-penetration in a hospital.
 
paleryder69 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
1000 rounds is probably what is expended per quarter per officer for qualification and practice depending on the  current requirements for maintaining fire arm quals.
They may be VA police but they are federal police so a bit of a higher standard than the locals in most places.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Very useful in case Hitler invades

Rat Race (8/9) Movie CLIP - Hitler's Car (2001) HD
Youtube 4dsgQb3jkk4
 
