 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mac Daily News)   This will go green because I submitted it with a black one   (macdailynews.com) divider line
11
    More: Obvious, Yellow, IPhone, Black, Hue, Tints and shades, Purple, Grey, Red  
•       •       •

440 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2023 at 1:53 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does it say if we don't own an I Phone. One thing is that we have more money in our pockets.
 
Alec Beevers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this research also apply to Android users?

/Black
//My android
///Not me
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok first of all, Mr Color Theorist, I bought my  (Product)Red iPhone during the pandemic when the proceeds from sales went to the global fund to figure out COVID and I was working from home. Second, I immediately put a silicone case on it so you only see the red around the camera cut-out.

Third, get a real job!
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Android users?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the sort of shiat fourth graders tell each other.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Those read like every astrological sign I ever read. I wonder why?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fortunately my horoscope tells me to avoid the color red today so I don't have to listen to this color theory nonsense.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I figure the gold one would be for attention seekers, as is typical.

Back in the day there were a maximum of 3 choices: the always-available black, the white (from iPhone 4 on), and then the (PRODUCT)red special items (including some iPods). The red ones were relatively limited in availability from what i saw (you generally couldn't wander into an average Verizon store or whatever and get one off the shelf, unlike the regular colors). If i had the choice I'd get the red one mostly to differentiate, not for attention-seeking. I don't care what you think of it; i care what i think of it, and I don't want the same thing you have.

I'm kind of leaning toward an Android phone if I do upgrade, though, and black is generally the only option for the bulk of them.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Screw Apple, I own a white blackberry.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I guess the "color theorist" hasn't looked for a black phone inside a dark purse. Red can be for the purpose of drawing attention to the phone itself.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pfft...if I want to call attention to myself I don't need no stinkin' smartphone to do it for me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.