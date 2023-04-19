 Skip to content
(Time)   Your yearly reminder why today is such a special day   (time.com)
posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2023 at 4:20 AM



Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
'Twas the night b'4/20...
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Kids these days with their hair and their lingo...
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark needs a "Spliffy" tag
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A day when everyone can be happy.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So it was this guy:

vhnd.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I've been hearing this all day.  Slight problem though, it's tomorrow.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I've been hearing this all day.  Slight problem though, it's tomorrow.


Today is 4/20 (observed).
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

BigMax: Marcus Aurelius: I've been hearing this all day.  Slight problem though, it's tomorrow.

Today is 4/20 (observed).


Every day is 4/20 somewhere.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sweet Jesus!

"Toking" with Lawrence Welk
Youtube Ye3ecDYxOkg
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
4:20 is a good afterschool toking time, but 4/20 April 20th is too cold in most of the country.  Better would be 8/40 because it's always warm outside in August.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So I tried marijuana a few weeks ago. It was in apple-pear gummy form. Tomorrow is my Friday. I'm thinking of trying it again, but last time cost me about a brazillian in delivery pizza. Is there a marijuana that makes you crave a healthy salad?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Kalyco Jack: 'Twas the night b'4/20...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When do I get to celebrate Alcoholic's Day?
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

grokca: When do I get to celebrate Alcoholic's Day?


Every day!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came home to the aroma of freshly baked treats and have no complaints whatsoever.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: 'Twas the night b'4/20...


4/19 is Bicycle Day:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_lysergic_acid_diethylamide#%22Bicycle_Day%22
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's my birthday so of course it's special!!
Seriously though while I DO smoke I can't stand weed devotees who get in a frenzy today (posted 4:28 am, April 20th).
To say nothing of what I think of Nazi's. Farking scum.
I'm 51 today and I don't really celebrate it much anymore. Chuckleheads have ruined it anyway. I feel bad for the young'uns born on 4/20.
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And I'm off to do the same thing I do everyday: get high.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sgygus: 4:20 is a good afterschool toking time, but 4/20 April 20th is too cold in most of the country.  Better would be 8/40 because it's always warm outside in August.


8/40.


Put the bong down, Carl.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I declare a stoner music thread.

Children of the Bong - Ionospheric State live at Bearded Theory 2022
Youtube tzJ2fvYQWVA
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't know why you people insist on celebrating Hitler's birthday by using illicit narcotics. Frankly, it's disturbing.
 
Pextor
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wouldn't you leave out brownies, not cookies?
 
