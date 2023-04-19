 Skip to content
(Bangor Daily News)   Torn from the front page of the Bangor Daily News: It's fun to stay at the Y.M.R.V   (bangordailynews.com) divider line
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Say hi to Walter and Jesse for us.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be up for for a recreation summer job near Acadia
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't see a problem with this arrangement, so long as everyone follows rule #1 when it comes to appropriate responses to an observed van undergoing rhythmic undulations.
 
Rindred
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Your mom's RV? I already do that now, subby.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Your mom's RV?

Yeah, I know it. Nice bed
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Love the "photo illustration":

i0.wp.comView Full Size


/Bangor? I barely know her!
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rindred: Your mom's RV? I already do that now, subby.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We're not going to pay you anything close to a livable wage, but to make up for it, you can stay in this van down by the river. For a nominal fee of course. Nothing is free in Jesus'  America
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: We're not going to pay you anything close to a livable wage, but to make up for it, you can stay in this van down by the river. For a nominal fee of course. Nothing is free in Jesus'  America


Also note that the only reason they are considering allowing this is that without the summer child care provided by the YMCA camps, many of the peasants would not be available to serve the lords of the manor and their guests this summer.
 
