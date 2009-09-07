 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   20 years after the fact, witnesses recant testimonies. Conflicting evidence appears. Even some jurors are demanding a retrial. But this is Texas. Prisoner dies in one week   (kxan.com) divider line
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I've been following Texas death row since I moved down here four years ago.  This one finally set me off.  Please spread this as far as you can.  20 damn years, why not give him a retrial?  OH, and some jurors are also asking for a retrial in his defense.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'm starting to understand why so many folks out in the world are waking up to the fact that we're still *really* farked up.

Thanks, Texas, for making us look like a country full of hateful rednecks n hillbillies.

Don't think for a second other nations aren't watching us.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never get cozy up in some place where bread and circuses are more highly valued than justice. It never ends well for anyone.
 
mallorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
News outlets are reporting that his execution is now on hold pending review.
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: Thanks, Texas, for making us look like a country full of hateful rednecks n hillbillies.

Don't think for a second other nations aren't watching us.


Yes, you do, and yes, we are (No offence)
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Stantz: HedlessChickn: Thanks, Texas, for making us look like a country full of hateful rednecks n hillbillies.

Don't think for a second other nations aren't watching us.

Yes, you do, and yes, we are (No offence)


Can't really take much offense to that without being a giant hypocrite, so I won't.  We are - not everybody but the farknuts are sure as hell trying to make it so
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Stantz: HedlessChickn: Thanks, Texas, for making us look like a country full of hateful rednecks n hillbillies.

Don't think for a second other nations aren't watching us.

Yes, you do, and yes, we are (No offence)

Can't really take much offense to that without being a giant hypocrite, so I won't.  We are - not everybody but the farknuts are sure as hell trying to make it so


I'm speaking as a redneck hillbilly.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Meanwhile their Governor is chomping at the bit to pardon a racist convicted of murdering a BLM protester.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not the first time Texas will have executed an innocent person.
 
